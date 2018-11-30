PHOTOGRAPHY

No EXIF 6 - Analogue Photography From the 2008 Season

Nov 30, 2018
by Hoshi Yoshida  

Look at his watch it s analogue times.
NO EXIF 6
LEICA M6 // Analogue // Black & white
What does Justin Leov's watch say? It's analogue time!

Welcome to a new episode of NO EXIF, analogue black and white photography from the 2008 season. From the World Cups, from the Megavalanche and from travelling around.

chair lift
Greg Minnaar looking back - Chairlift at Bromont Bikepark World Cup 2008.

No EXIF means no information about date, time, aperture, shutter speed, ISO or GPS.

All photos were shot on a LEICA M6 from 1997 using a Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 prime lens. The film I use is a ILFORD XP2 400.

No EXIF 6 - It's analogue time

by whyex
Monk Dawg - Chris Vasquez
Chris Vasquez aka "Monk Dawg" - the mechanic legend passed away in 2016.

Relevance

Who decides relevance? This snapshot from the race office during registration in Bromont had no meaning to me until I scanned a higher resolution and spotted Steve Smith.

World Cup Registration
Steve Smith waiting in the queue at Bromont registration office 2008.

Steve Peat and Gee Atherton in the same muddy corner.

At the startgate
Tracey Moseley at the start gate in Vallnord.

World Cup leader
on the warm up bike
Sabrina Jonnier, the number one at the beginning of 2008. Rachel Atherton was to become number one shortly after this shot.

Tree padding
Gondola station Vallnord Andorra
Tree padding in Vallnord. Looks like a fancy shopping mall escalator but it's the Vallnord gondola station. Rider: Filip Polc.

Early morning to the start
Misty morning before the practice.

Finish area of the MTB World Cup.
Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland, Nathan Rennie in Fort William 2008.

Steve Peat dropping in to the 2008 Fort William DH course.

How far is 2008?

To put it in Apple product terms: Steve Peat is using the 1st generation of MacBookPro, Greg Minnaar is using the MacBook Black edition. That’s a long time ago.

Macs 2008
MacBook Pro 2007 versus MacBook Black Edition 2008.

Pro Gate
All three riders have been World Champions in 4Cross
4Cross Pro Gate - You don't see them anymore at World Cups (left). Michal Prokop, Brian Lopes, Roger Rinderknecht. All three riders have been World Champions in 4Cross (right).

DH World Champion 2008, Gee Atherton.

UCI MTB Downhill World Champion 2008
Downhill Junior World Champion and Vice-World Champion 2008
2008 DH World Champion Rachel Atherton (left). The time before 50to01: Sam Dale silver medalist and Josh Bryceland Junior World Champion 2008 (right).

Gary Perkin
If you wanted to poach a good angle, you had to watch out for Gary. But finding him was actually the biggest challenge most of the time. Mont-Sainte-Anne, CAN 2008.

Immigration
Pump Track
First thing you see when you land in Montreal, YUL Immigration. The last thing you expect at MSA is Kirt Voreis playing around on the pump track.

Jay-C with bikes for Brendog and Sam Hill
Brendog's and Sam Hill's Iron Horse Sundays, delivered clean and race ready by JC. Fort William 2008.

Winner of the DH World Cup in Maribor
Sam Hill, winner in Maribor 2008.

Chris Kovarik and Claire Buchard at the bike wash in Maribor 2008.

Sebastian Schieck Fraser Britton
Gary Perkin Victor Lukas Colin Meagher Sven Martin
Does anybody still use Pocket Wizards PLUS II? My colleagues back in 2008, Sebastian Schieck, Fraser Britton, Gary Perkin, Victor Lucas, Colin Meagher, Sven Martin.

Stay tuned

Maribor is back on the World Cup Calendar for 2019.
Stay tuned for No EXIF 7 - the Y2009 archive.

Photos: Hoshi Yoshida
Camera: LEICA M6 1997
Film: ILFORD XP2 400

