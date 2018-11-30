No EXIF 6 - Analogue Photography From the 2008 Season

Welcome to a new episode of NO EXIF, analogue black and white photography from the 2008 season. From the World Cups, from the Megavalanche and from travelling around.
No EXIF means no information about date, time, aperture, shutter speed, ISO or GPS.
All photos were shot on a LEICA M6 from 1997 using a Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 prime lens. The film I use is a ILFORD XP2 400.
Relevance
Who decides relevance? This snapshot from the race office during registration in Bromont had no meaning to me until I scanned a higher resolution and spotted Steve Smith.Steve Peat and Gee Atherton in the same muddy corner.Sabrina Jonnier, the number one at the beginning of 2008. Rachel Atherton was to become number one shortly after this shot.Tree padding in Vallnord. Looks like a fancy shopping mall escalator but it's the Vallnord gondola station. Rider: Filip Polc.
How far is 2008?
To put it in Apple product terms: Steve Peat is using the 1st generation of MacBookPro, Greg Minnaar is using the MacBook Black edition. That’s a long time ago.4Cross Pro Gate - You don't see them anymore at World Cups (left). Michal Prokop, Brian Lopes, Roger Rinderknecht. All three riders have been World Champions in 4Cross (right).2008 DH World Champion Rachel Atherton (left). The time before 50to01: Sam Dale silver medalist and Josh Bryceland Junior World Champion 2008 (right).First thing you see when you land in Montreal, YUL Immigration. The last thing you expect at MSA is Kirt Voreis playing around on the pump track.Does anybody still use Pocket Wizards PLUS II? My colleagues back in 2008, Sebastian Schieck, Fraser Britton, Gary Perkin, Victor Lucas, Colin Meagher, Sven Martin.
Stay tuned
Maribor is back on the World Cup Calendar for 2019.
Stay tuned for No EXIF 7 - the Y2009 archive.
Photos: Hoshi Yoshida
Camera: LEICA M6 1997
Film: ILFORD XP2 400
1 Comment
Post a Comment