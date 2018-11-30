No EXIF 6 - Analogue Photography From the 2008 Season

NO EXIF 6 LEICA M6 // Analogue // Black & white What does Justin Leov's watch say? It's analogue time!

Greg Minnaar looking back - Chairlift at Bromont Bikepark World Cup 2008.

Chris Vasquez aka "Monk Dawg" - the mechanic legend passed away in 2016.

Relevance

Steve Smith waiting in the queue at Bromont registration office 2008.

Tracey Moseley at the start gate in Vallnord.

Misty morning before the practice.

Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland, Nathan Rennie in Fort William 2008.

Steve Peat dropping in to the 2008 Fort William DH course.

How far is 2008?

MacBook Pro 2007 versus MacBook Black Edition 2008.

DH World Champion 2008, Gee Atherton.

If you wanted to poach a good angle, you had to watch out for Gary. But finding him was actually the biggest challenge most of the time. Mont-Sainte-Anne, CAN 2008.

Brendog's and Sam Hill's Iron Horse Sundays, delivered clean and race ready by JC. Fort William 2008.

Sam Hill, winner in Maribor 2008.

Chris Kovarik and Claire Buchard at the bike wash in Maribor 2008.

Stay tuned

Welcome to a new episode of NO EXIF, analogue black and white photography from the 2008 season. From the World Cups, from the Megavalanche and from travelling around.No EXIF means no information about date, time, aperture, shutter speed, ISO or GPS.All photos were shot on a LEICA M6 from 1997 using a Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4 prime lens. The film I use is a ILFORD XP2 400.Who decides relevance? This snapshot from the race office during registration in Bromont had no meaning to me until I scanned a higher resolution and spotted Steve Smith.To put it in Apple product terms: Steve Peat is using the 1st generation of MacBookPro, Greg Minnaar is using the MacBook Black edition. That’s a long time ago.Maribor is back on the World Cup Calendar for 2019.Stay tuned for No EXIF 7 - the Y2009 archive.Photos: Hoshi YoshidaCamera: LEICA M6 1997Film: ILFORD XP2 400