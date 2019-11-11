No EXIF 7 - Analogue Photography from the 2009 Season

Nov 11, 2019
by Hoshi Yoshida  
Checking the result list
The YETI team 2009, Sam Blenkinsop, Aaron Gwin and Jared Graves checking the result list, and Wyn Masters swinging by. Photo taken in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Canon 1Ds Mark II at the media center
Canon 1Ds Mark II at the media center
Media center Maribor 2009. This muddy CANON 1Ds Mark II went into retirement a long time ago.

My CANON 1D series workhorses come and go. I've been using 5 generations of them (1D, Ds, DX, and a couple of Mark versions in between). These photos were shot with an analogue LEICA M6 film camera, already considered old at that time. But it seems like good old stuff never gets outdated, that's why this camera is still on duty.

No EXIF 7 - from 2009 but never outdated

by whyex
Views: 89    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Greg Minnaar winning his hometown World Cup
Fast growing timber
1st World Cup 2009 was in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Greg Minnaar won his hometown race.

Bike and riders shuttle

The 2009 MTB World Cup season kicked off in Pietermaritzburg South Africa. My first time in Africa. It was a totally new experience and I learned a lot. The typical vegetation isn’t a jungle, it’s rapidly growing timber. The shuttle for the Downhill riders was a lorry. I found out about a South African MTB brand: Morewood, and I met Patrick Morewood in person.

Track walk with Sam Hill Brendan Fairclough and photog Fraser Britton
Zulu dance during the award ceremony
LEFT: Track walk through the timber forest with Sam Hill and Brendan Fairclough. RIGHT: Zulu dance before the award ceremony.

Morewood bikes
High polished Morewood Makulu DH bikes.

spactators
Houffalize in Belgium was the stage for the 4X and the XCO World Cup.

the six pack
Not racing 4X but working out.
Jared Graves, Dan Atherton and somebody is flipping through a legendary dirt magazine. Gee Atherton was not racing here but working out.

Easy manual
La Bresse France, Round 2 of the DH World Cup. Sam Hill manuals through the wooden berm.

Mick Hannah warming up under the GT team tent. Marc Maurissen Kevin Aiello Marc Beaumont and Terry Chanethomvong next to Mick .
pushing up his Chumba Bike to the start gate
Busy GT tent: Mick Hannah warming up, Terry giving advice, Marc Maurissen kicking the stand, Kevin Aiello turning on the beat and Marc Beaumont waiting for the warm-up bike. RIGHT SIDE: Does anybody remember Chumba bikes?

Backwheel hopping
Airports can be boring. Unless Duncan Riffle shows up and entertains the waiting queue at the car rental office.

brooaaap
Scenic Fort William, and flat pedal rider Sam Hill skidding the highlands

World Cup podium award ceremony
Kiwis fans
LEFT: Another 4X World Cup Jared Graves was unbeatable. RIGHT: Kiwis with some unique wind instruments.

the Rennie style
LEFT: This forecast is hard to believe but true in 2009. RIGHT: Was this the last World Cup we saw Nathan Rennie racing?.

Megavalanche Qualification
Gondola to the Megavalanche start on the Pic Blanc at 3.330m.

Victor Lucas is actually a photograher
the legend at the Mega
Two unique moments in 2009. Bumping into Victor Lucas with a self-made POV cam at the quali start. And seeing the legend Anne Caroline Chausson (among other titles BMX Olympic Gold medalist 2008.) at the Megavalanche.

4X World Cup finals by night
4X World Cup in Schladming Austria. The finals by night on the ski slope was great entertainment.

Guido Tschugg at the practice
Shoulder to shoulder race
LEFT SIDE: German DH, Rampage rider, 4X legend Guido Tschugg. RIGHT SIDE: The eternal battle between Michal Prokop and Jared Graves.

Danny Hart checking results in the gondola
Misty morning in the gondola to the DH start. My co-passenger was Danny Hart reading the qualification result list.

Winner of the DH World Cup 2009
after race
2009 was wrapped up. Sam Hill won the World Cup in Schladming and became the overall winner. Matti Lehikoinen and Duncan Riffle. Cleaning bikes and packing up. Time to go home.


Photos: Hoshi Yoshida
Camera: LEICA M6, 1997
Lens: Leica Summilux 35mm f/1.4
Film: ILFORD XP2 400

Posted In:
Stories Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
124010 views
Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission
79836 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
56910 views
10 of the Best Handlebar Mounted Bike Lights Ridden & Rated
54968 views
Consumers Threaten to Boycott Backcountry.com as Retailer Sues Businesses for Using the Term ‘Backcountry’
53881 views
Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles
51876 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
47102 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Brings it Home in 'Act.III'
45843 views

5 Comments

  • 11 0
 This is awesome.....more of this please!
  • 6 0
 Do analogue cameras only take photos of acoustic bikes?
  • 1 2
 Strong drink snobbery, mustaches, and fedoras with matching suspenders required.
  • 2 0
 Very likely the best photo set published all year on this site. Thanks, Hoshi! Used to enjoy your work in the German Mountainbike Rider Magazin some 19 years ago. You were special. Thanks again! Smile
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017530
Mobile Version of Website