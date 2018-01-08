PRESS RELEASES

No Fly Zone: GoPro Leaving the Drone Business

Jan 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
GoPro Karma Drone


Less than 18 months after its debut, the GoPro Karma drone is flying off into the sunset, never to be seen again. The Karma suffered a setback early on in its short lifespan, when 2,500 units were recalled due to a battery issue that had the potential to cause the drone to fall out of the sky. That issue was fixed, and the Karma returned to market, but remaining competitive in the drone business has been an uphill battle for GoPro.

According to a recent press release, “Although Karma reached the number two market position in its price band in 2017, the product faces margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market. Furthermore, a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States will likely reduce the total addressable market in the years ahead. These factors make the aerial market untenable and GoPro will exit the market after selling its remaining Karma inventory. GoPro will continue to provide service and support to Karma customers.”


GoPro Karma
GoPro Karma

Along with the news about the Karma, GoPro also announced that it would be laying off approximately 254 employees from its global workforce in an effort to reduce operating costs.

“GoPro is committed to turning our business around in 2018," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We entered the new year with strong sell-through and are excited with our hardware and software roadmap. We expect that going forward, our roadmap coupled with a lower operating expense model will enable GoPro to return to profitability and growth in the second half of 2018." Nicholas Woodman will also be reducing his 2018 cash compensation to $1 as part of the restructuring.

88 Comments

  • + 193
 I guess you could say their drone business didn't take off.
  • + 29
 Sounds like GoPro is a real buzz kill.
  • + 20
 Nicholas Woodman sounds like a real hero.
  • + 37
 I guess the drones weren't flying off the shelves like they had hoped
  • - 12
flag rivercitycycles Plus (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Definitely a failure to launch situation.............a real embarrassing moment. Mr. Woodman should reduce his salary to Zero $.......
  • + 20
 @rivercitycycles: Profits just fell outta the sky, makes sense.
  • + 32
 Bad karma, I reckon.
  • + 14
 Karma is a bitch!
  • + 12
 It was a risky gimble from the start.
  • + 20
 Gotta give them props for trying
  • + 5
 No surprise... Look at this:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN_2H7Ns_Yg
  • + 6
 But who knows.. maybe the drone market will stabilize.
  • + 0
 Took off did't fly.
  • - 1
 Maybe the chief had IBS?

Irritable Bank Syn-drone.....


Awwww c'mon, who doesn't love intentional spelling mistake puns!
  • + 80
 Other than a a small amount of dedicated videographers/photographers.. i really have no idea why people buy drones. While they are pretty cool, almost everyone i know who's bought them has almost no practical use for it other than a cool toy to play with for a few weeks before they lose interest in it
  • + 170
 There are only so many bird eye shots that my 15 instagram followers can handle
  • + 6
 @bensmercer: i usually see a few aerial photos of they back yard...a shot from a trip to the beach, and that's usually the last of it.
  • + 11
 That’s the same reason the camera sales are down too. The new models are really awesome but the average buyer (who drives sales) isn’t going to buy a new camera every year. Most people that want one have one, and the camera that is a few years old is still fine for the recreational user who just wants to film their ski runs with their friend or whatever.
  • + 13
 Tell that to DJI who I believe made around $10B in 2017. GoPro just lost the game.
  • + 9
 @brandwinnie: for sure, people are buying them like crazy...but the fad is hitting its peak. It will be interesting to see how other drone manufacturers are doing in a year or two once the market is saturated with drones sitting in closets that start popping up for resale.
  • + 2
 Lots of commercial applications (site surveys etc.). But yea as a toy I can't see a lot of use to warrant the price tag.
  • - 19
flag anchoricex (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 so this happens a lot with photography/videography. I call it gearf*ggotry and it's my least favorite stage in ones progression through any artform. It's very similar to bikef*ggotry, something many of us experience before we buckle down and just get better at riding what we have. For this field in my life, it used to be weighted gimbals like steadicams and stuff, at one point for me it was having "my own jib crane" like i needed that. What am I going to do, have 30 establishing shots in one 3 minute clip? lol. When the pursuit of equipment surpasses the need to make good content, we often don't even realize it. If you're lucky, you realize less is more. The skillful artist can impress you with a #2 dixon ticonderoga and the back of a mcdonalds receipt. I would wager that just about everyone here does not need a drone, and for the one maybe two drone shots in your 2-3 minute video you want to make, you probably can find someone who has one and can borrow/rent one and save your money for beer.
  • + 1
 @anchoricex: You're an dick. Consider your language and the people it effects.
  • + 10
 @oronaut: I assume you mean the year and bike comments he made? Sure, slightly unnecessary, but hardly the worst thing on Pinkbike. Hell, I think pb's own writers have crossed the line more egregiously than this in the past. While I respect your intention, I have found starting with insults is a poor way to convince others that you are making a good point...
  • - 1
 @anchoricex: goo.gl/images/cYhyWy
  • + 1
 I was close to buying one until I learned they are banned in National Parks. That was where I wanted to use it. Still thinking about the Spark, just to add another element to my YT vids, but I may wait until I hit a decent # of subs.
  • + 3
 I use mine for DH park runs, but my drone always makes it to the bottom of the mountain before me and bitches at me for taking so long.
  • + 1
 @brandwinnie: Yeah but how many people are buying new drones? I got suckered into one & it collects dust. Sure they made a killing to start (with wretched customer support, I may add) but they're going down the same path as with less cultural relevance than GoPro.

For instance, did anyone notice that DJI was the title camera sponsor or Rampage (they pulled it from under GoPro).... yet, every competitor was shown with a their sponsors camera on their helmet (to my knowledge, none were DJI).
  • + 1
 @valhallascott: Well to be fair... I get the feeling DJI doesn't make a wearable camera. At least I can't find one on their website.
  • + 2
 And unfortunately it's usually those same people that fail to familarize themselves with the law/regulations and fly irresponsibly aiding in the creation of a "hostile regulatory environment".
  • + 28
 Gotta say, props to woodman for reducing his own salary to $1. I realize he's probably still making a crapload of money from dividends and investments, but it's refreshing to see after executives at companies like toys-r-us have steered the company into bankruptcy and yet still give themselves insane pay raises and bonuses.
  • + 9
 Keeping you assets in stocks allows you pay low taxes with capital gains
  • + 6
 @femto505: Not really. Depends on the type of stock plan/option. In many cases when a CEO is given stock or stock options the value of the stock or the option is taxed at ordinary rates. Capital gains would only apply to the possible increase in value of the stock after they receive it.
  • + 1
 @sino428: It's not gains unless he sells them. And no one in their right mind is gonna sell GoPro stocks right now. It's so freaking low. It'll drop some more after this but at this point you might as well hold onto it and hope it gets bought up by a more stable company. Sell after that.
  • + 3
 @onemanarmy: That is again not necessarily true. It all depends on the type of option/compensation. A regular stock option is taxed upon exercise, not sale. Upon exercising the option, he would be taxed on the difference between the exercise price and the FMV of the stock, at ordinary rates, regardless of whether he holds onto it or not. Then any gain or loss that occurs after that, from the FMV on the exercise date, would then be taxed on cap gains rates.

Along the line of what you are saying though, he likely wouldn't even exercise an option right now because the stock is at an all time low. Any options he has would likely be underwater.

If he was given straight shares of stock in lieu of cash, those would be taxed at ordinary rates as soon as they are granted or vested.
  • + 18
 Well that's just bad Karma...
  • + 0
 What's worse, now you won't be able to get a new clean Karma, but have to live with the old soiled one...
  • + 13
 I presume sales of the camera have dropped as well after they became the price of a DSLR
  • + 5
 Especially now you can pick up HD capable copies from petrol stations for £30-40!!!
  • + 3
 @nojzilla: ThiEYE t5e - easily available for under £100, almost as good as a hero 4 black...

Little point in buying GoPro at the moment.

That said, the fusion looks amazing - once they iron out the niggles.
So even that probably won't be worth buying for a few more iterations, and at the rate they're going that'll be over £1000 by then anyway!
  • + 1
 @nannoo: crazy
  • + 3
 Putting a go pro was not the best idea in the first place they are made for pov not areal. Dji is killing it with a whole range of drones and with prices dropping. Gopro should really focus on making better action cams that cost less than a phone with a camera just as good.
  • + 6
 This just in: Gopro redirects it's drone budget towards Ebike development.
  • + 6
 Most people are not worth watching even when they Go Pro
  • + 3
 Business speak translation, this product was a huge flop, to save money on what we lost in investment we will be reducing our labor costs to "streamline" production, and I will cut my unnecessary salary to save face.
  • + 4
 Gopro was in a partnership with DJI until Gopro decided to take off and produce the Karma on their own. I guess we know who's the winner here.
  • + 6
 Oh and by the way we are laying off "approximately" 254 employees.. ouch
  • + 24
 Could be 254.3. Could be 253.7. Hard to predict accurately right now.
  • + 9
 254...
25.4...
25.4 mm = 1 inch

Coincidence? I think not.

*cue X Files theme song*
  • + 1
 @niko-bellic: haha
  • + 9
 What is 25 - 4?
21.
How many triangles does it take to equate to 21 sides?
7.
What is 21 - 7?
14.
How much is Mr. Woodman earning each year from GoPro?
$1.
14 + 1?
15.
How many letter are in Nicholas Woodman?
15.
How many flavours of Dorito have existed in America and UK alone?
15.
Does Nicholas Woodman like Doritos?
Yes.
How many letters in yes?
3.
How many sides does a triangle have?
3.
How many sides does a Dorito have?
3.
Hereby I conclude GoPro is Illuminati.
  • + 2
 My GoPro3 camera work like shit. I first thought it might be software issue, and waited for updated firmware. Turned out it was a hardware issue. The camera never could film more than 18 seconds with the fastest card I could buy. Should’ve returned a piece of crap. Now I buy clone cameras at 1/5 the cost. When Karma came out I thought it was pretty cool and was thinking about maybe giving go pro another try. Then a few days later DJI came out with the Mavic pro and it was game over for GoPro. Drones falling out of sky was definitely the nail. GoPro definitely has a record of releasing products not ready for the consumers.
  • + 4
 So can I get a new karma for next to nothing on clearance?cause I’m into that
  • + 1
 Me 2, and they say the problems fixed... hell while the stock is low.. buy some of that as well.i like deals.tup
  • + 1
 These guys got really lazy and have made some big big mistakes. They have completely lost their market edge. This is a product lane they should have dominated but they got into it too late. And their cameras have been mostly stagnant as far as progress goes for quite some time. For the every day user there's really no reason to upgrade to a new camera unless you bust the one you have. They had a huge layout a while back. And now another one. I think in the last 18 months their stock has dropped like 75 or 80 points. It's gnarly. I feel bad for anyone sitting on stock at this point. Curious who's gonna buy them.
  • + 2
 Sounds like Go Pro is hurting financialy.
Market is saurated with 100$ 4k
go pro knock offs.
Probably has a lot to do with it.
I doubt Go Pro actualy makes the drone.
Ditching the drone may save the company.
  • + 1
 It sounds like they are scrabling for money, like most US companies I have worked for it is always the bottom line when it comes down to investors and board members. The CEO did take a "$1" salary, but there are likely too many upper management to offset that. That always seemed to be the case when I was laid off. 3 supervisors JR, SR and SR SR for one department. Those 3 made up 10 hourly employees salaries... Cut off the top gopro..
  • + 2
 1$ cash compensation. He will still be compensated. likely in stock options. and he is current moves will likely increase the value of the stock... so really, its probably going to work out better for him this way. hardly throwing himself on the sword.
  • + 2
 "a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States"

...you mean fairly common sense set of laws and regulations of don't fly in places where its going to annoy / endanger people?
  • + 1
 A few years ago I tried the GoPro thing and my footage was so shaky, it made viewers nauseous (Texas has rocks instead of dirt for trails). Have they or other vendors fixed that problem yet or is the only fix a giant gimbo contraption thingy?
  • + 3
 It's pronounced gumbo
  • + 2
 GoPro need to stop dicking about making new cameras every year and concentrate on the software and mounts. There's been very few groundbreaking mounts come out since they started.
  • + 2
 They should discontinue selfie sticks too. So freaking obnoxious on the local ski hill. If I had to watch any of the selfie footage I would immediately have a seizure. Be a hero brah!
  • + 1
 GoPro has huge market share and is down sizing and dropping product lines? Maybe leadership isn't as good as it thinks it is. They have just been outspending everyone else. Now they are going to have to compete on price as well as features.
  • + 1
 Well apparently they don't think so either as they're cutting CEO's salary...
  • + 3
 When you start reading the rules and regulations in Canada for drones you are left thinking... "where was that receipt?"
  • + 4
 neat, time to get them cheap.
  • + 7
 and then moan about "no garantee" or "bad service" later
  • + 2
 i like drones. They make for good shooting practice when i see them fly over my land.
  • + 3
 Sure am glad I invested in GoPro... said no one...
  • + 1
 Yup ! I’ve lost a couple grand in a year. I have a tough decision Ahead....hold out or go down with the ship. The drone seemed so promising. Hopefully I get some money back in 2018
  • + 2
 No more Karma Grip either? I'd imagine GoPro would want to get in on the whole Gimbal thing in some way
  • + 1
 If the software sucks as hard as the camera software, IE having to create an account TO USE THE CAMERA YOU OWN then good riddance.
  • + 1
 I remember seeing the go pro at enterbike and at the same show seen a China drone for 1/2 the price and twice the teck
  • + 1
 Smart move, the sales of these will slow much faster than their camera sales did.
  • + 2
 i guess "Karma" got the best of them !
  • + 2
 Good. Another gimmick sent to hell.
  • + 1
 yea, GoPro leaves drone industry and come into the smartphone industry..
  • + 1
 Whats better the DJI or the airdog?
  • + 1
 RIP Go-Pro...JP Morgan is looking for a buyer!
  • + 2
 Why is this on Pinkbike?
  • + 1
 Just deliver the gopro i ordered off the gopro site. 10 days now.....
  • + 1
 Shorting GPRO was one of the best trades I've ever made.
  • + 1
 Battery issues by GoPro aren’t just in their drones.
  • + 1
 In your teeth GoPro, pigeons don't fly with eagles
  • + 1
 Just get the AirDog2
  • + 1
 Ouch.
  • + 0
 Man you guys Drone on..

Post a Comment



