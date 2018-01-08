No Fly Zone: GoPro Leaving the Drone Business

Less than 18 months after its debut, the GoPro Karma drone is flying off into the sunset, never to be seen again. The Karma suffered a setback early on in its short lifespan, when 2,500 units were recalled due to a battery issue that had the potential to cause the drone to fall out of the sky. That issue was fixed, and the Karma returned to market, but remaining competitive in the drone business has been an uphill battle for GoPro.
According to a recent press release
, “Although Karma reached the number two market position in its price band in 2017, the product faces margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market. Furthermore, a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States will likely reduce the total addressable market in the years ahead. These factors make the aerial market untenable and GoPro will exit the market after selling its remaining Karma inventory. GoPro will continue to provide service and support to Karma customers.”
88 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN_2H7Ns_Yg
Irritable Bank Syn-drone.....
Awwww c'mon, who doesn't love intentional spelling mistake puns!
For instance, did anyone notice that DJI was the title camera sponsor or Rampage (they pulled it from under GoPro).... yet, every competitor was shown with a their sponsors camera on their helmet (to my knowledge, none were DJI).
Along the line of what you are saying though, he likely wouldn't even exercise an option right now because the stock is at an all time low. Any options he has would likely be underwater.
If he was given straight shares of stock in lieu of cash, those would be taxed at ordinary rates as soon as they are granted or vested.
Little point in buying GoPro at the moment.
That said, the fusion looks amazing - once they iron out the niggles.
So even that probably won't be worth buying for a few more iterations, and at the rate they're going that'll be over £1000 by then anyway!
25.4...
25.4 mm = 1 inch
Coincidence? I think not.
*cue X Files theme song*
21.
How many triangles does it take to equate to 21 sides?
7.
What is 21 - 7?
14.
How much is Mr. Woodman earning each year from GoPro?
$1.
14 + 1?
15.
How many letter are in Nicholas Woodman?
15.
How many flavours of Dorito have existed in America and UK alone?
15.
Does Nicholas Woodman like Doritos?
Yes.
How many letters in yes?
3.
How many sides does a triangle have?
3.
How many sides does a Dorito have?
3.
Hereby I conclude GoPro is Illuminati.
Market is saurated with 100$ 4k
go pro knock offs.
Probably has a lot to do with it.
I doubt Go Pro actualy makes the drone.
Ditching the drone may save the company.
...you mean fairly common sense set of laws and regulations of don't fly in places where its going to annoy / endanger people?
Post a Comment