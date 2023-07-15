No Live Broadcast & Spectator Access for Red Bull Hardline as Bad Weather Continues

Jul 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The weather is set to wreak some havoc on the event for the next days.

After cancelling qualifying Red Bull has announced that there will be no live broadcast or spectator access for finals if they are able to proceed as bad weather conditions continue.

bigquotesDue to extreme weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley, for the safety of the public, the Red Bull Hardline event on Sunday 16th July will be closed to spectators.

While the event site will be fully closed to the public, we are still hoping to run the Red Bull Hardline finals tomorrow (Sunday) - provided weather conditions allow rider safety. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions in close cooperation with the Red Bull Hardline athletes.

The Red Bull Hardline finals will not be broadcast live tomorrow at 2pm as previously scheduled. Provided course conditions allow, Red Bull Hardline will be available to watch post race via Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube. Red Bull


We will provide updates if we hear any further news about the status of finals.

 At least we have already had so much good content coming out from the event. Hope the weather calms down and they get some runs in
 *Puts on commentator voice*: Coming up on Sunday fifteen July, the all new.... RedBull Hard Luck! They practice for 2 days, then the weather f*cks it up.... Hard luck! You waited all year for the race of the season, but now you have to to the garden center with missus instead... Hard luck! Catch f*ck all live tomorrow.... HARD LUCK!!
 If they can ride and they can film... Why not show it live? Seems suspicious to me.
 Biggest conspiracy theory of the year! well done mate.
 Probably because they might end up having to space the runs out a lot depending on the weather. They may also move the scheduling around if they find there's a break in the weather at - say - 12pm, rather than having to go with a live broadcast time at 2pm.
 Probably gonna do some serious editing
 Do your own research, Matt. Let us know what you uncover.





