No Live Broadcast & Spectator Access for Red Bull Hardline as Bad Weather Continues

Due to extreme weather conditions in the Dyfi Valley, for the safety of the public, the Red Bull Hardline event on Sunday 16th July will be closed to spectators.



While the event site will be fully closed to the public, we are still hoping to run the Red Bull Hardline finals tomorrow (Sunday) - provided weather conditions allow rider safety. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions in close cooperation with the Red Bull Hardline athletes.



The Red Bull Hardline finals will not be broadcast live tomorrow at 2pm as previously scheduled. Provided course conditions allow, Red Bull Hardline will be available to watch post race via Red Bull TV and Red Bull Bike YouTube. — Red Bull