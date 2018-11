Sunday the 28th October, alone in the ski resort of La Clusaz, Haute-Savoie

We spent once again most of the day shooting in the rain and the cold but the atmosphere in the forest was unique

It is already this magical time of the year here in the French Alps: the first snows.After a first wet episode of "No Matter The Weather" near Annecy, Léo Remonnay and the filmmaker Lucas Leufen have chosen to face the autumn conditions of La Clusaz for this second episode.