Living The Dream with Kyle Strait - Video





WARNING: This edit contains beaches, riding, talking and drinking beers - and it's more than 3 minutes long - insert shock horror emoji. If your attention span isn't completely shot from scrolling endlessly on Instagram, we think you're going to like it. If you need some encouragement, go grab a beer, whiskey or, if so inclined, make a cup of tea - and enjoy some of the good life of riding bikes.



Kyle talks about his plans for the season and recaps his week with the DHaRCO crew. When a legend comes to town… we show him some Sydney goodness – spending time at the beach and on the trails. Check it out.





Shelly Beach, Manly





Getting ready to hit up the trails





Visiting Manly.









Ferns and rocks - key features of the local ride scene.



Crankworx



Kyle Strait kicks off the season at the pointy end. Second in Dual Slalom at Crankworx in Rotorua, and oh so close in Speed and Style and Pumptrack with 4th in both. He’s showing the world that he’s in top form and pumped for the season.





Crankworx Rotorua, Dual Slalom.





Crankworx Rotorua, Speed and Style



Greenvalleys MTB Park



We head down to the legendary Greenvalleys MTB Park just South of Sydney. If you haven't been put it on your bucket list. For those from overseas - plan your trip to Australia for your winter - the riding down under is exploding. Progression is key at Greenvalleys, with so many lines to build confidence and work up to the bigger features.





DHaRCO "no ordinary life" ladder drop, Greenvalleys MTB Park.





Kyle Strait. Kyle Strait.





Duke Millington // Jai Motherwell





Duke Millington, Kyle Strait and Jai Motherwell





Catching up with old DH racing buddy Jared Rando.



Strait Acres



In the edit Kyle talks about creating Strait Acres and how that's helped him for this season. Until now it's been all about digging, but leading into this season there's lots of tracks dialled so he's been spending more time riding - and it's showing in his results.





Strait Acres goodness.









Kyle's backyard and training ground



