Living The Dream with Kyle Strait - Video

Apr 18, 2018
by DHaRCO  
No Ordinary Life with Kyle Strait - season insights, sunshine and pies

by DHaRCO
WARNING: This edit contains beaches, riding, talking and drinking beers - and it's more than 3 minutes long - insert shock horror emoji. If your attention span isn't completely shot from scrolling endlessly on Instagram, we think you're going to like it. If you need some encouragement, go grab a beer, whiskey or, if so inclined, make a cup of tea - and enjoy some of the good life of riding bikes.

Kyle talks about his plans for the season and recaps his week with the DHaRCO crew. When a legend comes to town… we show him some Sydney goodness – spending time at the beach and on the trails. Check it out.

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Shelly Beach, Manly

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Getting ready to hit up the trails

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Visiting Manly.

Photo Matt Staggs
Photo Matt Staggs

Photo Matt Staggs
Ferns and rocks - key features of the local ride scene.

Crankworx

Kyle Strait kicks off the season at the pointy end. Second in Dual Slalom at Crankworx in Rotorua, and oh so close in Speed and Style and Pumptrack with 4th in both. He’s showing the world that he’s in top form and pumped for the season.

Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Crankworx Rotorua, Dual Slalom.

Action from the Crankworx rotorua Speed and Style even in Rotorua New Zealand. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx 2018
Crankworx Rotorua, Speed and Style

Greenvalleys MTB Park

We head down to the legendary Greenvalleys MTB Park just South of Sydney. If you haven't been put it on your bucket list. For those from overseas - plan your trip to Australia for your winter - the riding down under is exploding. Progression is key at Greenvalleys, with so many lines to build confidence and work up to the bigger features.

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
DHaRCO "no ordinary life" ladder drop, Greenvalleys MTB Park.

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Kyle Strait.

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Duke Millington // Jai Motherwell

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Photo Matt Staggs Visuals
Duke Millington, Kyle Strait and Jai Motherwell

Old friends catching up
Catching up with old DH racing buddy Jared Rando.

Strait Acres

In the edit Kyle talks about creating Strait Acres and how that's helped him for this season. Until now it's been all about digging, but leading into this season there's lots of tracks dialled so he's been spending more time riding - and it's showing in his results.

Photo Ale Di Lullo
Strait Acres goodness.

Photo Ale Di Lullo
Photo Ale Di Lullo

Photo Ale Di Lullo
Photo Ale Di Lullo
Kyle's backyard and training ground

Photo Matt Staggs Visuals

Australian photos and edit thanks to Matt Staggs Visuals
Crankworx photos thanks to Fraser Britton
Strait Acres photos thanks to Ale Di Lullo
Crankworx filming thanks to Dominic Hook

Special thanks to the riders:
Kyle Strait
Duke Millington
Jake Newell
Jai Motherwell
Tyson Wyse

MENTIONS: @DHaRCO


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Kyle is a cool dude for sure. I had the opportunity to meet him and his wife at one of the Red Bull Rampages, and he was just a down-to-earth-dude that would have a beer with you and shoot the sh&@ with you for a while.
  • + 1
 I looked on this pictures and I'm not sure if I want to watch a video... I don't wanna be jelly Wink

