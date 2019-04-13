Video: Frosty Freeride with August Nesbitt

The phrase to give 'No Quarter' means to show no mercy, to award no clemency.This past fall August set out to push his riding ambitions further and see how he could make his own path in freeride. Unfortunately, August took a bad crash in the fall, breaking his ankle. Even though this prevented August from riding for a few months, he remained mentally engaged in his passion by going out to the woods almost every day building his dream freeride line for an upcoming film we are in the process of creating.Now, August's ankle has healed enough to get back into riding and he is back giving everything hes got into riding his bike to the fullest on some of his favorite old lines while he continues to create his new one. This edit was created to show August's progression over the past off season and proves that injuries are just a part of the sport. However, if you have high enough ambitions for what you want to do in life, you've got to throw everything you've got into it, giving it "no quarter".