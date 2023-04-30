Video: 'No Summit In Sight' - Nepal Bonus Footage with Geoff Gulevich and Tito Tomasi

Words: Tito Tomasi
Today I'm extremely happy to share with you this collection of GoPro footages we recorded last year during our trip in Nepal. I was there with filmmaker JB Bazzarini and freeride legend Geoff Gulevich for an incredible adventure across Upper Mustang and Annapurnas region in Nepal.
Two weeks on the trails, covering a huge distance on our own and using very small help. Basically, we are just the three of us across two massive areas of Nepal!! What a time and what a crew!! Don't want to spoil you the story and vibe but what I can say is that the crew was all time, strong, fun and impressive! Our trip took us from lower Mustang to the upper part of the district, at the Tibetan border. This was like a 5 days loop before heading and crossing the Annapurnas. The few passes made were like 4000 meters, then 4200, 5416 and 5000! We faced crazy conditions with dry land, altitude, wind and dust, but also cold and snow storm! Unreal! We had so much fun on the trails and meet so many people along the way, sleeping in the villages in the simplest fashion.
This was my fifth time in Nepal and second time for a movie project, and it's a massive success in my opinion. For one major reason, the riding, the commitment and the true adventure we had.
I love my adventures way more than I like filming, and unfortunately it's extremely rare to be able to combine the two. Not this time!
Of course we could have gone further, longer and take much more risks! But that was incredible, hard enough to come back and call those guys my friend still!
So I cannot wait to share the full documentary in May, but for now here is our GoPro lines along this beautiful journey.
Massive props to JB Bazzarini who killed it on the bike and behind the camera! Photos videos, riding, the vibes!! What a dude.
I have to say one word to my friend Gully, home nurse his broken femur ... This guy was my hero before the trip, because the incredible freeride career he has, but taking him on my terrain I have to say that he is a true legend! What a mentality and power! Hats off for a Freerider that handled such a crazy trip like this.
Thanks finally to our sponsors and people along the way, @shimano @evocsports
Gorewear and Arun for the help.
Have fun. One life!
Aloha
Tito
