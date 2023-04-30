Video: 'No Summit In Sight' - Nepal Bonus Footage with Geoff Gulevich and Tito Tomasi

Apr 30, 2023
by Tito Tomasi  

NEPAL docu Raw GoPro lines

by TitoTomasi
Views: 86    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Words: Tito Tomasi

Today I'm extremely happy to share with you this collection of GoPro footages we recorded last year during our trip in Nepal. I was there with filmmaker JB Bazzarini and freeride legend Geoff Gulevich for an incredible adventure across Upper Mustang and Annapurnas region in Nepal.

Two weeks on the trails, covering a huge distance on our own and using very small help. Basically, we are just the three of us across two massive areas of Nepal!! What a time and what a crew!! Don't want to spoil you the story and vibe but what I can say is that the crew was all time, strong, fun and impressive! Our trip took us from lower Mustang to the upper part of the district, at the Tibetan border. This was like a 5 days loop before heading and crossing the Annapurnas. The few passes made were like 4000 meters, then 4200, 5416 and 5000! We faced crazy conditions with dry land, altitude, wind and dust, but also cold and snow storm! Unreal! We had so much fun on the trails and meet so many people along the way, sleeping in the villages in the simplest fashion.

This was my fifth time in Nepal and second time for a movie project, and it's a massive success in my opinion. For one major reason, the riding, the commitment and the true adventure we had.
I love my adventures way more than I like filming, and unfortunately it's extremely rare to be able to combine the two. Not this time!
Of course we could have gone further, longer and take much more risks! But that was incredible, hard enough to come back and call those guys my friend still!

So I cannot wait to share the full documentary in May, but for now here is our GoPro lines along this beautiful journey.

Massive props to JB Bazzarini who killed it on the bike and behind the camera! Photos videos, riding, the vibes!! What a dude.
I have to say one word to my friend Gully, home nurse his broken femur ... This guy was my hero before the trip, because the incredible freeride career he has, but taking him on my terrain I have to say that he is a true legend! What a mentality and power! Hats off for a Freerider that handled such a crazy trip like this.

Thanks finally to our sponsors and people along the way, @shimano @evocsports Gorewear and Arun for the help.

Have fun. One life!
Aloha
Tito

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini

pc jbbazarini
pc @jbbazarini


Posted In:
Videos Geoff Gulevich Tito Tomasi


Must Read This Week
The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023
58221 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
54004 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
53379 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
50230 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Coil Shock Trek Fuel EX
47520 views
Review: TruTune Suspension Inserts Unlock More Travel
46916 views
Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023
45816 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom 10-Time World Champion Scott Spark RC
41211 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Geoff breaks bone and still climbs mountain. What a hero
  • 1 0
 I heard he rode BoogieMan a week after surgery.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.067204
Mobile Version of Website