Finals Photo Epic: No White Christmas - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

It turns out Christmas was lurking just 100m or so above the mid-station.

Despite missing the snow, heavy rain in the night and during morning practice left the track all but obliterated in many sections.

The pull for the triple out of the stumps was not for the faint of heart considering the lack of grip.

An easy enough 'canyon gap' for your average World Cup racer, but in these conditions the right set-up in the terrible ruts became key.

Early morning conditions on track were a little less than optimal.

Man of the match... the new World Champion, Reece Wilson, going full send like only the Scottish can do.

Vali Höll wasn't the only victim of the new gap... Luke Williamson also took an absolutely massive slam to start the day. Amazingly he still managed to race to 7th in juniors.

Sophie Gutohrle ran away with a silver medal in the junior women for team Austria.

Leona Pierrini took home the bronze medal for France.

Lauryne Chappaz left her opposition trailing in her roost by a staggering 46 seconds.

Chappaz completing smoking the opposition in the extreme wet.

It's a real shame for the juniors to miss out on so much racing experience this year. Damn you Covid.

Chappaz gold, Gutohrle silver and Pierrini bronze.

The UK's James Elliott snatching the final medal in junior men by the smallest of margins.

Second place for Daniel Slack while the cold rain fell in the morning.

Oisin O'Callaghan fought the early cold conditions into first for the Junior Men.

The young Irishman of the YT Mob took gold by over 2 seconds, while several 'favorites' crashed out in the mud.

The junior men's podium: Oisin O'Callaghan 1st, Daniel Slack 2nd, and James Elliot 3rd.

The odd seeding system saw Myriam Nicole drop in over half an hour before the other top women.

Nicole doing her best to keep the stripes, but narrowly missing out for a second place finish. Can we now call it the curse of the golden helmet?

Nina Hoffmann gets into the zone in the less-than-toasty start tent. 7th place on the day.

Those woods, these conditions...

Another Scottish rider doing the business today was Mikayla Parton who felt at home in the sloppy conditions to smash her way into 5th.

Noga Korem rode well enough for a solid eighth place.

2nd place qualifier, Tracey Hannah, storming out of the gate in the snow, but missing the medals by one place..

Germany's Raphaela Richter looked composed on her way to 6th place.

Tahnee Seagrave back and already looking for gold.

So much rehab work over the extended off season had Tahnée Seagrave back between the tape. Unfortunately, she was one of many that went down during her race run.

Monika Hrastnik did the business for Slovenia and came away with the bronze medal.

Camille Balanche riding hard out of the gate with the snow still filling the air up top.

Balanche took the win for the women, slipping and sliding just enough to keep her speed up in the woods.

Balanche deserved every ounce of that champagne.

Your top 3 women. 1st Camille Balanche, 2nd Myriam Nicole, 3rd Monika Hrastnik.

Fire in the hole... Remi Thirion loves to tear this stuff apart.

Erratic weather patterns kept swapping between rain and wet snow, pelting the venue all day long.

Pick a rut and hope was a big part of the game this year in Leogang the 'savage edition'.

A top ten and tasteful bottom-out for the 60 plate, Johannes Fischbach of Germany.

The Pivot team had a ground breaking solution to keeping spray away from their hands.

Remi Thirion on his way to third place in what was a truly wild run.

Benoit Coulanges takes on the greats in the hall of fame and comes home 12th.

A strong second place for David Trummer. He rode so well this weekend given the conditions and it showed in today's final.

Johannes Von Klebelsberg aka, 'The Denim Destroyer' broke his hip this year. Still, if you're going to pick a season to do it in...

Highly unrecommended use of a saddle..

Multi-talent, mega-talent Jack Moir sending it into 6th.

Danny Hart was up on the list of favourites given how terrible the track conditions were, but couldn't put it together and would finish outside the top 10.

Thibaut Daprela showing his true strength today, narrowly missing out on the top ten.

Daprela committing to the inside path less trodden in the manky woods.

The Bulldog powering his way through the stump garden. A race run crash put him near the back of the field, but we are just happy to see him racing.

It goes without saying that the track is annihilated after all the weather we've had.

The final dash to the line for Reece Wilson on a historic run.

A solid fifth place for Bernard Kerr and his super fast hand guards.

Dakotah Norton in crisis like so many.

Mark Wallace flew somewhat under the radar into a great 4th place, less than a second off a medal.

Visibility came in and out bringing with it a rainy mist.

Greg Minnaar won last time we had Worlds in Leogang but couldn't find the recipe needed today.

Loris Vergier put down a blistering qualifying time. The deteriorating track conditions had him sitting further back in finals in 10th.

A strong day out for Scotland today with Greg Williamson slotting into 7th behind compatriot Reece Wilson.

Troy Brosnan was on one until a mid run spill took him out of contention.

The final few nervous moments in the hot seat for Reece Wilson.

Another nearly-but-not for Troy Brosnan. That's racing as they say...

Loic Bruni's long stint in the rainbow jersey ends here.

Bruni was in utter disbelief after having suffered a potential mechanical and hitting the deck. His expression said it all.

When you have been sitting in the hot seat over an hour and realize you just took the grand prize.

Wonder kid. Reece Wilson is your 2020 World Champion.

Number one down from 32 is one hell of a glow up.

This one may take some time to sink in.

The passing of the torch. Wilson takes the rainbows from Loic after 3 consecutive seasons.

Dreams come true.

Your top 3 men. 1st Reece Wilson 2nd David Trummer 3rd Remi Thirion.

Another flurry of the white stuff. Let's hope for better weather over in Slovenia next week...

This was a World Champs to remember. It had more than its fair share of drama, plus the unpredictable alpine weather made it that much more special.

Onwards to Maribor!

Like kids on Christmas, the elite athletes, called to duty by their countries, drew back the curtains on this hallowed World Champs morning wondering what kind of scene that might greet them. Of course, when they saw only pitch darkness, they remembered that the race is at least a month later than it should be and the planet has begun to tilt well out of favor with the Northern Hemisphere. But peering through the gloom, they could tell the much-hyped and feared forecast had, in fact, not materialised and covered the ground in yuletide joy. It would not be a powder day after all. Vali Höll and Loris Vergier were probably very disappointed they didn't have an automatic gold following their qualifying wins, and sharing the disappointment was anybody who didn't like wet feet or those not packing a spare peak or two in the kit bag.It's seems fair to declare this race about as close to pure carnage as they come. The woods were mashed up beyond all recognition from the perfectly crafted, fresh-cut state we found it in for trackwalk. Heck, even the infamously hard-pack motorway was developing supercross ruts, even before another round of significant rain. As if it wasn't tough enough out there, women and juniors took to the track this morning in incredibly dark conditions. The biggest crash of the weekend came quickly, and unfortunately it happened to the favorite for women's gold, Vali Höll, taking her out of the running. The only female to attempt the canyon gap for that session with its deteriorating run-in, she came up short by about a meter with explosive results; a huge OTB, ripped ligaments and a fractured ankle.To defend the coveted stripes, Myriam Nicole's main aim was to stay on her bike. It would be a simple enough plan at most races... too simple probably, but not here. Not this time. Her plan failed and like so many she couldn't tame the woods. Silver would have to do. Tahnee Seagrave's big comeback was so nearly fairytale, first at all the splits, only to also fall foul in the depths of the forest and its vile ruts. Usual suspects, Tracey Hannah and Marine Cabirou, also missed the mark on clean runs, and instead Monika Hrastnik stepped up for a bronze medal. Gold then went quite unexpectedly to Switzerland. Camille Balanche rode the cleanest and now wears the rainbows for the remaining World Cups and the 2021 season to come.Sharing gold medals with Balanche was Scotland's Reece Wilson in the elite men. Tipped for the top by those who witnessed his finesse in the steep woods or the earlier stump-littered war-zone, Wilson still seemed like a wild-card option, but in this topsy-turvy, barn-burner of race anything did suddenly seem possible. Not to say that anything other than unadulterated bicycle brilliance could win this race. Following on from his Crankworx Innsbruck win, Austria's own David Trummer did his countryfolk proud and rampaged to silver while DH 'steep and messy' specialist, Frenchman Remy Thirion, answered the call and romped into the bronze medal position. Chances are we'll be talking about Worlds 2020 for a while. It was a lot to take in.