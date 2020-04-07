Nobl Wheels Announces New TR41, TR37 & TR32 Rims

PRESS RELEASE: Nobl Wheels







We believe our new rims provide more comfort, traction, and control while maintaining the responsive lightweight feel a carbon wheel should have. We kept our lateral stiffness intact by adding a unique sine wave shape. Front rims have a slightly wider inner width, and since they see less abuse, we reduced the weight by about 50g. The bead and wall thickness in the rear rims is increased, and the layup orientation differs from the front in order to cater to the respective forces, creating a more balanced feel.Construction-wise, a thinner pre-preg allowed us to introduce the lighter and stiffer T-800 fabric in key areas like around spoke holes. Introducing this kind of material WITHOUT adjusting the fiber aerial weight (FAW) and resin content of the layers, the rims can become brittle. We tuned the new layups more effectively by using more layers of a thinner pre-preg. A Pre-preg is a fancy word for carbon fiber that has been pre-impregnated with a resin system.Designed with the BC Bike Race in mind, complete wheelsets can weigh just 1349g and have plenty of firepower to handle rough singletrack.29" 28h // Front 360g // Rear 390gWhether it’s seeking a local KOM, a casual night ride, or a weekend of enduro racing, we created the TR37’s to be our most versatile “mountain bike” rim pairing.29" 32h // Front 450g // Rear 515g27.5" 32h // Front 430g // Rear 485gOur answer for e-bike, plus, and heavier enduro riders wanting to run large tires.29" 32h // Front 490g // Rear 550g27.5" 32h // Front 470g // Rear 520gWith a relatively shallow 20mm depth and less vertical stiffness, you can feel the wheel track more consistently over loose/flat corners. This was particularly obvious to our DH test riders who rode our TR38 rims back to back with TR37’s down the same tracks, with the same exact setup, over and over again. Deep rims have a lot of vertical stiffness, and while they feel composed, they tend to skip across some sections and can lose traction.Complete wheelsets from $1200 USD or $1425 CAD. Choose from Industry Nine, Chris King, Hope, DT Swiss and Onyx Racing hubs.