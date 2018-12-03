PRESS RELEASES

Video: NOBL Wheels Announces New TR38 Rims

Dec 3, 2018
by NOBL Wheels  
Max McCulloch × NOBL | Self-Shot

by NOBLwheels
Views: 56    Faves: 0


PRESS RELEASE: NOBL Wheels

The 2019 TR38 is the strongest rim NOBL has ever made, period. The next generation TR38 contains the stiff and burly attributes people loved in our original model, but with increased compliance. Thanks to the shorter profile and thicker sidewalls there has been a major improvement in impact strength and rock strike resistance. This rim is aimed squarely at the aggressive enduro or downhill rider looking for a no-compromise rim.

The 2019 TR38 is available in both 27.5" and 29" versions, and the 31mm internal width makes it ideal for 2.3"-2.8" trail tires.

2019 TR38 Launch
TR38 2019 Launch



Quick Details:

A special blend of T-700 UD carbon and 3k twill make up the bulk of the rim, while a thin layer of fiberglass is built into the spoke holes to ensure proper seating of spoke nipples.

What's New:

Resin system improves impact resistance while reducing brittleness

Raw molding process requires no finishing and improves scratch resistance

Completely redesigned high precision molds improve strength and durability

Lifetime Warranty:

A three-year warranty/five-year crash replacement is standard. Lifetime warranty and crash replacement coverage is available for +$100 per wheelset.

2019 TR38 Release
Max McCulloch testing the new rims out while shooting for the release video. Photo: Jay Wallace

2019 TR38 Release
At the end of summer, Max McCulloch and Sullivan Reed snuck out for some product testing on the new TR38.

2019 TR38 Release
2019 TR38 Release


2019 TR38 Release
2019 TR38 Release
The 2019 TR38 27.5 rims matched with silver Onyx hubs on Max's Felt Compulsion 1 enduro race rig.

2019 TR38 Release

2019 TR38 Release

TR38 2019 Launch
TR38 2019 Launch


Pricing:

$1375 USD with Industry Nine Hubs
$1437 USD with Onyx Hubs
$1450 USD with DT240 Hubs

Click here for additional info and to build yours now.

Video - Max McCulloch
Photos - Jay Wallace/ James Lissimore
Riders - @sullbikes @victoriabiker13

MENTIONS: @NOBLwheels


2 Comments

  • + 2
 Nice wheels, but they're the price of what a pretty nice bike used to be.
  • + 1
 Props to Max for that self shot video! That's so exhausting.

Post a Comment



