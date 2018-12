Video: NOBL Wheels Announces New TR38 Rims

PRESS RELEASE: NOBL Wheels

Max McCulloch testing the new rims out while shooting for the release video. Photo: Jay Wallace

At the end of summer, Max McCulloch and Sullivan Reed snuck out for some product testing on the new TR38.

The 2019 TR38 27.5 rims matched with silver Onyx hubs on Max's Felt Compulsion 1 enduro race rig.

The 2019 TR38 is the strongest rim NOBL has ever made, period. The next generation TR38 contains the stiff and burly attributes people loved in our original model, but with increased compliance. Thanks to the shorter profile and thicker sidewalls there has been a major improvement in impact strength and rock strike resistance. This rim is aimed squarely at the aggressive enduro or downhill rider looking for a no-compromise rim.The 2019 TR38 is available in both 27.5" and 29" versions, and the 31mm internal width makes it ideal for 2.3"-2.8" trail tires.Click here for additional info and to build yours now.Video - Max McCullochPhotos - Jay Wallace/ James LissimoreRiders - @sullbikes