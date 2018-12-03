Video: NOBL Wheels Announces New TR38 Rims

PRESS RELEASE: NOBL Wheels
The 2019 TR38 is the strongest rim NOBL has ever made, period. The next generation TR38 contains the stiff and burly attributes people loved in our original model, but with increased compliance. Thanks to the shorter profile and thicker sidewalls there has been a major improvement in impact strength and rock strike resistance. This rim is aimed squarely at the aggressive enduro or downhill rider looking for a no-compromise rim.
The 2019 TR38 is available in both 27.5" and 29" versions, and the 31mm internal width makes it ideal for 2.3"-2.8" trail tires.
Quick Details:
A special blend of T-700 UD carbon and 3k twill make up the bulk of the rim, while a thin layer of fiberglass is built into the spoke holes to ensure proper seating of spoke nipples.
What's New:
Resin system improves impact resistance while reducing brittleness
Raw molding process requires no finishing and improves scratch resistance
Completely redesigned high precision molds improve strength and durability
Lifetime Warranty:
A three-year warranty/five-year crash replacement is standard. Lifetime warranty and crash replacement coverage is available for +$100 per wheelset.
Max McCulloch testing the new rims out while shooting for the release video. Photo: Jay Wallace
The 2019 TR38 27.5 rims matched with silver Onyx hubs on Max's Felt Compulsion 1 enduro race rig. Pricing: $1375 USD with Industry Nine Hubs $1437 USD with Onyx Hubs $1450 USD with DT240 Hubs
At the end of summer, Max McCulloch and Sullivan Reed snuck out for some product testing on the new TR38.
