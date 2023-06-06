Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal





My athlete sponsorship agreement was terminated on the 13th of April. This mid-season surprise caught me off guard and left me with a lot of uncertainty about my future. After quite a few sleepless nights, I decided this is not the way I am ending my career, and I will do everything I can to see this season through. I started sending emails to potential sponsors and was encouraged by some amazing brands that gave me hope. @joesnoflats were the first to jump on board and made it possible for me to get to Europe and also to keep my bike clean and running. @israelpremiertech were the next to show their amazing support. Their incredible generosity made the rest of this trip possible. @dtswiss @100percentbike @jinga_clothing @goldfus.ins @shimanomtb, jumped on board and set me up with amazing products. The first few days of #teamimprovise were super fun but also pretty stressful with a lot of uncertainty. Practice with the Israeli crew was great, and everything went smoothly.



After practice, I met with the



Friday evening, 5 seconds into the first run, I was already shocked with the performance of the bike. 2 runs in I totally fell in love, so we decided to take the risk and race the brand new Commencal Meta V5.



All in all, I am happy with my race, and if 8th place is what I can do with 2 runs on the bike, just wait until the next round.



I am super motivated to push through, and I appreciate all of your support! Thanks to all my amazing friends and family who helped me get through this challenging time.



