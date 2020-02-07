Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar

Feb 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Noga Korem looking focused.

Update: Our initial headline implied this was trail sabotage, we have now edited the story to correct this. We apologize for any confusion

Noga Korem has been involved in a serious crash during training in La Palma that has left her with a concussion, 20 stitches in her face and a few broken teeth. The injury occured when Noga hit a metal bar that was at head height across a trail. The Isreali racer, who finished second in last year's EWS overall standings, currently doesn't know when she will be back on the bike but hopefully, she won't be out for too long. This is not an incidence of trail sabotage but a bar that has been part of the trail for years.

The bar that Noga hit.

Following Noga Korem's announcement on social media, we reached out to the enduro rider for more information. Noga told Pinkbike that the incident happened on her first ride at a training camp in La Palma. She had hoped it would be a gentle ride and because of this, she was just wearing an open shell helmet.

bigquotesThe first day with the bike planned as a chill day so we rode with the small helmets. Everything went well until I was in the ambulance. Noga Korem

The injuries from her crash resulted in a concussion alongside lots of face swelling that led to 20 stitches. In addition, she also broke 3-4 teeth. She is currently aiming to be back on a trainer within a week or two but currently, she does not know when she will be back riding and whether she will have to miss any upcoming races.


bigquotesWhen you make plans...and the universe laughs. Had an awesome one hour ride until this happened. Massive thanks to these two angels Nathalie Schneitter and Jeremie Zeller for taking such good care of me.

Thank you Atlantic Cycling for the great service & help & thank you, GT Factory Racing family, for the great support from all over the and of course thanks to my amazing family. Noga Korem - Instagram


We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and we hope to see her back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Noga Korem


76 Comments

  • 118 1
 I Was guiding and working in La Palma and have been riding that trail tons times.
Thats not a sabotage, thats a waterpipe that are supercommon in the island and have been there since ever much before people started MTB there.
That one is really dangerous and the only one that hight, coz u could go at high speed and when the Sun goes down just hit u directly in your eyes and usually you are not looking in that hight...so keep your head Up. That trail is not make for mtb, just we use it like tons of trails in spain. The solution for this is to aware the riders that is that "feature" in the middle of the trail and if u r guiding just stop.
Healing vibes for Nora
  • 42 4
 Maybe they could put some orange tape on the pipe or something?
  • 25 4
 @Speeder01: Its painted with RED
  • 5 0
 Yes, I have ridden this path for the last 1.5 years. The water pipe was there all the time at head height. It was taken down just after Noga's crash but is still crossing the path. We were riding there the same day and a day later. You have to be careful here around. None of these paths are made for biking. And pipes are everywhere... And yes, best whishes to Noga!
  • 8 0
 @Nmie: A thick layer of foam over the pipe (like insulation type) would make it easier to see and less damaging if a rider doesn't see it. If the farmer was ok with it of course.
  • 15 12
 For fuck sake, just put those pipe in the ground where thwy cross a trail, even if it's a pedestrian trail that pipe is a nonsense. BTW i'm an agronomist and well aware of problems and solution for irrigation, THAT is non a solution is just a silly dangerous thing.
  • 29 4
 Any guide who does not mark such easily overseen and critically dangerous obstacles is hardly worth calling a guide.

I ski guided for 12 years, I am comfortable calling you and other guides out on this.

For arguments sake lets say you have 30 pipes on different trails you guide on every year, in order to mark them once or twice per season you might need 1 roll of flagging tape per season. At a cost of 3.50 per roll / season any responsible group of guides should be able to 'afford' this.

Yet no one did this. Negligence my man, negligence.
  • 2 0
 This@Speeder01:
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: seriously! Why not right?
  • 45 3
 Sorry to be that guy, but these are not official trails. And these things are water pipes and installed by the farmers. Was there last year, will fly there tomorrow. I was with Atlantic Cycling guides last year and they just warned me about things like this before entering the "trail". Please don't get things wrong and put them out of perspective. These trails are not EWS trails.

However, get well soon, hope it's nothing bad.
  • 3 15
flag elyari (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You are right. I lived 14 years in Spain, in between Mallorca, Malaga and Barcelona and sadly I can say that we still have these kind of issues, people on purpose putting obstacles on the trails, been rocks, branches, etc.We had a big issue with a guy paralized waist down after a crash due to a rock in a trail, think it was in Galicia. Hope this is the case you mention, something from a farmer and not something put there in purpose Frown
  • 1 0
 But wasn't it Atlantic Cycling here again who were guiding Nora or were they just helping her when she had already crashed?

Either way, this pipe looks horribly painful even just imagining someone rushing into it at speed. I hope Nora gets well soon.
  • 3 2
 If you are riding in La Palma, you have to know these pipes. THESE PIPES ARE EVERYWHERE!

The pipes are a result of the old laws there on the water resources - if you want water (at your house or farm), then you can claim a source and get a license for it, and then start building a pipe from there to your house or farm.

Almost all trails on La Palma are hiking or farming paths. So it is just natural, that you have to think about strange obstacles everywhere - YOU JUST CANT RACE BLIND!!!
And blind you are, when riding into the setting sun. I know that trail, it is just a stupid connector trail.

Sorry for Noga and best wishes, but it is just shit that happens.

Viel Spaß Stefan!
  • 1 1
 don't really get the reason for the down votes, not saying anything incorrect or bad, but well, its Pinkbike and Friday, people are bored, I got it
  • 21 0
 While there is still confusion about the nature of the obstacle and if these are legal trails or not, i think a moderate attitude is probably best. Not calling people killers would be a good start. Mouthing off at land owners who allow trail access is usually a bad move for other riders. Assuming this is deliberate when there is a chance this could be irrigation pipes on private land is not productive. Click bait presentation by PB does not help either, getting people all riled up etc. If this was supposed to be a legitimate pre season training camp i would expect better planning and at least using legal trails.
  • 19 0
 Please realize that the article when posted said "trail sabatoge" in the headline, and had no mention of there being any legit reason that the pipe was there.

Pinkbike edited the article which does make all the early commenters looking like dickheads(myself included), when in reality they were honest reactions to the original article.
  • 13 0
 Hey PB admin, given the fairly major revision to the story, can you guys do a purge / mass down vote on all the comments speculating attempted murder? It's rather confusing the issue for those who arrived later and/or makes the earlier commenters look like they can't read articles.
  • 2 0
 @secondtimeuser it's done.
  • 7 1
 We have gas pipes and oil pipes that become suspended many feet off the ground here. They are not sabotage situations but rather are remains of previous oil or quarrying operations. Sad situation on her part but it’s not likely sabotage rather it’s land being used by natives that don’t realize mountain bikers move at seriously high rates of speed. Wish her the best but let us now point fingers to anyone other than the riders themselves who should have pre-hiked ornpre-ridden these trails.
  • 5 0
 Awww man hard to read...But Noga, don't despair dental implants are a modern godsend. All my important teeth are no longer OEM and they function and look great. I don't wish it on anyone but at least now there's a nice path for full functional recovery.
  • 2 0
 Calling your original teeth 'OEM' is the best part of this whole thread, you sir have won the internet for today.
  • 4 0
 A couple of cans of orange paint, and some orange safety flags hanging from this pipe would have prevented a lot of pain, injury, and expense. I can tell you from personal experience that losing teeth sucks. Get well soon Noga!
  • 6 0
 Thank goodness you weren’t alone. No one should have to ever deal with this!
  • 3 0
 Been to La Palma island many times (I live in Gran Canaria island, which is a short flight away). It is a very pro-mtb island, it even has en enduro race in one week´s time www.flowtrailslapalma.com/en/new-page-8.html , and that is why there are several companies guiding this hidden treasure. I guess the involved guiding company did not address properly Noga thinking she was a pro etc... but please do not the wrong idea about the island, its riding or its people.
  • 3 0
 Noga is one of the most positive and upbeat riders on the circuit. It's horrendous that this happened, but she'll bounce back quick!!! (But take it easy until the concussion is gone!)
  • 7 1
 It says "the bar has been part of the trail for years"?
  • 4 0
 Also says:
Update: Our initial headline implied this was trail sabotage, we have now edited the story to correct this. We apologize for any confusion
  • 3 0
 Damn, that sucks for Noga, but I will say the title of the article originally made me think she got injured in the mosh pit at a heavy metal bar |m| |m|

Regardless, glad it wasn't worse and hoping for a quick recovery.
  • 4 0
 Sounds like it could have been much worse! Come back strong Noga we are all rooting for you!
  • 6 1
 Built a jump to go over it!
Hope shee get well soone Frown
  • 3 1
 How in the hell has this pipe been exposed for so long and nothing has been done about it? Maybe it's time to dig that section of trail out some, so riders can pass under the pipe easily.
  • 6 3
 Saying “sorry for any confusion” isn’t commensurate with reporting this as sabotage. Take some responsibility, Pinkbike.
  • 8 3
 What. The. Fuck.
  • 4 0
 This is awful. I hope Noga Heals well and quickly. Very sad news.
  • 7 4
 This is so incredibly fucked.
  • 3 0
 That blows... Wishing her a quick recovery
  • 3 0
 Heal up as quick as possible.
  • 4 2
 The bar has certainly been raised for injuries...sorry, too soon?

Heal up NK!
  • 3 0
 suckage. heal quick, nora!
  • 2 0
 A trail side sign 10 yards before this pipe could not be a bad thing surely?
  • 3 0
 Heal up quick Noga, this is going to be your season!!!!
  • 5 2
 Clickbike strikes again!
  • 2 5
 @jwrendenver : how is this click bait the article title says she hit a pole and got stitches, then the article itself goes on to show exactly that with pictures and quotes? this isn't clickbait!
  • 2 0
 Get well soon Noga ~ your GT needs you !!!!
  • 3 0
 Noooooooo!
  • 2 0
 “When you make plans...and the universe laughs!”

I feel ya...
  • 1 0
 Not sabotage got it. Just a head high pipe running perpendicular to the trail. Nothing to see here. Seems totally normal.
  • 1 0
 Yikes Eek That’s shitty luck. Best solution would be to mount the pipe up higher
  • 1 0
 I was riding on this trail... Get well!
  • 1 0
 Would a full face have helped I would think?
  • 3 6
 C'mon people learn to read.....it has been there for ages. Seems it is a water pipe.
  • 5 0
 Please read the part where Pinkbike did a major edit, adding the part your pointing at and taking "trail sabotage" out of the title of the article.
  • 2 5
 @edspratt the slug still says it was sabotage: "noga-korem-injured-at-training-camp-on-sabotaged-trail.html"
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



