Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar

The bar that Noga hit.

The first day with the bike planned as a chill day so we rode with the small helmets. Everything went well until I was in the ambulance. — Noga Korem

When you make plans...and the universe laughs. Had an awesome one hour ride until this happened. Massive thanks to these two angels Nathalie Schneitter and Jeremie Zeller for taking such good care of me.



Thank you Atlantic Cycling for the great service & help & thank you, GT Factory Racing family, for the great support from all over the and of course thanks to my amazing family. — Noga Korem - Instagram

Noga Korem has been involved in a serious crash during training in La Palma that has left her with a concussion, 20 stitches in her face and a few broken teeth. The injury occured when Noga hit a metal bar that was at head height across a trail. The Isreali racer, who finished second in last year's EWS overall standings, currently doesn't know when she will be back on the bike but hopefully, she won't be out for too long. This is not an incidence of trail sabotage but a bar that has been part of the trail for years.Following Noga Korem's announcement on social media, we reached out to the enduro rider for more information. Noga told Pinkbike that the incident happened on her first ride at a training camp in La Palma. She had hoped it would be a gentle ride and because of this, she was just wearing an open shell helmet.The injuries from her crash resulted in a concussion alongside lots of face swelling that led to 20 stitches. In addition, she also broke 3-4 teeth. She is currently aiming to be back on a trainer within a week or two but currently, she does not know when she will be back riding and whether she will have to miss any upcoming races.We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and we hope to see her back on the bike soon.