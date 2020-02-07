Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar

Feb 7, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Noga Korem looking focused.

Update: Our initial headline implied this was trail sabotage, we have now edited the story to correct this. We apologize for any confusion

Noga Korem has been involved in a serious crash during training in La Palma that has left her with a concussion, 20 stitches in her face and a few broken teeth. The injury occured when Noga hit a metal bar that was at head height across a trail. The Isreali racer, who finished second in last year's EWS overall standings, currently doesn't know when she will be back on the bike but hopefully, she won't be out for too long. This is not an incidence of trail sabotage but a bar that has been part of the trail for years.

The bar that Noga hit.

Following Noga Korem's announcement on social media, we reached out to the enduro rider for more information. Noga told Pinkbike that the incident happened on her first ride at a training camp in La Palma. She had hoped it would be a gentle ride and because of this, she was just wearing an open shell helmet.

bigquotesThe first day with the bike planned as a chill day so we rode with the small helmets. Everything went well until I was in the ambulance. Noga Korem

The injuries from her crash resulted in a concussion alongside lots of face swelling that led to 20 stitches. In addition, she also broke 3-4 teeth. She is currently aiming to be back on a trainer within a week or two but currently, she does not know when she will be back riding and whether she will have to miss any upcoming races.


bigquotesWhen you make plans...and the universe laughs. Had an awesome one hour ride until this happened. Massive thanks to these two angels Nathalie Schneitter and Jeremie Zeller for taking such good care of me.

Thank you Atlantic Cycling for the great service & help & thank you, GT Factory Racing family, for the great support from all over the and of course thanks to my amazing family. Noga Korem - Instagram


We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and we hope to see her back on the bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Noga Korem


45 Comments

  • 68 0
 I Was guiding and working in La Palma and have been riding that trail tons times.
Thats not a sabotage, thats a waterpipe that are supercommon in the island and have been there since ever much before people started MTB there.
That one is really dangerous and the only one that hight, coz u could go at high speed and when the Sun goes down just hit u directly in your eyes and usually you are not looking in that hight...so keep your head Up. That trail is not make for mtb, just we use it like tons of trails in spain. The solution for this is to aware the riders that is that "feature" in the middle of the trail and if u r guiding just stop.
Healing vibes for Nora
  • 9 1
 Maybe they could put some orange tape on the pipe or something?
  • 3 0
 @Speeder01: Its painted with RED
  • 2 0
 Yes, I have ridden this path for the last 1.5 years. The water pipe was there all the time at head height. It was taken down just after Noga's crash but is still crossing the path. We were riding there the same day and a day later. You have to be careful here around. None of these paths are made for biking. And pipes are everywhere... And yes, best whishes to Noga!
  • 2 0
 @Nmie: A thick layer of foam over the pipe (like insulation type) would make it easier to see and less damaging if a rider doesn't see it. If the farmer was ok with it of course.
  • 27 1
 Sorry to be that guy, but these are not official trails. And these things are water pipes and installed by the farmers. Was there last year, will fly there tomorrow. I was with Atlantic Cycling guides last year and they just warned me about things like this before entering the "trail". Please don't get things wrong and put them out of perspective. These trails are not EWS trails.

However, get well soon, hope it's nothing bad.
  • 2 3
 You are right. I lived 14 years in Spain, in between Mallorca, Malaga and Barcelona and sadly I can say that we still have these kind of issues, people on purpose putting obstacles on the trails, been rocks, branches, etc.We had a big issue with a guy paralized waist down after a crash due to a rock in a trail, think it was in Galicia. Hope this is the case you mention, something from a farmer and not something put there in purpose Frown
  • 5 0
 We have gas pipes and oil pipes that become suspended many feet off the ground here. They are not sabotage situations but rather are remains of previous oil or quarrying operations. Sad situation on her part but it’s not likely sabotage rather it’s land being used by natives that don’t realize mountain bikers move at seriously high rates of speed. Wish her the best but let us now point fingers to anyone other than the riders themselves who should have pre-hiked ornpre-ridden these trails.
  • 5 0
 While there is still confusion about the nature of the obstacle and if these are legal trails or not, i think a moderate attitude is probably best. Not calling people killers would be a good start. Mouthing off at land owners who allow trail access is usually a bad move for other riders. Assuming this is deliberate when there is a chance this could be irrigation pipes on private land is not productive. Click bait presentation by PB does not help either, getting people all riled up etc. If this was supposed to be a legitimate pre season training camp i would expect better planning and at least using legal trails.
  • 11 6
 This is one of my worst nightmares when blasting down a trail 1st or alone. Sick f**ks out there, sabotaging trails. Heal fast.
  • 40 37
 Let's not beat about the bush here; that bar was left there for one reason and one reason only.

What's badly needed in these instances, but is unfortunately very difficult if not impossible to do, is to find the people who leave these bars, spikes, ropes etc on the trails, and to prosecute them for attempted murder.

Again, without beating about the bush, when you leave something like that, in that place, at that height, you are trying your best not to injure someone, but to kill them.
  • 3 0
 There is a woman, in my neighborhood, whom I once saw dragging tree branches across the bike path. She ran away when I spotted her and I haven't seen her since. But I always find branches across the path early in the morning. For a while there was a guy who spread tacks across it as well.

I would love to know what their intentions are. The lady had this giant poodle with her so I suspect, in her mind, she was protecting her dog? I don't know and I don't care, the intent is to hurt and maim riders. And I agree, attempted murder would serve as a great deterrent.
  • 1 0
 I was having this discussion with a friend of mine who studied law, and regretfully the burden of proof for attempted murder is almost impossible to meet in these cases. As much as we know scumbags doing this have only one intent, and should deserve the full force of the law, in the UK courts at least, you can't prove much beyond GBH. Unless you get a recording of them stating that want it to kill someone, as they set up the trap. I hope Noga heals up quickly and some sort of justice is found.
  • 3 1
 @oscartheballer: Mental illness often has a role in such things.
  • 13 0
 "Let's not beat about the bush here; that bar was left there for one reason and one reason only."

Pipe. Water irrigation. Its even got red stripes painted on it.
I doubt they have the same H&S mad attitude we have over here, and as general use trail its unlikely to prove an issue for 99% of trail users, 99% of the time.

Im sure its a more complicated story, and impossible to decide either way without seeing all the facts but MTBers blatting flat out down open footpaths dont do themselves any favours.
  • 1 4
 @snorkelsucker : "to prosecute them for attempted murder" thank you to write this because this is what we are talking about, these peple want to KILL. This is what police should remember.
  • 7 0
 Your rant while not wrong in other cases is disproved by a local and guide a few comments down. Let’s upvote that comment so we can have the truth rather than the wanted narrative be what’s seen.
  • 1 0
 That said heal fast Noga!
  • 1 3
 @gotohe11carolina: The irrigation reasoning may be true, or the pipe may not even be connected to anything. Whatever the reasons are, someone has put a solid metal object across the path of what is clearly a well used track with no regard to public liability. Calls for charges of attempted murder when the facts are unknown may be a bit mob-justice (I have been watching a bit too much Watchmen recently) but some form of prosecution is required to force people to take consideration of their actions
  • 4 0
 Not to take away from the problem of trail saboteurs which should be dealt with properly, but the very 1st paragraph says, "this is not an instance of trail sabotage, but a bar that has been part of the trail for years."
  • 2 0
 wtf... Do you research before making these claims.
  • 6 0
 It says "the bar has been part of the trail for years"?
  • 2 0
 Hey PB admin, given the fairly major revision to the story, can you guys do a purge / mass down vote on all the comments speculating attempted murder? It's rather confusing the issue for those who arrived later and/or makes the earlier commenters look like they can't read articles.
  • 1 0
 Noga is one of the most positive and upbeat riders on the circuit. It's horrendous that this happened, but she'll bounce back quick!!! (But take it easy until the concussion is gone!)
  • 2 0
 Thank goodness you weren’t alone. No one should have to ever deal with this!
  • 10 7
 WTF is wrong with people!
  • 2 1
 Find small trees pulled across trails constantly damn it is dangerous. Hope she recovers quickly
  • 1 2
 In an area owned by some rich people some years ago, barbed wire was placed at head height on old existing trails. They or whoever sadistic prick who did this was never confronted. This shit happens all over the world and as sickening it is, it's also very true. Heal up Noga!
  • 2 0
 C'mon people learn to read.....it has been there for ages. Seems it is a water pipe.
  • 4 2
 This is so incredibly fucked.
  • 5 2
 What. The. Fuck.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like it could have been much worse! Come back strong Noga we are all rooting for you!
  • 1 0
 This is awful. I hope Noga Heals well and quickly. Very sad news.
  • 1 0
 That blows... Wishing her a quick recovery
  • 1 2
 I'm scared to go out and ride now. This is horrific
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



