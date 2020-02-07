Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar

Update: Our initial headline implied this was trail sabotage, we have now edited the story to correct this. We apologize for any confusion
Noga Korem has been involved in a serious crash during training in La Palma that has left her with a concussion, 20 stitches in her face and a few broken teeth. The injury occured when Noga hit a metal bar that was at head height across a trail. The Isreali racer, who finished second in last year's EWS overall standings, currently doesn't know when she will be back on the bike but hopefully, she won't be out for too long. This is not an incidence of trail sabotage but a bar that has been part of the trail for years.
Following Noga Korem's announcement on social media, we reached out to the enduro rider for more information. Noga told Pinkbike that the incident happened on her first ride at a training camp in La Palma. She had hoped it would be a gentle ride and because of this, she was just wearing an open shell helmet.
|The first day with the bike planned as a chill day so we rode with the small helmets. Everything went well until I was in the ambulance.— Noga Korem
The injuries from her crash resulted in a concussion alongside lots of face swelling that led to 20 stitches. In addition, she also broke 3-4 teeth. She is currently aiming to be back on a trainer within a week or two but currently, she does not know when she will be back riding and whether she will have to miss any upcoming races.
|When you make plans...and the universe laughs. Had an awesome one hour ride until this happened. Massive thanks to these two angels Nathalie Schneitter and Jeremie Zeller for taking such good care of me.
Thank you Atlantic Cycling for the great service & help & thank you, GT Factory Racing family, for the great support from all over the and of course thanks to my amazing family.— Noga Korem - Instagram
We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and we hope to see her back on the bike soon.
Thats not a sabotage, thats a waterpipe that are supercommon in the island and have been there since ever much before people started MTB there.
That one is really dangerous and the only one that hight, coz u could go at high speed and when the Sun goes down just hit u directly in your eyes and usually you are not looking in that hight...so keep your head Up. That trail is not make for mtb, just we use it like tons of trails in spain. The solution for this is to aware the riders that is that "feature" in the middle of the trail and if u r guiding just stop.
Healing vibes for Nora
However, get well soon, hope it's nothing bad.
What's badly needed in these instances, but is unfortunately very difficult if not impossible to do, is to find the people who leave these bars, spikes, ropes etc on the trails, and to prosecute them for attempted murder.
Again, without beating about the bush, when you leave something like that, in that place, at that height, you are trying your best not to injure someone, but to kill them.
I would love to know what their intentions are. The lady had this giant poodle with her so I suspect, in her mind, she was protecting her dog? I don't know and I don't care, the intent is to hurt and maim riders. And I agree, attempted murder would serve as a great deterrent.
Pipe. Water irrigation. Its even got red stripes painted on it.
I doubt they have the same H&S mad attitude we have over here, and as general use trail its unlikely to prove an issue for 99% of trail users, 99% of the time.
Im sure its a more complicated story, and impossible to decide either way without seeing all the facts but MTBers blatting flat out down open footpaths dont do themselves any favours.
FFS - nice "correction" to this garbage piece of clickbait, PB.
Hope the rider recovers quickly.
