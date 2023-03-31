Noga Korem Sitting Out the Derby Enduro World Cup Due to Head Injury

Noga Korem has announced that after sustaining a head injury she will be sitting out today's Enduro World Cup racing.
|Gutted to let you know that I won't be racing tomorrow.
It's a pretty hard call to make but @taralazarski and @ 88gc reminded me that I only have one head so better take good care of it.
Good luck to everyone who's racing! I am super jealous.
Massive thanks for the support.
Photo: @svenmartinphoto— Noga Korem
We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing soon.
