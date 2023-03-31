Noga Korem Sitting Out the Derby Enduro World Cup Due to Head Injury

Mar 31, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Noga Korem has announced that after sustaining a head injury she will be sitting out today's Enduro World Cup racing.

bigquotesGutted to let you know that I won't be racing tomorrow.

It's a pretty hard call to make but @taralazarski and @ 88gc reminded me that I only have one head so better take good care of it.

Good luck to everyone who's racing! I am super jealous.

Massive thanks for the support.

Photo: @svenmartinphoto Noga Korem

We wish Noga all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Noga Korem EDR Derby 2023 Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Good call and I applaud racers, teams and media that keep publicizing these good decisions to take time off after head injuries. Very good turning point to have reached to have this be the accepted course of action rather than "toughing it out".
  • 2 5
 Why wear goggles with no lenses? So dumb.





