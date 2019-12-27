Noga Korem Thanks GT Factory Racing & Hints at New Colours in 2020

Noga Korem had her best season yet in 2019, finishing second overall in the Enduro World Series. She hinted today that she will be wearing new colours in 2020 and has not resigned with GT Factory Racing.
|Thank you @gtfactoryracing for an awesome 2 years!!!
In 2017 did my first @world_enduro season as a privateer.
In 2018 I was lucky enough to sign my first professional contruct with this amazing team- GT Factory Racing.
The past 2 years with the GT crew has being a blast I learned a lot about bike setup, riding & racing, from the staff & teammates.
I had some up and downs... but in 2019 I had the best season in my career!
I really enjoyed to travel all over the world and to see so many beautiful places, I enjoyed to push my limits, enjoyed the races, the podiums and the team podiums ever more
Thank you @gtbicycles for the best support that I could have asked!
And thanks to the crew who made these two years #srslyfun
I am already looking forward to be between the race types again!
Can you guess which Jersey I will wear in 2020?—Noga Korem
also said earlier this month that he will not be on the team next season.
