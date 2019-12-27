Noga Korem Thanks GT Factory Racing & Hints at New Colours in 2020

Dec 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Noga Korem had her best season yet in 2019, finishing second overall in the Enduro World Series. She hinted today that she will be wearing new colours in 2020 and has not resigned with GT Factory Racing.

bigquotesThank you @gtfactoryracing for an awesome 2 years!!!
In 2017 did my first @world_enduro season as a privateer.
In 2018 I was lucky enough to sign my first professional contruct with this amazing team- GT Factory Racing.
The past 2 years with the GT crew has being a blast I learned a lot about bike setup, riding & racing, from the staff & teammates.
I had some up and downs... but in 2019 I had the best season in my career!
I really enjoyed to travel all over the world and to see so many beautiful places, I enjoyed to push my limits, enjoyed the races, the podiums and the team podiums ever more
Thank you @gtbicycles for the best support that I could have asked!
And thanks to the crew who made these two years #srslyfun
@markmaurissen @gt_coach @88gc
@robinvangoubergen @bert.maleszka @teonati87 @martin_maes5 @wynmasters@rachelstrait1 @georgebrannigan
@joeyforesta @svenmartinphoto
@maddogboris
I am already looking forward to be between the race types again!
Can you guess which Jersey I will wear in 2020?Noga Korem

George Brannigan also said earlier this month that he will not be on the team next season.

Posted In:
Videos Racing Rumours GT Noga Korem


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
206365 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
67611 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
53825 views
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
48981 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
48700 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
48352 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
44652 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
44442 views

5 Comments

  • 8 1
 I'm starting to think all of these social posts are just clickbait. Many of them are thanking but not actually saying anything about leaving. The closest mountain biking has to the LeBron level of build up and suspense before he makes team announcements.
  • 3 0
 coyly> Can you guess which mountain bike website I’ll be reading next year?
  • 2 0
 Everyone is hinting these days.
  • 1 0
 Could be a powerplay for riders.
  • 1 0
 She will ride for Kona this time.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017152
Mobile Version of Website