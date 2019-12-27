Noga Korem Thanks GT Factory Racing & Hints at New Colours in 2020



In 2017 did my first @world_enduro season as a privateer.

In 2018 I was lucky enough to sign my first professional contruct with this amazing team- GT Factory Racing.

The past 2 years with the GT crew has being a blast I learned a lot about bike setup, riding & racing, from the staff & teammates.

I had some up and downs... but in 2019 I had the best season in my career!

I really enjoyed to travel all over the world and to see so many beautiful places, I enjoyed to push my limits, enjoyed the races, the podiums and the team podiums ever more

Thank you @gtbicycles for the best support that I could have asked!

And thanks to the crew who made these two years #srslyfun

@markmaurissen @gt_coach @88gc

@robinvangoubergen

@svenmartinphoto

@maddogboris

I am already looking forward to be between the race types again!

