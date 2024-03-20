Norco Announces New Carbon Fluid VLT eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
In a year when many bike brands have slowed their pace, we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of bike design. Today, we're pleased to release the completely reimagined Carbon Fluid VLT E-MTB
, now available at dealers and for order online at norco.com. Featuring a Bosch motor, a complete carbon frame, and updated geometry with a top-shelf component spec, the all-new Fluid VLT is a lightweight package that looks, feels, and rides exactly like you want it to.
“Our entire product team worked together to develop a lightweight E-MTB that climbs incredibly well and still maintains trail bike confidence and playfulness on the descents,” said Rachael DeVisser, Product Developer at Norco. “The Fluid VLT is a bike anyone can enjoy.”
The Fluid VLT is powered by the Bosch Performance Line SX wireless ecosystem, which offers intuitive pedal-assist, sheds significant weight, and delivers a seamless rider experience. The motor is a Bosch PL SX, powered by a Bosch 400wh battery. Paired with the Bosch e-Bike Flow App, riders can easily fine-tune their ride experience to optimize assistance levels and monitor battery range.
Norco is offering the Fluid VLT in a sub-40 lb 130 model with a 140mm fork and 130mm rear shock and a more aggressive 140 model with 150mm up front and 140mm in the back. Both the 130 and the 140 run a mixed wheel combination. Multiple build options help meet a variety of budgets.
Norco Factory Team rider Lucas Cruz has spent significant time aboard the new Fluid VLT and had this to say:
“The Fluid VLT is a blast to ride. Since it’s so lightweight the power kicks in hard! This bike really takes after its name; it’s such a fluid transition between e-bike accessibility and pedal bike playfulness.”
With Norco’s Ride Aligned™ setup guide, riders can easily adjust their bike fit and suspension tune. Norco.com
Vital describes the weights of all the models.
Thats pretty mean. Most brands keep the frame the same…
But its still cool, love that new bikes are coming out