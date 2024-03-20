Norco Announces New Carbon Fluid VLT eMTB

Mar 20, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

In a year when many bike brands have slowed their pace, we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of bike design. Today, we're pleased to release the completely reimagined Carbon Fluid VLT E-MTB, now available at dealers and for order online at norco.com. Featuring a Bosch motor, a complete carbon frame, and updated geometry with a top-shelf component spec, the all-new Fluid VLT is a lightweight package that looks, feels, and rides exactly like you want it to.

“Our entire product team worked together to develop a lightweight E-MTB that climbs incredibly well and still maintains trail bike confidence and playfulness on the descents,” said Rachael DeVisser, Product Developer at Norco. “The Fluid VLT is a bike anyone can enjoy.”


2024 Fluid VLT

photo


The Fluid VLT is powered by the Bosch Performance Line SX wireless ecosystem, which offers intuitive pedal-assist, sheds significant weight, and delivers a seamless rider experience. The motor is a Bosch PL SX, powered by a Bosch 400wh battery. Paired with the Bosch e-Bike Flow App, riders can easily fine-tune their ride experience to optimize assistance levels and monitor battery range.

Norco is offering the Fluid VLT in a sub-40 lb 130 model with a 140mm fork and 130mm rear shock and a more aggressive 140 model with 150mm up front and 140mm in the back. Both the 130 and the 140 run a mixed wheel combination. Multiple build options help meet a variety of budgets.


photo


photo

photo

Norco Factory Team rider Lucas Cruz has spent significant time aboard the new Fluid VLT and had this to say:

“The Fluid VLT is a blast to ride. Since it’s so lightweight the power kicks in hard! This bike really takes after its name; it’s such a fluid transition between e-bike accessibility and pedal bike playfulness.”

With Norco’s Ride Aligned™ setup guide, riders can easily adjust their bike fit and suspension tune.


photo

2024 Fluid VLT lineup
The 2024 Fluid VLT range includes two travel sizes, and five different specs.

34 Comments
  • 13 1
 Another ebike release that claims to be lightweight, but fail to mention the actual weight.
  • 2 0
 C1 130 is 18.1 kilo....that's pretty darn light. The rest of them are between 19.3 to 20.3 kilo.
  • 3 0
 Another website shows top model at 39.9lbs, C2 at 44lbs and C3 at 44.7lbs
  • 9 0
 Another release that shows a dark bike underexposed on a dark background. LET US SEE THE DUMB BIKE.
  • 4 0
 www.vitalmtb.com/news/press-release/norco-launches-sub-40-pound-fluid-vlt-e-mtb

Vital describes the weights of all the models.
  • 5 1
 It's funny how 95% of the hate that ebikes had about 3 years ago to the point people were stating that they were going to abandon Pinkbike has turned into "Where can I find the accurate weight on this ebike". LOL! What a difference it makes when people actually try something instead of putting it down without ever even sitting on an ebike.
  • 3 0
 I'm not seeing anything about a range extender for this one. I think that's a real difference-maker in the lightweight eMTB market. Trying to squeeze in some after-work laps in an hour or two? On-board battery is probably good enough. Want to go on a big ol' 12 hour epic or keep up with the full power bikes? It'd be cool to just plug in additional watt-hours.
  • 6 0
 There's a 250w extender that will be available and sits where the water bottle goes.
  • 4 0
 @Lando406: Nice! I like it better now.
  • 4 1
 These weak ebikes are weird. KELLYS THESO F100 with 85nm and huge 825wh battery offering both long range and huge power with weight only 20.6kg.
  • 2 0
 *Theos
  • 3 1
 Good for Kelly for having a light ebike but that doesn't help me.
  • 1 0
 how is that helping anyone that wants a light bike with light support?
  • 3 1
 in foil hat theory: another big reason the major players are getting into e-bikes (other than market trends) is the apps .... customer data is VASTLY more valuable than the bikes themselves
  • 1 0
 wait till you hear that you can add iot solutions and sell them after sales services EVERY YEAR
  • 1 0
 I am skeptical of this idea. There was just a story on the nyt about how GM has been selling customers driving habit data to insurance companies - and insurance companies are in turn raising peoples rates if their habits look unsafe. In the case of GM it seems obvious how that data has value to the insurance company because it lets them price risk 'better'. I can't think of a buyer who would see value in data on e bike use. But, I also don't have any connection to the world of data brokers and I am happy to change my mind on this.
  • 4 1
 Going High Pivot on short travel trail bikes but not the ebike makes no sense to me.
  • 2 0
 the fluid is not a HP platform. all other fluid have a regular suspension format.
  • 2 0
 The non high pivot fluid is offered alongside the sight and optic. We will see what happens with norcos other ebike releases. The absurd blowout pricing on sights and ranges suggest norco has something else in the pipeline.
  • 4 0
 Because high pivot on short travel trail bikes doesn’t make a lot of sense in the first place Smile
  • 1 0
 FWIW An E-bike will place a lot of stress on that upper idler that will require more frame material to support it. Larger bearings and 18-20t idler pulley would also be needed to be reliable. Not practical on most ebikes that are trying to stay under a specific weight.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: coming in April...
  • 2 0
 Bosch is the best motor option for e-bikes atm.. Nice to see more companies getting on board!
  • 1 0
 So to get the full carbon frame, you have to buy all the top tier build kit.
Thats pretty mean. Most brands keep the frame the same…
  • 2 0
 Level of integration just gets better with each generation. Kudos
  • 2 0
 This bike, but with more travel please.
  • 1 0
 Press release says Full Carbon frame but specs show Alloy Seat/Chainstays on C2/C3. Cool bike nonetheless
  • 1 0
 Norco finally listened. S3 size is perfect for a 5'10" rider. Kudos. The C2 is on list of want bikes.
  • 1 0
 which now puts the s4(large) in the correct size for 6ft.
  • 1 0
 None of these can compete with the Orbea Rise. They are heavier and have less range. Wtf?
  • 1 0
 Too bad this bike doesn't have a full 29er option, others I'd be seriously interested but as it stands, I'll pass.
Below threshold threads are hidden







