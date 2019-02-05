Norco Bicycles Announces 2019 Norco Factory XC Team

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
After announcing the DH team roster two weeks ago
, we are now equally excited to introduce a group of young and extremely talented cross-country riders as the 2019 Norco Factory XC team.
2019 will mark the first year of having both our XC and DH race program under the same umbrella. Both teams will be managed and supported directly from our headquarters in Vancouver and Toronto.
XC racing has been a long-time favorite here at Norco Bicycles. No lifts or shuttles needed in this category – a bike, some dirt and the ability to suffer will make for some great racing in any case. Over the past couple of years, we saw Norco Factory team members Haley Smith and the brothers Peter and Quinton Disera develop into the world-class athletes they are - racing on the highest competitive level possible. For the 2019 season, we are adding even more power to the team, with Andrew L’Esperance and Sean Fincham, formerly competing as Forward Racing, officially joining the Factory squad. Together, the team will continue to push the limits of the sport on a world-cup level.
With continued support from our partners at SRAM and RockShox, Haley, Peter, Quinton and new team additions Lespy and Sean will take the Norco Revolver to new heights. We are excited to have team sponsors DT Swiss, Kenda, HT, Smith Optics and Jakroo on board, providing the team with top-of-the line wheels, rubber, pedals, helmets, glasses and race kits. MEET THE TEAM
Haley, a native of Uxbridge, Ontario, grew up playing every sport under the sun, with a particular love for dance, hockey, and anything that involved the outdoors. Her first exposure to mountain biking was midway through high school. She was instantly hooked. As both, a long-time member of the Norco Factory Team and the Canadian National Team, she is traveling the world riding and racing aboard the Norco Revolver. When Haley is not riding her bike, she is devoting time as a Cam’s Kids Fast and Female Ambassador as well as a mental health advocate.
|Norco is synonymous with home. We are a family - one that pushes and supports each other to the ends of the earth. I’ve evolved as a rider alongside this family, and I’m excited to see our number officially grow this year with the addition of Sean and Lespy, as well as the amalgamation of our DH and XC sides. As a group, we are a force to be reckoned with and I expect 2019 to be a season filled with adventures of all kinds. Thanks to Norco, SRAM, Kenda, Rockshox, and all of our team sponsors for allowing us to live our dreams for another season. We couldn’t do it without you!—Haley Smith
Peter has been racing bikes since 2007 and as a member of the Canadian National Mountain Bike program he has attended multiple World Championships. One of the main career goals for the next year is to be selected for the 2020 Olympics in Japan while putting some more UCI metal around his neck. He likes the fact that cross-country mountain biking is less monotone than road riding but at the same time not as rowdy as downhill racing.
|Very excited to be with the Norco Factory Team for the 2019 season. This is a very talented and motivated crew - it will be a blast both on and off the bike.—Peter Disera
Like Peter, his younger brother, “Q” grew up in Bradford, was involved in a multitude of sports and spent most of his time outdoors. His cycling career started when the family moved to Horseshoe Valley and riding suddenly became more than just a family-fun activity. Having access to mountains and trails changed his perception of the sport and racing became a “thing” when the 2012 Canadian XC Nationals were held in his backyard. As an inspired young athlete, his eyes are set on the top step of a World Cup podium and of course the Olympics.
|Super stoked to have this amazing crew of humans/friends together for the coming year with the Norco Factory Team! Each and every one of us brings something unique and uplifting to the table. Together we just keep raising the bar! Can’t wait to rock 2019!—Quinton Disera
Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Lespy, as his friends call him, is no stranger to representing his home province at an elite level. He began his athletic pursuits as a competitive diver, but soon realized his true passion was on dry land and two wheels. Despite being manager and athlete of the Forward Racing team for the past couple of seasons, he was pounding out great results and will be a great addition to the team!
|Incredibly stoked to be working with the crew at Norco Factory Team in 2019. Norco has been a huge supporter for the majority of my career and it feels great to step up to the World Cup program. The team is like a family and the support is world-class. The bikes we get to ride are super fast and super fun so what more could you want? Bring it on 2019.—Andrew L'Esperance
As the only West coast addition to the team, 20-year-old Sean Fincham is entering his third year in the highly competitive U-23 field. The Squamish rider has made impressive progress over the past two years, winning his first national title in 2018. While his backyard is better known for steep rock slabs and gravity focused riding, the local riding scene and the enormous talent pool in Squamish helped him excel and fine-tune his potential.
|I am stoked to be a part of the Norco Factory Team for the next two seasons. I have been riding Norco Bicycles since I was a first-year junior and it is exciting to now be part of the World Cup program. The team has a great atmosphere and some of the best equipment available. I can’t wait to start racing!”—Sean Fincham
The Norco Factory XC Team will be racing at all stops of the 2019 World Cup circuit as well as select races of the Canadian and US Nationals. With such a young, talented and ambitious team, we are more than excited to kick off the 2019 race season!
