Norco Bicycles Announces 2019 Norco Factory XC Team

Norco is synonymous with home. We are a family - one that pushes and supports each other to the ends of the earth. I’ve evolved as a rider alongside this family, and I’m excited to see our number officially grow this year with the addition of Sean and Lespy, as well as the amalgamation of our DH and XC sides. As a group, we are a force to be reckoned with and I expect 2019 to be a season filled with adventures of all kinds. Thanks to Norco, SRAM, Kenda, Rockshox, and all of our team sponsors for allowing us to live our dreams for another season. We couldn’t do it without you! — Haley Smith