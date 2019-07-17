Norco Bicycles Announces New Rampage Dirt Jumper

Jul 17, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles


Twenty years ago, when our Bike Development team saw what people were starting to do on their mountain bikes at the jump trails, we KNEW it was going to be something big.


bigquotesWe were in the middle of the Freeride boom - Slopestyle and pump tracks hadn’t been invented yet, dirt jump trails were only for BMX riders, and the only way we could make bikes tough enough was to steal ideas and parts from our Freeride, DH and BMX bikes.Jim Jamieson, Product Manager



Those first SuperCross bikes (as they were labelled at the time) put us at the front of a wave that wound up influencing many other aspects of riding, and inspired engineering and design throughout the rest of Norco’s mountain bike line over the years.

In the two decades since, however, we have learned a lot, purpose-built components, and technology had leaped forward, culminating in the totally-new Rampage - a series of three models available in three frame sizes that brings modern design, engineering and jump-specific spec together to push your riding to the next level.







The Rampage Team features a RockShox Pike 100mm fork, Maxxis DTH folding tires, Sealed Bearing Single Speed Hubset and Spank cockpit for the ultimate in pro-level performance. The SRAM Guide T rear brake with extra-long line is perfect for bar spins and perfect modulation.

The Rampage 1 has a Manitou Circus Comp 100mm fork, Maxxis DTH folding tires, Sealed Bearing Single Speed Hubset and Pivotal Stealth II seat and alloy post, each specially selected for peak performance and durability, and features a Tektro hydraulic rear brake for modulation and extra-long line for bar spins.

Every component on the Rampage 2, including the RST Dirt 100mm fork, Kenda K-Rad tires, Single Speed Hubset and one-piece alloy post has been selected to not burn up on re-entry, and not empty your chequing account. The Tektro mechanical disc brakes effectively scrub speed and minimize damage when a trick goes bad.







Every Rampage is built to be as light as possible with a highly engineered aluminum frame that’ll withstand whatever you throw at it and features specially selected parts that won’t let you down – because everybody knows, you only progress when you get right back up and try again, so your bike should, too.


Find out more about the 2020 Norco Rampage family at www.norco.com/rampage.




9 Comments

  • + 2
 anyone here know what the paint code/name is (in powder coat) that color looks amazing!
  • + 1
 Sweet, I am not going back to slopestyle anytime soon but this is a nice ride.
  • + 2
 Kudos for three sizes, one size does not fit all
  • + 1
 Cool that they're not available to USA. WTF Norco?
  • + 2
 Not available in Canada, either. Strange for a Canadian brand.
  • + 2
 Website says not available in Canada either. Probably just forgot to flip a switch.
  • + 3
 Everything is live now, should be good to go!
  • + 1
 nice bike
  • + 1
 oooo sparkles

