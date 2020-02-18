Norco Bicycles Announces Sight VLT 29 eMTB

Feb 18, 2020
by Norco Bicycles  


PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles


We are excited to announce the next generation of our electric All-Mountain full suspension bike – the 2020 Sight VLT 29. It's an exciting evolution to the bike that received praise from both riders and cycling media.




bigquotesIt’s been just over a year since we launched our first electric full suspension mountain bike, and there’s been a lot happening at Norco since then.Jim Jamieson, Product Manager




The Sight VLT 29 features Norco’s exclusive Ride Aligned™ design system, providing the same All-Mountain performance and handling as the 2020 Sight non-electric platform, with authoritative climbing, eager descending, and high-speed confidence that can only come from the complete integration of rider fit, frame geometry, suspension kinematics and precise, app-assisted bike setup.


bigquotesEarlier this fall, we introduced Ride Aligned™, and we’ve also seen the emergence of some exciting new e-MTB technology, like the range extender battery. The benefit to the new design and tech is big – and riders really want a 29er – so we had to go for it to keep this bike on top!Jim Jamieson, Product Manager


We believe that by engineering the entire bike around a Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive unit with in-tube battery technology and an efficient power management system, e-MTB longevity and performance are brought to the next level. With the optional range extender battery, which is sold separately, you can add 50 to 70% more battery capacity to make All-Mountain rides even more epic.





The new Sight VLT 29’s refined design and geometry hold the perfect line through high-speed corners, send gaps with ease and provide all the pedal assistance you need to open the door to bigger adventures, bolder routes, and increased accessibility to rides that used to seem out of reach.

With five models that integrate e-MTB-specific components – including robust, easy-rolling 29-inch wheels with Maxxis Double Down casing tires, e-rated suspension forks and strong 4-piston brakes – the Sight VLT now makes the next level of electric full suspension mountain bike performance available to more riders in both carbon and aluminum.


The carbon frame is strong and stiff in all the right places and built as light as possible. The aluminum employs the same engineering principles to duplicate the performance and handling characteristics built into the carbon bike with a minimal weight penalty.

The Sight VLT 29 will be available in S, M, L, and XL with 29” wheels in three carbon and two aluminum options starting at $4,399 USD.


Find out more about the 2020 Sight VLT 29 at norco.com/2020-sight-vlt-29.

30 Comments

  • 10 2
 The C2 looks like the bike to get, upgrade the fork cartridge and it's arguably as good as the C1. Especially if you prefer XT over GX. The line looks amazing! Keep killin it, Norco! Can't wait to try one! Griztour?
  • 3 4
 #griztour
  • 3 1
 Yeah the C2 definitely has the best build, although I think the C3 has the best paint job, although the A2 also looks good all murdered out
  • 7 0
 Probably a dumb idea, but when they do a bike shoot out for all the new eMTBs, would they do a segment on how they ride if the battery failed?
  • 4 0
 Really not a crazy idea at all. Beyond weight, it'll largely depend on which motor system is being used. Some have more inherent drag than others.
  • 4 0
 God damn, what were they thinking with the headtube on the aluminum model? Looks really awkward.
  • 1 0
 Did they go back to 1" head tubes?
  • 1 0
 genuinely looks like they ordered the wrong headtube when they made it and just went "oh well, it will do"
  • 1 0
 Interesting that the price point on the A2 is exactly the same as the YT Decoy 29 ($4,400) YET the Sight has, get this, 10 speed. Seems like they really wanted to get down to that price at all costs. This looks like a killer bike though. For sure making me think twice on the Decoy 29
  • 3 1
 Good effort. Was wondering what the ungainly battery pack was but its a little extra when you want it...I like that idea.
  • 5 4
 It's boring seeing these Shimano motors. If you're going ebike, you might as well get the Bafang m620 with 45mph top speed
  • 7 2
 Yes, that will go a long way in getting trail systems and other trail users to accept E-Bikes...
  • 2 2
 @mtbgeartech: if you live in a place that doesn't have real mountains, than you probably have no need for an ebike. If I need to ride 6 miles and 3000ft up a fire road for a 3 mile descent, and I'd like to do 3-4 runs in a day, a 45mph pedal assist sounds perfect. If you can do 12000ft and 18 miles of climbing in a day, congrats, you're a beast
  • 2 0
 @Mntneer: Great Point, makes total sense and 40mph up a fire road would be fun. My point still makes sense as well.
  • 3 1
 Srsly. Just give up and buy a dirt bike. I bet you'll enjoy it. And just think of the mileage and elevation you can stack. A drz 250 will smoke any ebike and cost half as much. And you can insure it. And you wont have to explain it to nonplussed cops.
  • 1 0
 @Schralpedrubber: I hear this argument all the time. Is there a dirtbike that weighs less than 50lbs and handles like a mountain bike? Don't get me wrong, dirtbikes are insanely fun, they're pretty different than e-bikes though. I don't own an e-bike and most likely won't until I'm well over 50 but I do see the attraction to doing multiple 3 mile descents in a day without a shuttle or lift though.
  • 1 0
 @Mntneer: awesome. I guess bicycles have now reached that point when people are saying “wait a minute....I want to go WAY faster and farther than possible on a bicycle!”

News flash: then it’s not a bicycle. It’s a MOTORcycle. 40mph up a road isn’t “pedal assist”; it’s a motorcycle that only works when you’re moving your legs...
  • 3 2
 Looks awesome, if there was an ebike to get this is it!
  • 1 0
 Every bike présentation should be like this in vidéo !
  • 2 0
 shiMANno!
  • 1 0
 That's how to make an ebike unlike santa cruz
  • 1 2
 Why do you say that? Because it has big stupid wheels that suck to turn?
  • 1 0
 @mtbgeartech: wdu mean
  • 1 0
 @kindern: Why is Santa Cruz's e-bike "wrong"?
  • 1 0
 ebikes are here to stay
  • 2 3
 Right on time for the new eMTB World cup XC series!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



