Norco Bicycles Announces Sight VLT 29 eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

It’s been just over a year since we launched our first electric full suspension mountain bike, and there’s been a lot happening at Norco since then. — Jim Jamieson, Product Manager

Earlier this fall, we introduced Ride Aligned™, and we’ve also seen the emergence of some exciting new e-MTB technology, like the range extender battery. The benefit to the new design and tech is big – and riders really want a 29er – so we had to go for it to keep this bike on top! — Jim Jamieson, Product Manager

We are excited to announce the next generation of our electric All-Mountain full suspension bike – the 2020 Sight VLT 29. It's an exciting evolution to the bike that received praise from both riders and cycling media.The Sight VLT 29 features Norco’s exclusive Ride Aligned™ design system, providing the same All-Mountain performance and handling as the 2020 Sight non-electric platform, with authoritative climbing, eager descending, and high-speed confidence that can only come from the complete integration of rider fit, frame geometry, suspension kinematics and precise, app-assisted bike setup.We believe that by engineering the entire bike around a Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive unit with in-tube battery technology and an efficient power management system, e-MTB longevity and performance are brought to the next level. With the optional range extender battery, which is sold separately, you can add 50 to 70% more battery capacity to make All-Mountain rides even more epic.The new Sight VLT 29’s refined design and geometry hold the perfect line through high-speed corners, send gaps with ease and provide all the pedal assistance you need to open the door to bigger adventures, bolder routes, and increased accessibility to rides that used to seem out of reach.With five models that integrate e-MTB-specific components – including robust, easy-rolling 29-inch wheels with Maxxis Double Down casing tires, e-rated suspension forks and strong 4-piston brakes – the Sight VLT now makes the next level of electric full suspension mountain bike performance available to more riders in both carbon and aluminum.The carbon frame is strong and stiff in all the right places and built as light as possible. The aluminum employs the same engineering principles to duplicate the performance and handling characteristics built into the carbon bike with a minimal weight penalty.The Sight VLT 29 will be available in S, M, L, and XL with 29” wheels in three carbon and two aluminum options starting at $4,399 USD.