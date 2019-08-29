Norco Bicycles Details Inspiration for Sam Blenkinsop's World Champs Race Bike

Aug 29, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  
Photo Keith Valentine


PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

Heading into the 2019 UCI World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, this weekend, the Norco Factory Downhill Team got to unwrap fresh Aurum HSP's with a custom colourway for the occasion.


The inspiration for the new look came from a 1993 Norco Vipor ZTS, which was a very early attempt at what you might call “high single pivot” mountain bikes. The Vipor ZTS never made it into production, but a built-up model has been on display in the Norco office for quite some time. When the new Aurum HSP was introduced, it was inevitable that at some point we would pay homage to the throwback ride that never quite made it out the door.



Photo Keith Valentine

Photo Keith Valentine

Photo Keith Valentine

Photo Keith Valentine


BIKE SPEC

Suspension: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH
Wheels: DT Swiss FR 1950
Tires: Maxxis Assegai and DHR II
Handlebar: Deity Black Label
Grips: Deity Knuckelduster
Pedals: HT X2


Photo Keith Valentine


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases DH Bikes Norco Norco Aurum Sam Blenkinsop Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019 World Championships 2019


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
137323 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
83315 views
Pit Randoms Round 1: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
54477 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
50074 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
49603 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
45436 views
[Updated] How to Watch the 2019 Mountain Bike World Champs
44853 views
29 Custom Painted DH Bikes from the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs 2019
43794 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Original design was intended to give the ' least possible stay flex'.... Hehehe, I really don't miss the good old days
  • 1 0
 Pink, gold, blue, and oil slick shot = oh oh oh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015587
Mobile Version of Website