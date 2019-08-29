Norco Bicycles Details Inspiration for Sam Blenkinsop's World Champs Race Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

BIKE SPEC

Heading into the 2019 UCI World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, this weekend, the Norco Factory Downhill Team got to unwrap fresh Aurum HSP's with a custom colourway for the occasion.The inspiration for the new look came from a 1993 Norco Vipor ZTS, which was a very early attempt at what you might call “high single pivot” mountain bikes. The Vipor ZTS never made it into production, but a built-up model has been on display in the Norco office for quite some time. When the new Aurum HSP was introduced, it was inevitable that at some point we would pay homage to the throwback ride that never quite made it out the door.Suspension: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil UltimateBrakes: SRAM Code RSCDrivetrain: SRAM XO1 DHWheels: DT Swiss FR 1950Tires: Maxxis Assegai and DHR IIHandlebar: Deity Black LabelGrips: Deity KnuckeldusterPedals: HT X2