Norco Introduces New Line of Progressive Youth Mountain Bikes

We’ve made significant changes to the details in the new frames including, the suspension kinematics designed for lighter weight riders, specific shock tunes chosen with our suspension partners as well as geometry changes including a slacker head tube angle, steeper seat tube angle as well as adding standover clearance to the new Fluid FS Youth. — Jim Jamieson, Project Manager

We also made sure we sourced suspension components and a dropper post that are optimized for riders under 90 pounds, and the new geometry brings the progressive Norco ride to both 20 and 24-inch models.

The quality in the frame details and component specs reflects everything we put into our full-size bikes, so the new bikes are up for every trail the kids want to ride, and the quality parts will keep them out of the shop. That’s something, as a parent of some pretty energetic riders, I really appreciate – but they’ll just be happy to be able to ride more. — Jim Jamieson, Project Manager and parent

