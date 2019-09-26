Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Norco Introduces New Line of Progressive Youth Mountain Bikes

Sep 26, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  
Photo Tom Richards

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

To help meet the needs of the amazing young talent emerging at local trails and bike parks, we have re-designed our popular Fluid FS Youth series, and introduced an entirely new range of Rampage Youth Dirt Jumpers.

Building on our success following the launch of the Fluid FS Youth’s first generation, and taking rider and parent feedback into account, the new 4-bike full suspension series is built to make the most of the endless potential and enthusiasm that young riders bring to the trail. Its progressive, modern design and careful component selection will let young riders’ abilities grow, unimpeded by their equipment, and help lay the groundwork for a lifetime of riding.


Photo Tom Richards


bigquotesWe’ve made significant changes to the details in the new frames including, the suspension kinematics designed for lighter weight riders, specific shock tunes chosen with our suspension partners as well as geometry changes including a slacker head tube angle, steeper seat tube angle as well as adding standover clearance to the new Fluid FS Youth.Jim Jamieson, Project Manager



Photo Tom Richards


bigquotesWe also made sure we sourced suspension components and a dropper post that are optimized for riders under 90 pounds, and the new geometry brings the progressive Norco ride to both 20 and 24-inch models.


Photo Tom Richards


The Rampage Youth bikes rip a page right out of the 2020 Rampage 26” and feature tough, purpose-built aluminum frames with two 24 and two 20-inch models that feature dirt jump-specific geometry, and components that are built for young riders who want to go big.


Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards



Both Fluid FS and Rampage Youth bikes feature youth-specific components by Manitou, SDG, TranzX and Norco, and are built to meet the needs of young riders who demand the most from their equipment, and want to step it up a notch before adult responsibility and pragmatism kicks in.


Photo Tom Richards


bigquotesThe quality in the frame details and component specs reflects everything we put into our full-size bikes, so the new bikes are up for every trail the kids want to ride, and the quality parts will keep them out of the shop. That’s something, as a parent of some pretty energetic riders, I really appreciate – but they’ll just be happy to be able to ride more.Jim Jamieson, Project Manager and parent


See more of the Rampage Youth here: https://www.norco.com/rampage-youth

Explore the Fluid FS Youth line here: https://www.norco.com/fluid-fs-youth/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Bikes Norco


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
110592 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
92288 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
62967 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
58639 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
56801 views
Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock
49110 views
Spotted: New Ibis Enduro Bike at EWS Zermatt
41206 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
39412 views

17 Comments

  • 13 0
 I would happily hold back on new bikes for me to buy my kids that little orange ripper.
  • 5 0
 I dunno about that......but I'd get both me and the kids new Norcos!! Wink
  • 2 0
 No such dilemma for me. Don't have kids.
  • 6 0
 How times have changed. As a kid I had a big-ass, steel, rigid back and front, oversized city bike, and still thought myself lucky. I can still hear my dad saying “it’s practical, he’ll grow into it”. Still learnt to bunny hop and wheelie the hell out of it though.
  • 1 0
 Yep, I had a Townsend shooting star. What a piece of crap that was but it gave me endless hours of entertainment. Can't believe I used to take that thing on trails when I was 12!
  • 1 0
 Such one-liners are found to be ignorant and oversimplified. When we learn better, we make wiser choices and at a certain point we realize the importance of offering *opportunity* to be connected to the big wide world, especially at a younger age.

Is it not valuable experience to expand a person's comfort zone to go well beyond the safety of indoors (or inside a vehicle), staring at a screen? Gotta beat the distractions with something more compelling...
  • 9 0
 How about head to head review between Commencal, Norco and Propain?
  • 4 2
 I want to be excited but having two kids who ride, the cost of these kids bikes is too much. Kids bikes are like kids shoes. Kicked about and out grown very quickly - and unless its an Islabike, there is struggling resale as its too niche.
Most parents that buy bikes like this buy them for themselves sadly and forget that their kids will struggle to get the heavy over (but under) spec’ed bike up any kind of hill. There is zero need for small wheel F/s frames. On a 20” frame kids are too light to get value from it.
Sad. But true.
  • 1 0
 I tend to agree. My boy barely moves the o-ring on his suspension fork.
  • 2 0
 I know exactly where you're coming from but I disagree....now. Kids bikes have come a long way and fork tunes are much more suited to the lighter weight riders, so I think they will get real value if setup properly. That being said, I got my kid a rigid but modern kid geometry bike because I think learning bike control without suspension is beneficial. Regarding the resale, I guess it depends where you live, in a mtb town, you can resell for 70% of the value after a year while that walmart bike might go for $10, so you recoup enough of the cost to make it worth it in my mind. The other thing is the far superior brakes. adult size levers or sticky cable brakes are often too hard for children to pull, the kids specific tektros really are awesome.
  • 5 0
 Awesome work guys! Keep it up!
  • 3 0
 Good job Norco. the bikes look great. I'm going to get my kid on the FS 1 24. I think the size appropriate and quality parts will help his confidence.
  • 3 0
 YES, good on you Norco. There is nothing in this world as cool as seeing your little man / woman on the trails ripping it up.
  • 1 1
 I picked up a secondhand Transition Double and Giant XTC24 for less than half the price of the cheapest fluid. Put the 24" wheels and cranks off the Giant on the Double and boom. Sweet rig that I can swap the wheels and cranks back to 26" as my boy grows.
  • 3 0
 About time! The fluid 4.2 was long overdue
  • 1 4
 Lose the front suspension and your good to go!
  • 6 0
 Those Manitou JUNIT forks are legit. Happy someone stepped up and made real products for kids

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016002
Mobile Version of Website