Norco Bicycles Signs Caro and Anita Gehrig

Jan 16, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles


Norco Bicycles is thrilled to announce that Caro and Anita Gehrig are joining the Norco family as part of the newly formed Norco Twins Racing.

bigquotesWe are super happy to sign with Norco. Our first test ride on the Range was very promising and we are sure to have the right tool to beat the world’s best. Norco has a sweet line-up of bikes so we are prepared for all sorts of bike adventures and races.

At 5'9", the Norco Range 29er will be Caro and Anita's weapon of choice.



The twins are hungry for podiums on the Enduro World Series circuit after finishing 4th and 5th overall in the world rankings and we are excited to support them on their way.

bigquotesWe are looking to improve on our previous race results. There has been quite a streak of 4th places the past year, and we want to leave that behind! Caro knows she has the speed for an EWS podium and wants to prove it. The main priority is to stay healthy and have fun with what we do.


This year will include lots of travelling to new venues such as Columbia, in addition to competing in European events, doing some exciting video projects and hosting several Twins Women's MTB Camps.

bigquotesWe will take part in the Enduro World Series and various races in Europe as well as some Crankworx stops. We have a big video project coming up that we’re super excited about, but can't really tell you more about just now.

We can’t wait to spend time with the Gehrig twins this summer in our backyard when they come to Whistler for Round #6.

bigquotesCrankworx Whistler is always a highlight for us. The Enduro race there is arguably the toughest of the year. The atmosphere is electrifying, it's really the one you want to be your best. Visiting Whistler is always a bit like coming home too, as we both spent a lot of time there in the past.

The sisters are hard at work training for the upcoming season in their hometown. There’s lots of ski touring and cross-country skiing mixed in with some bike riding in Italy. The season kickoff at the end of March in Chile can’t come soon enough.



We wish Caro and Anita all the best for the race season ahead!

See Norco Bicycles' 2018 team roster here.

31 Comments

  • + 82
 Until that last bottom left picture, I thought they were sharing a bike!
  • + 4
 Good they gave these twins different jerseys and helmets. Otherwise we wouldn't even have been able to tell them apart! Glad they don't have to worry about that jersey rule of the UCI now that they race the EWS.
  • + 5
 Yes, even the bikes are twins Smile
  • + 15
 With all the recent team changes - it looks to be a competitive @EnduroWorldSeries season. Best of luck to "twin-power" in 2018.
  • + 14
 After seeing what Jill can do on her Norco, I'm stoked for what the twins will bring to the table! Norco is building a super strong women's team!
  • + 14
 ColUmbia = British Columbia (or the Columbia sportswear brand)

ColOmbia = country in South America (as in new location for EWS)
  • + 1
 There's a race in district of columbia.
  • + 1
 @mountainbikerfisher:
Columbia = dozens of companies, localities worldwide and even an asteroid: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbia
Columbia = en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombia_

/pedantic
  • + 13
 They should take turns doing stages, nobody would know.
  • + 3
 A best bike company, or the best bike company? Best bikes I've owned, I had a low end Norco as my first full size bike, and it was way better than it needed to be, next was a Giant, and it broke in half, after that was another Norco, and it was bulletproof. The low end bike was light years ahead of what it needed to be, or what I expected, and I think that says a lot.
  • + 0
 The 07 shore is the reason I stopped riding norco it was heavy as sin and the bearings and bushings shit the bed every month.
  • + 2
 You should try the new Range! It's rad!
  • + 5
 Hurray!!! The Gehrigs are beasts on bikes. This is such a great piece of news. Good luck this year guys!!!!
  • + 1
 The jerseys don’t work to tell them apart. They can just swap jerseys. Must make the mechanic’s job easier. 2 biomechanically identical riders. Same setup.
  • + 3
 This is Awesome!! Cant wait to see the Range on the EWS
  • + 3
 Yes, go for it and best of luck!
  • + 3
 Norco..Born in Canada..Born to last eh! Welcome aboard Gehrigs!Smile
  • + 3
 Yes!!!! Thank you Norco for supporting women in sport!
  • + 3
 Great match! I smell medals! Smile
  • + 1
 I can only recommend that Yep Uptimizer seat post from Yep Components that they are running. No ties, paid full price for mine.
  • + 2
 5'9"? I thought they were taller than that
  • + 2
 Terrific Move!!!!, please come out to Norco Radfest at silverstar!!!
  • + 2
 Glad they found a sponsor so quickly..Best of luck this season Ladies...
  • + 7
 I would say the sponsor was long time ago arranged Wink
  • + 1
 So how long did that photoshoot last.....?
  • + 3
 All winter.
  • + 1
 Nice moves!
  • + 0
 Scott should have loc’d them in for this season...
  • + 0
 wait for it...
