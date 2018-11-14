Norco Bicycles Thanks Todd Schumlick & PerformX Racing LTD for 4 Years

After 4 strong years and a great run on the World Cup circuit, we want to thank Todd Schumlick and his staff for the opportunity they provided to establish a successful Norco Downhill program. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the athletes and involved sponsors for their hard work and continuous support over the past years. We wish Todd and his PerformX program continued success in all future endeavours. — Jens Lange, Norco Bicycles