Norco Bicycles Thanks Todd Schumlick & PerformX Racing LTD for 4 Years

Nov 14, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  

Norco Factory Racing and Norco Bicycles would like to announce changes in their UCI World Cup downhill team operations. 
 
For the past 4 years, the Norco Factory Racing team has been owned and operated by PerformX Racing LTD.  For 2019, Norco Bicycles will now take over these operations and manage the Norco Factory Racing team in house.


bigquotesWe are grateful to have had 4 exciting and supportive years working alongside our title sponsor Norco Bicycles. The past few years have been exceptionally rewarding, and we are fortunate to have had many great sponsors, riders, staff, and supporters.  For 2019 and beyond, PerformX Racing LTD will continue to participate in UCI World Cup racing, and a press release will be announced in the near future.Todd Schumlick, PerformX Racing LTD


bigquotesAfter 4 strong years and a great run on the World Cup circuit, we want to thank Todd Schumlick and his staff for the opportunity they provided to establish a successful Norco Downhill program.  We would also like to extend our appreciation to the athletes and involved sponsors for their hard work and continuous support over the past years. We wish Todd and his PerformX program continued success in all future endeavours.Jens Lange, Norco Bicycles

 

