Norco Celebrates Birth of Sam Blenkinsop's Daughter with Custom Runner Bike

As many know, Norco Factory Team rider Sam Blenkinsop did not attend that last World Cup DH stop in Leogang, as he headed back home to New Zealand to await the birth of his first child.
On June 15th, Sam and his fiancee Lysh welcomed their baby girl, Indie Rose Blenkinsop into the world. In light of this life milestone, Norco Bicycles has created the Blenkinsop edition Runner 10, with a custom colourway and kitted out with Deity bars and grips, as well as help from RockShox and Maxxis, designed to match Sam's Aurum HSP 1 race bike.Look out world, Indie Blenkinsop will be ripping it up in no time.The Deity bars and grips will not be held with gloves on, that much we know for sure.
Only one of these models has been made and was given to Sam and Lysh after it served as a placeholder for Sam's presence in the Norco Factory Team pit in Leogang. The paint job will match with dad's World Cup race bike.
We wish the Blenkinsop family a massive congratulations and all the best as they embark on the biggest ride of their lives.
All new parents are welcome to find information about Norco's stock run bikes at Norco.com.
