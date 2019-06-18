BRAND STORIES

Norco Celebrates Birth of Sam Blenkinsop's Daughter with Custom Runner Bike

Jun 18, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  



As many know, Norco Factory Team rider Sam Blenkinsop did not attend that last World Cup DH stop in Leogang, as he headed back home to New Zealand to await the birth of his first child.






On June 15th, Sam and his fiancee Lysh welcomed their baby girl, Indie Rose Blenkinsop into the world. In light of this life milestone, Norco Bicycles has created the Blenkinsop edition Runner 10, with a custom colourway and kitted out with Deity bars and grips, as well as help from RockShox and Maxxis, designed to match Sam's Aurum HSP 1 race bike.



Photo Tom Richards

Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards
Look out world, Indie Blenkinsop will be ripping it up in no time.
Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards
The Deity bars and grips will not be held with gloves on, that much we know for sure.


Only one of these models has been made and was given to Sam and Lysh after it served as a placeholder for Sam's presence in the Norco Factory Team pit in Leogang.



Photo Tom Richards
Photo Tom Richards
The paint job will match with dad's World Cup race bike.


We wish the Blenkinsop family a massive congratulations and all the best as they embark on the biggest ride of their lives.





All new parents are welcome to find information about Norco's stock run bikes at Norco.com.

MENTIONS: @norcobicycles


Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
82004 views
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
73634 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
57914 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
55508 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
53626 views
Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
49225 views
Final Results and Replay: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
45524 views
6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study
41223 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 "... as well as help from RockShox and Maxxis" Who were so generous to provide STICKERS to appear like they were involved.
  • + 4
 That is so awesome and a pretty solid mark of respect for Sam. Top work Norco and congrats to the Blenki whanau!
  • + 2
 Happy (late) father's day Sam, welcome to the club! You're in for an amazing adventure. Congratulations to you and your family!
  • + 3
 It's Ok, you're early - Fathers Day in NZ is the 1st Sunday in September Smile
  • + 2
 The Baby Blenki Bike! From the cradle to the tabletop.
  • + 1
 Congrats Sam and Lysh!! Starting the little one off right, on the road to their first WC!
  • + 1
 No gloves needed.
  • + 1
 No carbon bars?
  • + 2
 No bottle holder either.
  • + 1
 @gsxrboy: totally missed out on including a sippie cup holder

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042627
Mobile Version of Website