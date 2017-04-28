PINKBIKE TECH

Norco's New DH Bike – Lourdes World Cup DH 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Prototype Norco


While a lot of the tech talk at the first World Cup downhill race of 2017 has centered on 29'' wheels, there's also plenty of other new bits and bikes to check out, including the best look yet at Norco's new downhill race rig that Sam Blenkinsop and the rest of the team will be racing aboard this weekend. I spent the day at Norco's HQ back in February to get the lowdown on the yet to be named bike's development, but the engineers behind the fresh design were reluctant to spill the beans and tell me much in the way of actual details and facts.

Norco is still shy about sharing any particulars like travel, geometry, and availability, but Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell did shoot some pretty photos of the new, 27.5'' wheeled bike for us to look at. The prototype at the Lourdes World Cup appears to be more polished than the all-black versions that we spotted previously, although that might be down to the sharp looking, glossy red paint job of the team bike.


Prototype Norco


There's no word on suspension travel, but the prototype's single pivot, linkage-activated design features an extremely high main pivot that sits well above the chainring, and an integrated pulley and guide setup routes the chain up and around the main pivot in order to deal with the chain growth, pedal kickback, and anti-squat associated with such a design.

The layout might look similar to Commencal's DH bike, but it only takes a second to see that the linkage on the Norco works in a very different way to what's found on the Supreme DH V4.2. When questioned about the apparent similarities, Norco explained that their design features some unconventional suspension characteristics. ''The kinematics are so different in a way, and the forces that they generate are really high,'' they said of the design.


Prototype Norco
Prototype Norco

Prototype Norco
Prototype Norco

Prototype Norco


MENTIONS: @norcobicycles


Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
153317 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
85795 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
82969 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
80010 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
77432 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
76066 views
Do Wheels Need to Cost So Much? – Interview – Sea Otter 2017
73117 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
71644 views

47 Comments

  • + 13
 I don't know if I like how it looks or not. But it looks interesting, that's for sure.
  • + 7
 Wow that looks RAD!!!! Wink The color is RAD, geometry is RAD, everything about that bike says RAD!!!
  • + 2
 Oh yeah! Just imagine it with a gleaming Fox fork upfront with Fox's signature flaming--not gay--orange coil...btw, it's interesting to see Blenkinsop running a coil. If I'm not mistaken, he ran an X2 all of last season and at Crankworx this year.
  • + 7
 I like it. +1 Now if they can snag a podium...
  • + 3
 To those comparing it to the Gambler: the Vital slow mo video shows this Norco and then immediately followed by the Gambler. Incredibly different suspension behaviour. Very cool to see.
  • + 2
 This bike is SIIICK! Though it looks like someone took the rear triangle off a Commencal Supreme DH V4.2, added in Evil's DELTA suspension, and through a Norco frame on it...And JUST for those reasons I FING WANT THAT BEAST!
  • + 5
 I'd ride the piss out of it. Looks fine to me.
  • + 1
 What's cool about this design is the chainstay gets longer as you progress through the travel rather than shorter like on most bikes. I think this would be super beneficial to racers on big impacts at high speed.
  • + 3
 Interesting. Spring is heavy. 800lb? That is going to pound the bearings to dust and dampers into a leaky mess.
  • + 4
 woah
  • + 2
 Watching the Vital MTB's slow-mo video it looks quite unusual and interesting that's for sure!
  • + 1
 Long time Norco fan, they can build what they want I guess, it's a huge company.
  • + 2
 Next time you're in BC swing by the office. You might be surprised.
  • + 1
 I hope they make it available to demo at Whistler! Smile ))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
  • + 1
 Where all the pinkbike 'SINGLE PIVOT must be shit and have heaps of brake Jack' fan boys at.
  • + 2
 Now there's a low standover.
  • + 3
 one word : Balfa
  • + 1
 Love it.
  • + 1
 Had an Appalache once... that idler was quiet as a mouse!!
  • + 3
 looks familiar...
  • + 2
 Def doesn't look like a Session.
  • + 1
 Overly complicated ugly single pivot
  • + 2
 name who's baby this is
  • + 4
 Balfa & Commencal
  • + 1
 Rin Tin Tin and Ol' Yeller?
  • + 2
 Just F******n sic as!
  • + 1
 I'd hate to be norco's mechanic
  • + 1
 Well, this linkage is ugly as hell. Looks like it's still a prototype...
  • + 1
 balfa.
  • - 1
 I bet Commencal isn't very happy to see their innovation in another company's frame...especially a carbon one.
  • + 1
 Demo meets Commencal
  • + 0
 100%.... Demo + Commencal DH
  • + 1
 looks like a....bicycle
  • - 3
 ugly, thing looks too complicated to be on the podium. Norco had* one of the smoothest bikes. thing is gonna need a pit stop half way dwn
  • + 0
 Commencal and Scott?
  • - 2
 I feel like there's a lot of Zerode influence here.
  • - 1
 looks like a Supreme
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037442
Mobile Version of Website