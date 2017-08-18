FIRST LOOK

Norco Expands Women's Options and Adds Aluminum Range and Sight Models - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 18, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Norco 2018
The women's $5,699 Sight C2 shares the same carbon chassis and "long, low, and slack" geometry of Norco's unisex models by the same name.


We met up with Norco's Sarah Moore to see their expanded female lineup. Moore was candid about the bikes, saying that Norco has already done the heavy lifting with their standard frame designs. Tubes get thinner as the frame sizes grow smaller and geometry is adjusted between sizes to provide similar handling. So, the story here is that Norco's women's range is a compilation of their most popular trail bikes, like the Optic and Sight, that have been customized at the "touch points" and treated with coordinated graphics in an effort to create a more comfortable space inside Norco dealerships for female bike buyers.
Norco 2018
"I like Norco's tag line," says Moore. "Limits be damned. Tap into your courage."


Norco 2018
Sturdy chain guide plate.

Norco 2018
SRAM Eagle and a sensible, 32-tooth sprocket.
Norco 2018
Twelve speed for everyone.

Norco 2018
RockShox metric shocks and an aluminum rocker.

Moore, who competes on the EWS circuit, understands the meaning of those words, and she also understands that women don't always want equipment that is tailored to their gender. Norco offers both high-end carbon and more affordable aluminum models in each female category, but they draw the line at race bikes. Moore says that, regardless of gender, their research indicates that riders who have come through the ranks and are ready for a race bike buy based upon pure performance and the bike's reputation in competition. The Range enduro/all-mountain models are only sold in one unisex version.

Norco 2018
The 29-inch-wheel Optic C2 is lighter and steeper than the more gravity oriented Sight. Colorways are intentionally strong but tailored to the female palette.

Norco 2018
Norco 2018
"Touch points" include Ergon grips, an SDG Allure saddle, lower gearing, and extra small size options.

Speaking about the Range, Norco recently launched aluminum-framed models with the same geometry as their top-drawer unisex carbon race-bikes. The more affordable versions are also duplicated in 27.5 and 29-inch wheels, which should be good news for cash-strapped customers who were salivating over the release of the big-wheel Range C1 that PB recently wrote good things about.

Norco 2018
The $3,899 aluminum Sight A1 is outfitted with an impressive component selection.
Norco 2018
Beautiful construction showcased by the top tube/head tube area of the $3,299 aluminum Optic A1.

Norco 2018
If you are drooling over the 2018 carbon framed Range C1 29er, but can't pop for its $8099 USD sticker price...
Norco 2018
Norco released aluminum A1 versions that start at $4099 USD.

Norco Sight Alloy
Norco's Sight Alloy in 29 and 27.5-inch wheels are new additions for 2018 ($3899 to $2700 USD).


