Norco Factory Racing, Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Apr 3, 2017 at 5:29
Apr 3, 2017
by Thomas Gaffney  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Norco Factory Racing - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

by tgphotography
Views: 220    Faves: 2    Comments: 1

The last five days have been eventful for the Norco Factory Racing team. After a great finish in the Rotorua Enduro World series, Sam Blenkinsop has had a crash, putting him out of any action during the entire Crankworx week. This leaves the newcomers, Joe Smith and Henry Fitzgerald to take the reigns as they put their Norco Development bikes through their paces at their first DH event.

The air DH was a great show, the track lined with jumps and the crowd eager. Henry came down first, super aggressive but hesitating in a few corners giving him a 26th place finish. While Joe pushed hard for 6th. Rain has been the main factor in the events, postponing the whip off and air DH race, meaning shorter practice times and an event in the dark! Lit by floodlights the boys took to the skies for the whip off. Fitzgerald gave it full elbow sneeze while Joe made the finals, given'er!

The grand finale was the IXS downhill race, the course was technical, littered with root sections and the "pond jump" that took down a few riders. Henry looked good, just to get down this track is a feat in itself! Again, riding pretty conservatively, Henry came down safe but feeling like he left something out there, a 34th place finish. Joe came down for an amazing 5th place finish, great for himself, his new team and new bike for the first official DH race of the 2017 season. Stoked!

MENTIONS: @norcobicycles / @tgphotography
Must Read This Week
What's Going On With Loic Bruni's Brakes? - Crankworx Rotorua
97558 views
The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review
86658 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
75877 views
Yeti and Norco Factory Racing EWS Rotorua Team Bike Checks
73726 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
63676 views
4 Facts About Rocky Mountain's Prototype Altitude
62659 views
Battle for Rotorua Full Race Highlights - EWS Rotorua 2017
58319 views
30 Second-ish Bike Checks - EWS Rotorua 2017 - Video
57516 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024831
Mobile Version of Website