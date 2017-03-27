Norco Factory Racing - EWS round 1 Rotorua

Norco Factory Racings Sam Blenkinsop and Joe Smith take on the Whakarewarewa Forest and the seven stages of the first Enduro World Series.





Whilst Joe seemed to get off to a good start, missing the rain on Stage 1 and 2 – taking third on the first stage – he held tight for a solid 18th place finish. He finished, 3, 25, 24, 25, 21, 28, 44.Sam got hit with all the weather as his start times where later, a big mistake on Stage 1 left him right back in 53rd but he battled on back to finish 16th! He finished 53, 14, 33, 15, 19, 17, 26.A tough day none the less, but no mechanicals and personal grit got the boys through with two top 20 finishes, top work!