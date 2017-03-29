Norco Factory Racing’s Sam Blenkinsop to Sit Out Crankworx Rotorua

Mar 29, 2017 at 11:30
Mar 29, 2017
by Thomas Gaffney  
 
Sam Blenkinsop will unfortunately sit out this year’s Crankworx in Rotorua. While filming a couple days ago, Sam got caught off-guard by the sun, and took a tumble that resulted in a shoulder injury. He will see a specialist next week, but until then, he will spend his time at Crankworx Rotorua supporting his team, cheering on competitors, and hanging out with fans. For fans attending Crankworx Rotorua, be sure to stop by the Norco Factory Racing pits to say "hi" and wish the 2016 King of Crankworx runner-up a speedy recovery.

Thanks and sweet as!

Norco Factory Racing
