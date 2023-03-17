Norco Factory Team Kicking Off the 2023 Season at Windrock Nationals

Mar 17, 2023
by Norco Bicycles  
Norco Factory Team 2023 hero shot

Press Release: Norco

The Norco Factory Team will descend upon Tennessee’s Windrock Bike Park next week for its 2023 competition debut at the opening round of USA Cycling’s National DH Series.

The week’s festivities will mark World Cup Champion Gracey Hemstreet’s official Elite competition debut, Mark Wallace’s first event flying the Norco colours, and the start of what everyone’s saying is gonna be Lucas Cruz’s best season yet!

The DH race schedule starts with track walk and course inspection on Thursday, March 23, followed by two days of practice and seeding runs before Sunday’s final.

The week will also see the debut of the 2023 Team Kits, fresh off the NF presses!

The Norco Factory Team will be racing the 2023 UCI Downhill World Cup, World Championships, Canadian Championships and Crankworx Whistler with support from:

• Norco Bikes
• SRAM/RockShox
• Maxxis
• Deity
• Crankbrothers
• SPY+
• HANDUP
• Maxima Racing Oils
• NF


Lucas Cruz detail shot
Gracey Hemstreet detail shot
Mark Wallace detail shot

Norco Factory Team 2023 alt


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I was thinking there might be more WC racers than usual at Windrock this year due to the late season.
  • 2 0
 We're absolutely certain this team exists??
  • 2 1
 ok





