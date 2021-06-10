Norco Factory Team Partners with POC

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles
Sweden’s protection and apparel specialists POC have joined forces with Norco Factory Team as the official kit and protection partner for the Canadian-based team for the 2021 race season.
“Partnering with POC for this season was an easy decision. Norco is dedicated to providing the very best technical products available to our team, and we’ll work closely with POC to provide regular feedback for product development.” says Kevin Haviland, Norco’s Sports Marketing Manager.
“Our joint goals are to be at the forefront of racing and innovation, to help our athletes perform and go faster, but always be better-protected and safer.”
Team members Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz and Elliot Jamieson will challenge the World Cup kitted out in POC apparel, including the Essential DH jersey, Resistance Pro DH pants, and Signal all weather jackets for those colder and wetter race weekends.
On the protection front, the team will have the Coron helmets, the new Oseus line of kneepads and the VPD system torso back and chest protection. The team will also be rocking Ora Clarity goggles on gravity courses and Devour and Aspire glasses on lower-key rides.
“Our mountain bike roots are firmly established in protecting gravity-based riders, and we are excited to partner with Norco and support their ambitions at the highest level of the sport.” said Oscar Huss, head of product at POC. “The team will race in the unique and intense World Cup environment, where the difference between winning and losing is often measured in milliseconds, and we are looking forward to providing the riders with all the advantages and protection from our years of research and development.”
The Norco Factory Team’s DH season begins on June 12 in Leogang, Austria. With a primary focus on the UCI World Cup DH calendar, the team will be racing at select Crankworx events and National Championships, in addition to the World Championships.
The team’s season got off to a great start this year, with Sam Blenkinsop taking the New Zealand National Championship in February.
“POC is a company that I have been trying to work with for a few years, so having this opportunity now is awesome,” Sam Blenkinsop said from the team training camp in Andorra. “I have always liked what they make, and it's really cool to be able to get in their gear this season.”
Follow the Norco Factory Team on Instagram at @NorcoFactoryTeam
