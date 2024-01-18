Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike

Jan 18, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
We've already covered Norco's new DH race rig pretty extensively in the Inside Scoop article that Matt wrote up this past August, with a detailed look at the test mule they've been developing things on. Now some of the intangibles have been set in stone, with a patent filed to describe the rear suspension kinematic and all it's contingent components.


Photos by Tom Richards
The test mule.

photo
The final drawing of said mule.

Published by the US Patent Office earlier this morning, Norco's novel suspension design sports a few details we don't often see in combination, as well as a wide array of possible adjustments to change the kinematic bit by bit.

As touched on in that first look, the bike implements a 6-link design, with the added complexity put in place to allow for that kinematic alteration without too many knock-on effects. Those two extra links come in the form of an upper shock link actuation member, and a pushrod actuating the damper member. As noted in the coverage of the test mule: "The lower link mounted to the front triangle and the chainstay also drives a pushrod link that actuates a further upper link that drives the shock. That pushrod link rotates on two spherical bearings to isolate the link driving the shock from lateral loads."

One of Norco's development engineers laid out the principle goals of the new designs when we met with the team back in August, and those goals are worth reiterating here.

bigquotesWe’ve filed two patents based on the suspension layout and kinematic adjustment designed into the new DH race bike. The first patent applies to the overall suspension layout which retains the axle path and anti-rise characteristics of the high virtual pivot layout used on the Range while introducing a dedicated shock actuation link for greater independent control of the bike’s leverage curve. The second patent applies to the method of leverage curve progression adjustment we’ve designed into the bike which allows us to alter the level of support from the rear suspension in isolation without needing to alter shock tune, damper settings, spring rate or shock pressure. Colin Ryan

Though they were tight with information about the specific curves the bike was achieving, those are laid out a bit more plainly in the newly filed patent. Great care was taken to differentiate the new 6-link design from prior 4-link (referred to as "prior art" throughout the patent) designs, particularly in the leverage ratio and progression department. Those factors can be altered by changing the mounting points of the shock and other members, though the resultant curves aren't specifically laid out in the patent.

photo
Leverage ratio.
photo
Progression ratio.
Though there are no numbers accompanying these figures, the shape tells the story. "Rear Suspension 10," which represents Norco's new 6-link layout, shows a more linear and consistent curve than a traditional 4-bar, in both progression and leverage ratio. This should help make shock tuning process easier, and assure that the ride quality is consistent and predictable. Being able to preserve these characteristics while changing other variables is impressive, and should allow for careful, discreet tuning of different areas of the bike.

The described model has a high instant center that moves forward as the suspension is compressed, which is a determining factor in the overall axle path of the rear wheel. This can negatively effect the anti-rise curve of the bike, so extra links are used to maintain the desired non-linear anti-rise curve that is typical in a 4-bar layout.

The patent also describes an alternative layout to the current design, meant to achieve the same variable control and kinematic. It's hard to say whether this will show up for other packaging application, such as a trail bike, ebike, or alternative downhill frame, but it's there to see just the same.

photo
Current layout.
photo
Alternate layout.


Beyond all the kinematic information presented in the patent, there are some other interesting details worth noting that showed up in the designs.

photo

As you can see here, the bottom bracket shell is far more complex than the typical cylinder most bikes use. The mule had a racetrack-shaped bottom bracket, which is likely used to alter ride height and pedaling forces on the suspension, but this diagram shows what could be more space to the front of the BB as well, perhaps for more adjustment or a more robust method of fixing the bearing in place.

Photos by Andy Vathis
Photos by Andy Vathis

Also shown in a couple of the drawings are what look like bottle bosses in the downtube of the frame, both in groups of three. That's a detail that wasn't present on the alloy mule, but I'd guess they're a more elegant method for playing with chassis weight. You could bolt weights to the various points of the frame, effecting the ride characteristics significantly.

photo
Threaded inserts here.
Photos by Tom Richards
But none here.


We've reached out to Norco for comment, but haven't heard anything back beyond the information they were willing to provide in that initial deep dive on the development frame. The new bike certainly looks to be a well-engineered project, and with team testing well underway with their newest up-and-coming athlete, this is sure to be an exciting season for Norco on the world stage. We'll be trying to get our hands on one of these as soon as possible, so stay tuned.

