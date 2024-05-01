Norco Introduces a New Look DH Race Division

PRESS RELEASE: Norco BicyclesNEW TEAM, NEW AESTHETIC. AND A DOCUSERIES GIVING YOU UNRIVALLED ACCESS TO A WORLD CUP RACE TEAM.
After we announced the addition of Greg Minnaar as Team Captain, it feels like all eyes are on us going into the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup season. Of course we're going to go big.
Today, we're unveiling the new Norco Race Division, aimed at building a long-term, high-impact presence in the Downhill scene. We're also giving fans an unfiltered peek behind the scenes in a docuseries that will run for the entire race season.
|As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, it felt right to elevate the brand by introducing a new look for the team. The Norco Race Division is made up of world-class riders, mechanics and support staff, all of whom will be featured in a raw and emotional docuseries running throughout the season, while the bold team look takes inspiration from our heritage and modern street culture.—Gwen van Lingen, Head of Brand at Norco
You may have seen the team roll into Fort William, where they will don their new kit and bikes, while the iconic team truck will take its place in the pits. The overall aesthetic is reminiscent of motocross, BMX and jet ski racing during the 80s and 90s.
The kit design is a curated mix’n'match of simple graphics and colour to create bold shapes. The truck celebrates the mindset of the dirt bike pioneers who packed up the car or the box van and went racing for kicks, bringing unrivalled attitude and flamboyance.
We worked on the new team livery with renowned design pairing Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss out of London, well known within the bike world for their work with Cannondale, Fox, Charge Bikes and more. The pair looked back through 60 years of Norco heritage, taking inspiration from past logos, retro colours, iconic bike designs and decades of innovation, to create a look and feel that is unique in the world of mountain bikes.
|I have known Greg since the 90’s and was intrigued by his move to Norco. I suggested to him that it could be fun to do something really disruptive with his new team’s kit, and it turned out that both he and Norco really wanted to push the boat on the new DH team.—Nick Larsen
|We took Norco’s origin story in British Columbia, the brand’s passion for racing BMX in the region during its formative years, mixed it with influences from streetwear, freestyle mountain biking, and the symbolism of the rock.—Paul Bliss
More kits and bike graphics will be revealed as the season progresses so get ready for a wild ride.
To capture the excitement of the Norco Race Division this season, we will be launching an exclusive docuseries entitled “Just Getting Started”
with new episodes dropping days after each race. The series will provide an all access, no-holds-barred look into what it means to be a part of a World Cup team, with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive access to Minnaar, his teammates, and the wider support network.Check out the trailer here
and keep an eye on Norco.com for more team updates and episode releases.
VP: My 11 year old nephew is getting pretty good with microsoft paint
CEO: I love it.
Question — what’s with the moon-rock/meteor/?
Raw frames, sticky bomb ice cream sammies on the headtube and rear triangle. Ice cream man themed kit. Ice cream truck themed team truck. Then hand out sammies to fans.
You'd be the most popular team in the paddock and among the fans.That season would go viral.
Norco rock?
It's a fun look whatever it is