Norco Introduces a New Look DH Race Division

May 1, 2024
by Norco Bicycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Norco Bicycles

NEW TEAM, NEW AESTHETIC. AND A DOCUSERIES GIVING YOU UNRIVALLED ACCESS TO A WORLD CUP RACE TEAM.

After we announced the addition of Greg Minnaar as Team Captain, it feels like all eyes are on us going into the 2024 UCI Downhill World Cup season. Of course we're going to go big.

Today, we're unveiling the new Norco Race Division, aimed at building a long-term, high-impact presence in the Downhill scene. We're also giving fans an unfiltered peek behind the scenes in a docuseries that will run for the entire race season.

bigquotesAs we celebrate our 60th anniversary, it felt right to elevate the brand by introducing a new look for the team. The Norco Race Division is made up of world-class riders, mechanics and support staff, all of whom will be featured in a raw and emotional docuseries running throughout the season, while the bold team look takes inspiration from our heritage and modern street culture.Gwen van Lingen, Head of Brand at Norco

You may have seen the team roll into Fort William, where they will don their new kit and bikes, while the iconic team truck will take its place in the pits. The overall aesthetic is reminiscent of motocross, BMX and jet ski racing during the 80s and 90s.


photo

photo
Custom frames by Fresh Paints of Whistler
photo


The kit design is a curated mix’n'match of simple graphics and colour to create bold shapes. The truck celebrates the mindset of the dirt bike pioneers who packed up the car or the box van and went racing for kicks, bringing unrivalled attitude and flamboyance.


photo

photo
photo


We worked on the new team livery with renowned design pairing Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss out of London, well known within the bike world for their work with Cannondale, Fox, Charge Bikes and more. The pair looked back through 60 years of Norco heritage, taking inspiration from past logos, retro colours, iconic bike designs and decades of innovation, to create a look and feel that is unique in the world of mountain bikes.


photo
photo

photo
photo


bigquotesI have known Greg since the 90’s and was intrigued by his move to Norco. I suggested to him that it could be fun to do something really disruptive with his new team’s kit, and it turned out that both he and Norco really wanted to push the boat on the new DH team.Nick Larsen

bigquotesWe took Norco’s origin story in British Columbia, the brand’s passion for racing BMX in the region during its formative years, mixed it with influences from streetwear, freestyle mountain biking, and the symbolism of the rock.Paul Bliss


photo

More kits and bike graphics will be revealed as the season progresses so get ready for a wild ride.

To capture the excitement of the Norco Race Division this season, we will be launching an exclusive docuseries entitled “Just Getting Started” with new episodes dropping days after each race. The series will provide an all access, no-holds-barred look into what it means to be a part of a World Cup team, with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive access to Minnaar, his teammates, and the wider support network.

Check out the trailer here and keep an eye on Norco.com for more team updates and episode releases.


photo


53 Comments
  • 66 14
 CEO: I just laid off the entire marketing department, who should we get to do the designs?
VP: My 11 year old nephew is getting pretty good with microsoft paint
CEO: I love it.
  • 52 4
 Like a trainwreck...I'm horrified but I can't look away
  • 9 0
 So bad it’s good?
  • 4 0
 If Frida Kahlo grew up in the 80s...and did meth. A lot of it.
  • 37 3
 looks rad
  • 30 4
 At first I wasn't sure. Then I realized that at least they're trying something different and fun instead of that overpolished corporate everything-the-same vibe and I decided this rules.
  • 3 1
 I kinda thought the same thing but that is contradicted by the branding being slapped haphazardly all over EVERYTHING in literally 10 different color/style variations. Love the team and the "different" look missed the mark.
  • 2 1
 Same, especially when the other option, that a lot of teams seem to have taken, is shut down the team.
  • 26 3
 Is it my style? No. Do I love their creativity and ‘fun’ it portrays? Absolutely.

Question — what’s with the moon-rock/meteor/?
  • 1 0
 "That's. . . That's a Space Peanut"
  • 15 0
 Props for introducing the WHOLE team! Takes a lot to race at the highest level.
  • 13 1
 I can't say I'm a huge fan of any of the color combos they went with, but the team idea is cool.
  • 13 2
 It's a strong look. I'm into it. It's better than identikit racing stripes and flames etc.
  • 14 1
 BALLER
  • 10 0
 You won't be missing the Norco team on track this season!
  • 1 0
 The bikes look awesome! Nice work.
  • 1 0
 I want the effing semi truck
  • 7 0
 I cant tell which team that kit is for...
  • 7 4
 Wicked imagery going on at Norco, I like it! Will defiently set them aside from most other teams. Anyone know what the symbolism of the rock is? I have no clue what there talking about. The lava rock thing does look pretty cool
  • 10 3
 Finally someone doing it right eh.
  • 5 0
 Kinda reminds me of a cigarette.
  • 4 0
 I was thinking ice cream sandwich even though that shouldn't have any lime green in it
  • 2 0
 The team jersey certainly has the Philip morris barcode vibe the Ferrari F1 team use to rock!
  • 2 0
 @Grady-Harris: I can get behind an ice cream sammie livery. Bike Mechanics everywhere rejoice. Currency of the Gods.

Raw frames, sticky bomb ice cream sammies on the headtube and rear triangle. Ice cream man themed kit. Ice cream truck themed team truck. Then hand out sammies to fans.

You'd be the most popular team in the paddock and among the fans.That season would go viral.
  • 5 0
 From closing down their race team 18m ago to this. Quite the budget shift.
  • 4 0
 Props for putting EH on the rig EH.
  • 4 0
 Gonna be great to see a hungry Goat in Fort Bill!
  • 5 0
 oh my..
  • 4 0
 Am I tripping?
  • 4 1
 Norco rocks?
Norco rock?

It's a fun look whatever it is
  • 3 0
 The raw finish on the bike in the group photo is so nice.
  • 4 0
 I love this
  • 3 0
 At least they went all-in.
  • 1 0
 The team portraits on the back of the truck is amazing. Bring Ratboy back onto this team. Reunite Greg and his old teammate for a fun but serious season of racing.
  • 3 0
 It's cool that Greg brought Kathy along to lead operations.
  • 1 0
 So cool to see. In fairness that aesthetic will be a talking point for a long while to come. I reckon that kit in real life will be nuts.
  • 1 0
 Text book aesthetics of "Anti-Cool". These guys and girls are awesome; I don't care if they wear Armani or Von Dutch, I just Love 'em and wish them a Winning Season!
  • 3 1
 Not so sure about the mongo Lucas / special Greg caricatures.
  • 2 0
 I saw the helmet in person and it’s look incredible.
  • 2 1
 Hideous look! Wish you guys the best. Kids.....learn everything you can from Kathy and Greg, they've been there.
  • 1 0
 I don't like it, but it's different and would be a step-up from my vomitous lime-green Optic.
  • 1 0
 So is Sam Hill racing for Norco this year? (top left on the back of the truck)
  • 1 0
 Heavy brutalist feels. I’m digging the majority of it, but those portraits are a bit hard to embrace.
  • 4 4
 It’s May 1st not April 1st right? Wow, I hope the new bike is better than the new graphics.
  • 1 0
 That's a new look all right
  • 1 0
 What is the blue rock about?
  • 2 0
 Breaking Bad vibes.
  • 1 0
 I see what you tried yo do. Tried being the key word.
  • 1 0
 did you guys miss the PALACE RAPHA drop
  • 1 0
 I think they were going for "Horribly Fantastic"... Nailed It!!!!
  • 1 0
 stop it
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome, go Norco
  • 1 1
 Good job boys! Keep it funky fresh







