Norco Partners with the Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps

When I found out we had an opportunity to work with Meg and her amazing program, my immediate thought was ‘How can we help?’Mountain biking is a sport of discovery – not just of skills and places – but strength, determination and community. With a broader spectrum of people on the trail, all of our experiences are heightened. Our stories are made richer. By providing space and opportunity for thousands of new faces every year, the Dirt Series program is great for the culture of riders that we’re all a part of. — Peter Falk, Norco VP of Marketing