Norco Partners with the Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps

Norco Bicycles is excited to announce a new relationship as title sponsor of the Dirt Series Mountain Bike Camps.
|Dirt Series is extremely proud to partner with Norco as our new Title Sponsor! We couldn't ask for a better fit for our program, as Dirt Series and Norco are both communities of passionate mountain bikers, equally dedicated to making mountain biking more accessible and fun for womxn across North America. Our focus is instilling confidence in all riders, of all ability levels, in all mountain biking disciplines and locations. By having fun, being outside and getting dirty - our camps build fundamental skills and a lifelong passion for mountain biking, and Norco's ideology echoes our vision to a T!—Meagen Dennis, Owner/Managing Director
The touring camps have focused on providing female-identifying riders safe, inclusive learning weekends at venues across North America since 2001. As they have evolved over the past two decades, their mission has broadened, encouraging members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities to get outside and discover mountain biking in a supportive atmosphere.
The 44-event schedule zigzags Canada and the US throughout 2022 providing attendees with learning experiences and instructors focused on their unique ability and preferred riding style. With so many options, riders can attend the most convenient, close-by venue, or plan a destination vacation around a camp at a dream location.
A quarter of the Dirt Series event roster is All Gender, meaning all Female and Male identifying individuals can attend, but 33 of the camps remain true to the series’ founding mission, including 10 weekends specifically for youth womxn.
|When I found out we had an opportunity to work with Meg and her amazing program, my immediate thought was ‘How can we help?’Mountain biking is a sport of discovery – not just of skills and places – but strength, determination and community. With a broader spectrum of people on the trail, all of our experiences are heightened. Our stories are made richer. By providing space and opportunity for thousands of new faces every year, the Dirt Series program is great for the culture of riders that we’re all a part of.—Peter Falk, Norco VP of Marketing
Dirt Series registration opens Feb 15.
The 2022 event schedule
is live NOW.
