Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023

Oct 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Gracey Hemstreet coming in hot taking both the win and the overall for the Junior Women.

Norco has announced that it will be putting its factory DH and XC on hold next year to allow the brand to work through the industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Following an extremely successful 2022 season it comes as a big shock to see the Norco team close its ranks for at least the next season. Norco has said that it is helping the teams' athletes and staff find roles for next season and development will continue on its next-generation DH and XC platforms.

The pausing of the team does mean that Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Gracey Hemstreet, Peter Disera, Sean Fincham, Gwendalyn Gibson, Emilly Johnston and Carter Woods could be looking for teams next year. With some big names in the mix and some great results achieved this year we hope they will find a new home for next season.

In its press release, Norco states the decision was made to "confidently navigate the industry’s pandemic recovery" allowing the company to continue to offer riders and dealers what they want from the brand.

bigquotesSince we started building mountain bikes, Norco has been driven by the energy and spirit that competition has brought to our work. 2022, in fact, has been the Norco Factory Team’s most successful year in its over 30 years of racing – results that we continue to celebrate as the season winds down; which makes this announcement even more heartbreaking:

At the end of the race season, we will temporarily pause the Norco Factory DH and XC team programs. We understand this decision drastically affects the lives and careers of so many talented people who have contributed to the program’s success. To ensure that all our 2022 team athletes and staff can stay on-track for 2023, we’re advocating on their behalf with our industry partners and colleagues to help secure support for all of them.

This pause will allow Norco to confidently navigate the industry’s pandemic recovery. It’s a pragmatic, but excruciating sacrifice we’ve had to make to ensure that Norco will continue to meet the needs of riders and our dealers long into the future.

We’ll continue to ride, engage with our communities, and forge forward as we develop and build innovative mountain bikes, including our next generation of DH and XC platforms.

Thanks to all our riders, support staff, sponsors, and fans for your decades of inspiration. It means the world to us. Norco


21 Comments

  • 31 3
 "navigate the industry’s pandemic recovery"

They made a fortune the past 3 years with major brands having revenue hikes from 50 to 300%. Cry me a f*cking river.
  • 5 2
 Whilst I do agree, for whatever reason Norco seems to have dropped the ball or it’s suppliers have during the pandemic.

Massive lead times on new bikes, warranty frames and entire model years being skipped.

If this pause means I have more chance of getting a 2023 Sight in the UK I am (selfishly) all for it.
  • 6 0
 @v7fmp: This pause means they are preparing for a deep global recession. Whoever owns it just grabbed most money left and is preparing for hard times. Every company does that nowadays, so do not count on this 2023 Sight, start appreciating what you already have, cause you will not have more at best, hard times are coming fast.
  • 1 0
 I am making a lot of assumptions . But I presume they don’t have the buying power of PON, Specialized Trek giant etc , and had to book production slots far in advance of the pandemic ending. Not knowing the future supply of parts. They got a foggy crystal ball and now demand has dropped they are left with too much stock. They had 24riders plus staff on there teams. Better to pause than go bust. Prior to the pandemic net profit margin was around 5% for many publicly traded bike companies
  • 2 0
 The bike industry isn't in good shape. I don't know if Norco's financials are viewable anywhere but I would wager they won't be very good, hence the decision. I don't know about Norco specifically - but generally in the bike industry container costs have been enormous, suppliers who have stock have been able to charge what they like because bike companies are so desperate for stock to get bikes built. Orders that have been fulfilled have arrived late and missed the peak demand in many cases. Large brands will have the financial firepower to navigate this better. They may have had locked-in minimum deliveries from suppliers at locked-in prices, locked-in container and currency exchanges that last the entire year and other similar measures that shield them from volatility. Many smaller companies who didn't have those things locked-in will have had a tough time. Most companies in the bike industry aren't very profitable even at the best of times.
  • 1 0
 @tom666: However tough it is, it's hard to feel sorry for a company who will only let you buy their bike in the UK through Mike Ashley.
  • 20 0
 Nomorco
  • 12 0
 Blenkinstop
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: Peter Disarray
  • 3 0
 This decision must have been made and things set in motion before Gracey started performing the way she did right ?
Nobody in their right mind would let a talent of her caliber go. She could have been the future of the gravity side of their brand for years to come.
It has been weird that the DH team rode a pimped DH bike for the last two years now so something has been off their I guess
  • 5 2
 Who puts text like "which makes this announcement even more heartbreaking" in their own press release? This is so lame.
Also, advocating "with our industry partners and colleagues to help secure support"? C'mon man, this is a business, not a food pantry.
  • 6 2
 Feel like the uci World Cup could be history in a few years with more big teams pulling out. Sell more bikes with influencers like remy, Nate hills, etc anyway
  • 5 0
 Youtubers earn more then pro-athletes.
  • 1 0
 @zoobab2: to that point, I wonder if they would keep Jill and Bryn onboard or if they will be scrapped as well.
  • 6 1
 Blenki to PB Racing!
  • 4 0
 “We mismanaged our money despite the industry boom”
  • 4 1
 What a "DISCOVERY"!... Shoud be WARNERd?... for what´s upcomming?...
  • 1 0
 Between this and only being able to buy their bikes in the UK through Evans Cycles (owned by that shitbag Mike Ashley), Norco can go f*ck themselves.
  • 1 0
 If devinci could get an xc bike ready in time, this would be a huge steal for them to get back into things with dh racing team.
  • 2 0
 Discovery destruction of the sport has begun.
  • 1 0
 Trek should pickup Gibson





