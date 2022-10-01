Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023

Norco has announced that it will be putting its factory DH and XC on hold next year to allow the brand to work through the industry's recovery from the pandemic.
Following an extremely successful 2022 season it comes as a big shock to see the Norco team close its ranks for at least the next season. Norco has said that it is helping the teams' athletes and staff find roles for next season and development will continue on its next-generation DH and XC platforms.
The pausing of the team does mean that Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson, Gracey Hemstreet, Peter Disera, Sean Fincham, Gwendalyn Gibson, Emilly Johnston and Carter Woods could be looking for teams next year. With some big names in the mix and some great results achieved this year we hope they will find a new home for next season.
In its press release, Norco states the decision was made to "confidently navigate the industry’s pandemic recovery" allowing the company to continue to offer riders and dealers what they want from the brand.
|Since we started building mountain bikes, Norco has been driven by the energy and spirit that competition has brought to our work. 2022, in fact, has been the Norco Factory Team’s most successful year in its over 30 years of racing – results that we continue to celebrate as the season winds down; which makes this announcement even more heartbreaking:
At the end of the race season, we will temporarily pause the Norco Factory DH and XC team programs. We understand this decision drastically affects the lives and careers of so many talented people who have contributed to the program’s success. To ensure that all our 2022 team athletes and staff can stay on-track for 2023, we’re advocating on their behalf with our industry partners and colleagues to help secure support for all of them.
This pause will allow Norco to confidently navigate the industry’s pandemic recovery. It’s a pragmatic, but excruciating sacrifice we’ve had to make to ensure that Norco will continue to meet the needs of riders and our dealers long into the future.
We’ll continue to ride, engage with our communities, and forge forward as we develop and build innovative mountain bikes, including our next generation of DH and XC platforms.
Thanks to all our riders, support staff, sponsors, and fans for your decades of inspiration. It means the world to us.— Norco
21 Comments
They made a fortune the past 3 years with major brands having revenue hikes from 50 to 300%. Cry me a f*cking river.
Massive lead times on new bikes, warranty frames and entire model years being skipped.
If this pause means I have more chance of getting a 2023 Sight in the UK I am (selfishly) all for it.
Nobody in their right mind would let a talent of her caliber go. She could have been the future of the gravity side of their brand for years to come.
It has been weird that the DH team rode a pimped DH bike for the last two years now so something has been off their I guess
Also, advocating "with our industry partners and colleagues to help secure support"? C'mon man, this is a business, not a food pantry.