Norco Race Division Updates on Greg Minnaar & Lucas Cruz's Injuries

May 9, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Greg Minnaar getting up to speed on his Norco


The Norco Race Division has just shared updated on Greg Minnaar's shoulder injury and Lucas Cruz's broken femur. Cruz is unsure when his return to racing will be, while Minnaar is hoping to delay surgery for now and get back to racing as soon as possible.


bigquotesA little update on the last couple days. I managed to go see Lucas in Inverness on Sunday night as well as get my shoulder X-rayed. The initial prognosis was a grade 4 separation of my shoulder with some shards of bone hanging around the AC joint. I managed to get to a shoulder specialist down in Manchester on Tuesday and had a better look and it seems like it’s a grade 3 separation with some shards of bone hanging around the joints. So I’m just going to push forward. I don’t think surgery is needed just yet, if I want to carry on racing this season I need to to push on so that’s the plan. Hopefully we can be racing in Poland but I’ll know more on the weekend. I’ll probably try and ride Saturday or Sunday and see how the shoulder feels. It’s never an easy one, I think the pain that shot through my shoulder caused the second crash and that’s what happens with the separation. It’s a feeling I’ve felt before and an injury I’ve had a couple times so hopefully I can get back racing as soon as possible.Greg Minnaar

You can see the first of Minnaar's two crashes during his Fort William race run below.




bigquotesI was released from hospital on Tuesday after a successful surgery! The pain is pretty severe right now but they say I can fully weight bear as soon as I want. I’ve already been doing stairs up and down, going for walks etc. Of course you can’t help but think about the next race I’ll be at but at this point I’m just taking this rehab very seriously in every way so that I can be back with the team doing what I love. Thank you everyone for the support especially my one of a kind team @norcoracedivision for standing by me with this recovery. We have all bases covered and I can’t wait to see everyone soon!Lucas Cruz

More details on Cruz's badly broken femur below from Team Manager Alan Milway.



We wish both riders all the best with their recoveries and hope to see the Norco Race Division back to full strength before too long.

