Norco Restarts Factory DH Race Team for 2023

Nov 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
Gracey Hemstreet coming in hot taking both the win and the overall for the Junior Women.

Last month, Norco announced that they were pausing their DH and XC race teams for the 2023 season in order to 'navigate the industry's pandemic recovery.' Now, after the appointment of a new CEO, the DH team has been reinstated, and will be focusing on the UCI World Cup series for 2023.

bigquotesIt’s impossible to quantify the inspiration and pride Norco has felt in supporting these talented athletes for the past 30 years, and pausing the team didn’t reflect that commitment. These riders play a huge role in the development and testing of our bikes and technology, and they are the embodiment of what drives us. Sean Sullivan, Live to Play CEO

Team Members
• Gracey Hemstreet - 2022 World Cup Junior Women Overall Champion
• Lucas Cruz– Following his best-ever Elite season
• A yet-to-be-named Elite DH veteran

bigquotesAt the end of 2021, we decided to prioritize DH, so the XC team was informed before 2022 even started that they’d need to find a new home by the end of the year. This wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but building a DH team around some of the best riders in the sport lets us continue our legacy of fostering talent, while developing, testing and proving technologies that benefit every rider on the trail.Kevin Haviland, team manager

The full roster, team sponsor list, and race schedule will be announced at a later date.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Norco


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 norco pulling a reverse uno
  • 2 1
 Is this due to the new CEO?
  • 3 0
 first paragraph
  • 2 0
 “Sike!” - Norco
  • 1 0
 Just kidding!





