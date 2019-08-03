Bike Check: Haley Smith's Norco Revolver - Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Mike Levy  


The past few seasons have seen Norco's Haley Smith steadily rise up through the results sheets, a progression that earned the Canadian her first World Cup elite podium at the Nove Mesto round earlier this season. Smith and the rest of the Norco squad are on the all-new Revolver, a platform with modern geometry that can be had in either 100mm or 120mm flavors. The latter is aimed at marathon and stage racing, and it's the shorter-travel FS 100 that you're looking at here.


There's a 100mm-travel SID on the front of Haley's bike, as well as an ultra-light carbon cockpit from German brand Beast.


The old and new Revolvers look pretty similar if you're a few feet away and the sun is in your eyes, but the new bike is an entirely different animal in the geometry department. Up front, Norco's given it a 68.5-degree head angle with a 100mm-travel fork, and the large-sized bike gets a roomy 490mm reach. Smith's small measures 430mm.


Smith uses a Grip Shift lockout lever to firm up both ends of her bike at the same time.

Carbon and gold sure do look good together.


The white and red-sparkle team bikes run a SRAM 12-speed drivetrain and RockShox suspension, and Smith uses a Grip Shift lockout lever to control both ends on the fly. It wouldn't be a World Cup cross-country bike if there wasn't some exotic German lightness on it, though, and this time it comes from a company called Beast that manufactures their own stuff in Dresden. Smith's 740mm wide handlebar is said to weigh 140-grams, and the stem comes in at around 125-grams. You'll also find their 148-gram seatpost on her bike, and while there's no word on how much the entire ready-to-race package weighs, it's probably not much.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 An XC world cup race bike with 520mm reach on the XL!! I so want to get my hands on one, too bad the frame kit sold out. And too bad they don't sell that team color way. Pretty interesting the whole Norco XC team has stepped it up after moving to this bike and the new hardtail (still unreleased). Not that I blame it on the bikes really, just a pleasant coincidence for Norco. Now they just need to release the new Hardtail....
  • + 1
 Red white blue and gold always seem like a good combination to me.
  • + 1
 That Sid is a remarkably DVOesque colour.
  • + 3
 SID blue has been a thing since about 20 years before DVO used Giant Blue!

