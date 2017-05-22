Norco Sight C 9.2 – Review















The Sight has been in Norco's lineup for five years now, a period that's seen mountain bike technology progress at a whiplash-inducing pace. Need proof? The very first Sight had 26” wheels, narrow handlebars, and a front derailleur – you won't find any of those things on the 2017 models. Instead, the latest Sights have a carbon front triangle and seatstays, wide handlebars, a single ring drivetrain, and the option to choose either 27.5” or 29” wheels.



We tested the big-wheeled version, which has 130mm of rear travel and 140mm up front. There are three complete models in the lineup, with prices ranging from $3,899 USD to $6,499.

Norco Sight C 9.2 Details



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain

• Travel: 130mm

• 29" wheels

• Carbon front triangle, seatstays, alloy chainstays

• 67° head angle

• 435 chainstays (size L)

• Boost spacing front and rear

• Sizes: M, L, XL

• Weight: 30 pounds (size L)

• Price: $4,999

• www.norco.com

The Sight 9.2 tested here comes in at $4,999 USD, with a build kit that includes a 1x11 Shimano XT drivetrain, a RockShox Pike RC, and wide Race Face rims shod with a Schwalbe Magic up front and a Nobby Nic in the back, all components that are in line with the bike's aggressive trail / all-mountain designation.









Norco's Gizmo internal routing design was rattle-free, but the plastic covers don't quite fit in with the sleek look of the rest of the frame. Norco's Gizmo internal routing design was rattle-free, but the plastic covers don't quite fit in with the sleek look of the rest of the frame. Bolt-on thru-axles are in place at the front and rear of the bike. Bolt-on thru-axles are in place at the front and rear of the bike.





Frame Details



The Sight's yellow and British racing green paint scheme works much better than I would have expected – my preferences lean towards a more subdued palette, but given how dark and gloomy this past winter was, the bright color served as a welcome reminder that the sun would one day return. Underneath that glowing paint is a carbon front triangle and seatstays that are joined to aluminum chainstays.





Technically, it is still possible to run a front derailleur on the Sight, but Norco wisely chose to spec all three models with 1x drivetrains and a small upper chainguide from OneUp instead. The brake, derailleur, and dropper post housing are routed internally, save for the portion of shift housing that loops under the PF92 bottom bracket, and the brake housing that runs along the chainstay.







The Sight's suspension layout has been updated, with a more horizontal rocker link attached to a metric, trunnion-mounted RockShox Deluxe. The Sight's suspension layout has been updated, with a more horizontal rocker link attached to a metric, trunnion-mounted RockShox Deluxe.





Suspension



The new Sight still uses Norco's take on a Horst link suspension design, but the rocker link now sits in a more horizontal position than before, with a trunnion mounted RockShox Deluxe RT3 serving up 130mm of travel.



The previous Sight had a fairly high level of anti-squat, enough to cause the rear shock to move rhythmically under hard pedaling, especially during out-of-the-saddle climbing. That issue has been addressed on the new model by reducing the amount of chain growth, which Norco says should improve the bike's pedaling performance and also allow the shock to more easily absorb impacts.







A thick plastic guard keeps the underside of the frame safe from flying rocks. A thick plastic guard keeps the underside of the frame safe from flying rocks. The Deluxe rear shock performed admirably, but there's also enough room to fit a piggyback rear shock, something that wasn't possible with the previous generation Sight. The Deluxe rear shock performed admirably, but there's also enough room to fit a piggyback rear shock, something that wasn't possible with the previous generation Sight.











Geometry



The 29” wheeled Sight is available in three sizes (medium, large, and extra-large), with the chainstay length increasing by 5mm for each size, from 430 up to 440mm. According to Norco, this helps preserve the optimum weight balance across the entire range of frame sizes.



A 67-degree head angle, 74.1-degree seat angle, and a reach of 458mm for a size large are all thoroughly modern numbers that put the Sight right in line with bikes like the Santa Cruz Hightower and Trek Fuel EX.











Specifications

Specifications Release Date 2017 Price $4999 Travel 130mm Rear Shock Rockshox Deluxe RT3 Trunnion, w/Debonair Fork Rockshox Pike RC 140mm Boost 110x15 Cassette Shimano 11-46T 11sp Crankarms Shimano XT w/30T Chainguide One Up S3 FD mount chainguide Bottom Bracket Shimano Pressfit BB92 Rear Derailleur Shimano XT 11sp Chain Shimano XT 11sp Shifter Pods Shimano XT 11sp Handlebar Race Face Atlas 35 800 mm 20mm rise Stem Race Face Aeffect 35 50mm ext. Grips Race Face Half Nelson lock on grip Brakes Shimano XT hydraulic disc w/180mm rotor Hubs Shimano XT Boost Rim Race Face AR 30 Tires Schwalbe Nobby Nic rear/Magic Mary front 29x2.35 Seat SDG Circuit Mtn w/chromoly rails Seatpost Rockshox Reverb Stealth Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



























Setup



I ran five pounds less than my body weight in the rear shock, which equated to a little under 30% sag. Up front, I stuck with the stock 2-token configuration of the Pike due to the softer trail conditions that persisted during the test period. For drier conditions, I'd probably toss in another token in order to gain a little more bottom-out resistance and mid-stroke support.









Climbing



The last few seasons have seen more and more do-everything 29ers hit the market, and the Sight falls squarely into that category. At 30 pounds it's not exactly a featherweight, but given its sturdy parts spec and how well it can handle rough terrain I'm more than willing to overlook a few extra grams.



The Sight has an excellent blend of quickness and comfort that makes it well suited for those all-day adventures where you don't exactly know what type of trails you'll end up on. On long grinds up steep fire roads I'd flip the shock's compression lever into the middle setting, but even in the fully open position, the rear end stays nice and calm, free from the oil-pump-style bobbing that was present on the previous version.



Compared to the YT Jeffsy, the Sight feels a little less snappy on the climbs, likely due to in part to its longer wheelbase, but it's no less adept at getting up tricky sections of trail. If anything, I'd give the edge to the Sight when it comes to the really technical stuff – the balanced geometry and the amount of traction the RockShox Deluxe provides is a potent combination that keeps the rear end glued to the ground.











Its handling is very intuitive, and it was only a matter of minutes rather than days to before I felt completely at home. That feeling remained over the following months, and the Sight continued to deliver on all types of terrain, everything from rough, steep singletrack to flowier jump lines.



Descending



The very first note I jotted down about the Sight reads, “Holy f*#ck, this thing rips.” Needless to say, my inaugural outing on the yellow machine was a good one. Its handling is very intuitive, and it was only a matter of minutes rather than days to before I felt completely at home. That feeling remained over the following months, and the Sight continued to deliver on all types of terrain, everything from rough, steep singletrack to flowier jump lines.



At the moment there are a number of bikes that share fairly similar geometry to the Sight, and for good reason. The 67-degree head angle and 435mm chainstay length create a bike that remains composed on the steeps while remaining lively enough for carving quick S-turns through tighter sections of trail. The 458mm reach for the size large is roomy without feeling unwieldy, and it allows for riders to go shorter than the stock 50mm stem if they'd like.



What exactly makes the Sight so fun? It's a mix of things, but part of its appeal is the amount of grip it has on wet, loose trails. Here in the Pacific Northwest, shiny, polished roots are a near constant presence in the winter time, serpentine obstacles waiting to pull unsuspecting riders to the ground. The Sight exhibited an uncanny ability to find traction where I fully expected things to go sideways. The rear wheel dug in tenaciously when necessary, hugging the ground without getting hung up, but it was still easy enough to pop the bike up and over bigger roots and holes.



When the Sight did reach the end of its 130mm of travel, it did so without any harsh clanging or scary noises, and in most cases I didn't even notice it until I looked down at the end of a ride and checked the shock's o-ring fun-o-meter. It is possible to add more volume spacers to create more end stroke ramp up, but the stock configuration worked well for my needs.



It was only at higher speeds on extremely rough tracks where the Sight began to lose some of its composure and get knocked around by bigger hits, but that's to be expected, and the Sight's handling in those type of situations was right on par with contemporaries like the Fuel EX and the Santa Cruz Hightower. All of those bikes have their limits, but they perform at a higher level than what you'd expect from a bike with 130ish millimeters of travel.







The 140mm Pike was smooth and trouble-free, but I could see some riders going with a 150mm fork. The 140mm Pike was smooth and trouble-free, but I could see some riders going with a 150mm fork. Schwalbe's 2.35" Magic Mary was a good choice for damp, loamy trails. Schwalbe's 2.35" Magic Mary was a good choice for damp, loamy trails.





Component Check



Norco's BC roots really shine through on the Sight's parts kit, and it's clear that whoever chose the final spec put some thought into equipping the bike with components that are capable of handling aggressive riding in all conditions. The Race Face cockpit, XT drivetrain, and beefy Schwalbe tires all have a well-deserved reputation for being durable and reliable, the type of parts selected by hard chargers looking for high performance without an exorbitant replacement cost when that time comes.





• RockShox Pike RC: At the front of the bike, the 140mm RockShox Pike RC felt well matched to the 130mm of travel provided by the Deluxe shock, but I could see some riders swapping out the Pike for something like a 150mm Lyrik to create an even more potent machine. Sure, Norco has the Range for riders looking for a long-travel trail smasher, but not everyone needs (or wants) that much travel – the Sight is more manageable on tight terrain, and its liveliness helps keep things entertaining at slower speeds. Bumping up the front travel by another 10mm would slacken the head angle a touch, while also providing a little extra cushion for when things get really wild.



• XT drivetrain: The Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain lived up to its workhorse reputation, and it survived months of mud and grime without any issues. I still think the jump from the 37 to the 46-tooth cassette cog is too drastic, but it does provide an easy bail-out gear for those leg burning climbs.



• Magic Mary / Nobby Nic tires: Remember when there were barely any decent tire options for 29ers? I do, and I'm so, so glad that those days are over. The Magic Mary / Nobby Nic combo was fitting for the wet conditions that prevailed during testing, and they easily set up tubeless on the 30mm-wide Race Face rims.



• Non-QR axles: The Sight's fork and the rear wheel both require a hex wrench to remove them; make sure to bring the right tools with you, lest you run the risk of finding yourself cursing whoever forgot to include a 6mm bit on the multi-tool you tossed into your pack. That little incident aside, I'm actually a fan of bolt-on thru-axles – it's one less part that can hang up on a rock or a tree.









Pinkbike's Take



When you're shopping for a new bike it's easy to find yourself sucked into a confusing world of numbers; grams, millimeters, angles – they all start to blur after a while, making it difficult to differentiate one model from another. With the Sight, there's only one thing you really need to remember: this bike is all about fun. Uphill, downhill, and everything in between, the Sight C 9.2 is an all-mountain bike in the truest sense, with the right angles and parts for it to excel almost anywhere. — Mike Kazimer