Norco Teases New Factory Racing Rider

Jan 3, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


In perhaps the biggest news of the off-season, Greg Minnaar and the Syndicate parted ways after 16 years. The rumour was that he had signed for Norco. Now, Norco has released a social teaser with the caption "New guy in town".

On first glance, the rider in the teasers looks like the GOAT, but on closer inspection after some screenshot sleuthing, we're not so sure. It looks like there are actually three men, one with Oakley sunglasses, one with Smith sunglasses, and one with a moustache. Although there is always the chance that Norco used a stunt double or two for this teaser.

photo
photo

photo
photo

We'll keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement.

19 Comments
  • 62 2
 He's going to do pretty well this season if he doesn't get hurt. Top 10 for sure. Mostly because it will be him and the 10 other factory riders going to every race.
  • 23 0
 Norco will be riding for Greg Minnaar.
  • 16 4
 Greg Minaar has parted ways with the rumour that he was going to be riding for Norco and will actually be riding for Norco but Minaar looks forward to the future rumour that he will be parting ways with Norco and/or that Norco will not be racing in future seasons though if the above happens Minaar hopes to stress that he is open to parting ways with any more future teams a few years after that if indeed there are teams interested in parting ways with him also.
  • 3 0
 thanks my brain hurts reading this before the coffee kicked in
  • 15 0
 Maybe they have hired an actual goat. You heard it here first folks.
  • 9 0
 Maybe I'm blind, I don't think any of those people look like Greg?
  • 2 0
 That was my thought too lol
  • 1 0
 They are definitely not Greg.
  • 3 0
 Maybe these guys are other guys named Greg, and their new campaign is all about getting progressively better Gregs until the get to the GOAT Greg. Neighbour Greg, Barista Greg . . . Greg Brady . . . Greg Minaar.
  • 7 0
 Can't wait to be riding a North Shore trail and some guy passes me at twice the normal speed (on a Norco).
  • 3 0
 Been there, done that.
  • 3 0
 Top gals/guys (as defined by recent results) will be just fine...the rest...hopefully they have good social followings.
  • 1 0
 would not count on influencing side-hustles, ai is taking over that gig... arstechnica.com/ai/2023/12/ai-created-virtual-influencers-are-stealing-business-from-humans
  • 6 3
 would be pretty funny if greg and norco were just trolling the team rumor mill and he signed elsewhere.
  • 4 2
 Boring! Why are they making shit teasers? What is it ood for? Is this "marketing" or really just clickbait?
  • 2 0
 Brand engagement. And it works, at this point, the post is only an hour old and has +20K views, over 1000 likes and 30+ comments... in an hour. Norco taking advantage of mtbr's starved for content in early January, plus waiting for any info about what's happening with GM.
  • 3 1
 how does it look like footage of him?
  • 1 0
 Hell yea!
  • 1 1
 Ok PB it’s getting a little cringey here…







