Norco Teases New Factory Racing Rider

In perhaps the biggest news of the off-season, Greg Minnaar and the Syndicate parted ways after 16 years. The rumour
was that he had signed for Norco. Now, Norco has released a social teaser with the caption "New guy in town".
On first glance, the rider in the teasers looks like the GOAT, but on closer inspection after some screenshot sleuthing, we're not so sure. It looks like there are actually three men, one with Oakley sunglasses, one with Smith sunglasses, and one with a moustache. Although there is always the chance that Norco used a stunt double or two for this teaser.
We'll keep our eyes peeled for an official announcement.