Nordest Announces Britango MK3 'Downcountry' Hardtail

Jan 26, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Nordest Britango MK3

Rugged, steel hardtails may not be the first type of bike that come to mind when you hear the term downcountry, but that’s exactly what Nordest is calling their Britango MK3 frame.

In fact, it’s a genre of riding that the brand takes credit for, and I quote, "Well, it's something we invented in Nordest and it looks like a cross country bike when you go up a mountain track and an enduro bike when you go down fast on the trails."

While the truth in that statement may be skewed slightly, the Canary Island-based brand certainly does have a worldwide cult following for its rugged steel and titanium bikes. The Britango is built from 4130 chromoly and designed around a 140 mm fork, making it less aggressive than the Bardino, Nordest’s enduro model.
Britango MK3 Details

• 4130 Chromoly frame
• 29 x 2.6" or 27.5 x 2.8" wheels
• 120-140mm fork
• 65° head angle, 75° seat angle (140mm fork)
• Reach: 446, 466 or 486mm
• 435mm chainstays
• Frameset price: €649 EUR
nordestcycles.com


Nordest Britango MK3
Nordest Britango MK3
Nordest Britango MK3

Frame Details

The main updates on the Britango MK3 are the geometry and inclusion of UDH. The dropouts are spaced for 148 mm Boost hubs and the frame can accept cushy 29“ x 2.6 tires, or for even more traction, 27.5“ x 2.8“ tires.

A straight TR 44 headset and 31.6mm seat post diameter specification are used in the chromoly frame. Playing to their hardwearing, bikepacking ethos, all of the cable routing is external except the dropper post, which runs along the down tube and feeds up through the bottom of the seat tube.

The Britango MK3 is available in three sizes and two simple colors: black or white, both with a splash of yellow at the head tube. Nordest claims the steel hardtail weighs 2.69kg for the M/L size frame, which is 160g lighter than the Bardino.

photo

Geometry

Those three sizes (M, M/L, L) are designed to fit riders 168 cm all the way up to 198 cm, which does leave out those shorter end of the height ruler.

The reach on those three bikes equates to 446, 466, 486 mm each equipped with an agile, 425 mm chain length.

As for the angles, the 140 mm fork produces a 65° head tube angle and 75° for the seat tube. This length of fork is designed to be run at 20% sag. In this configuration, Nordest suggests a 40 mm long stem for all three sizes.

For those looking for a snappier handling bike and potentially better climber, the Britango can accept fork travel as low as 120 mm, which should steepen up the head tube and seat tube angles by a degree, putting the rider's weight further forward.

Nordest Britango MK3

Pricing and availability

Nordest is taking pre-orders for the Britango MK3 frame which start at €649 (VAT inc.). The delivery is slated for May 2024 and the price includes free shipping throughout the EU.

