Nordest Cycles Introduce New Bardino 2 Steel Enduro Hardtail

Nordest Cycles are a small brand based out of the Canary Islands, where you can ride all year long, and produce hardtails for almost all eventualities from gravel and bike-packing to enduro racing. The latter being proven in such enduro series as the Finnish Hardtail Enduro Cup, where it was the champion, with a rider on it of course.
They make their frames out of either titanium or chromoly steel and a few of their frames even include gearboxes. Experienced frame builder, Pedro Jerónimo, is one of the guys at the helm and his latest model is the Bardino 2 that builds on their original Bardino hardtail introduced 2 years ago. This was their best-selling frame, and has aggressive trail riding and enduro racing at its steel heart.
If Nordest's numbers are correct, then you should never be too far from one of their Bardino hardtails. With 600 sold to 46 different countries in 2 years it shows the popularity in the frame. Not big numbers in comparison to your more corporate brands, but mightily impressive given the size of Nordest.
Frame Details
Made from 4130 chromoly steel and using double-butted tubes, the Bardino 2 is designed around a 160mm fork, but allows anything from 140mm up to 170mm. There's space in the frame for up to 29 x 2.8" or 27.5 x 3" tyres depending on your preference.
There are neat replaceable thru axle dropouts (12 x 148mm spacing) and they've worked on a new CNC chain stay yoke as an improvement on the previous frame. The headtube is made for a TR44 headset, allowing tapered forks to be used in the straight 44mm tube.
Cable routing is all external aside from the dropper post which enters the frame via a small port at the bottom of the seat tube. Seat post diameter is 31.6mm. The frame includes 3 bottle cage mounts, 2 inside the mainframe and one on the underside of the down tube. So you'll be sorted for hydration or even spares with a bolt on strap. ISCG tabs are on there too. It's a sleek looking frame with the top tube and seat stay generating a single line from head tube to drop out which gives good standover.
If the standard colour isn't your pick then there's a custom paint option available for an upcharge but if you can't find a colour that you like in the suggested RAL colour chart then there might be no pleasing you.
Geometry
There's no hiding from bad geometry with a hardtail. But one notable point is that in comparison to a full suspension bike, the geometry will move in the opposite direction when going through the travel. Head and seat angles will steepen and reach will increase. Also important is that the Bardino's geometry is stated for when the bike is sagged (20% on a 160mm fork), this is much more useful than the static geometry as the changes on a hardtail when a rider hops on can be fairly significant.
Frames come in M, ML and L sizes with reach numbers ranging from 444mm to 485mm. Nordest offer a sizing guide ranging from 168cm to 193cm (5'6" to 6'4"). Head angle is generously slack at 64.5˚ and there's a 75˚ seat angle too.
425mm chain stays are, well, 425mm. You can make your own call on if that's on trend or not. But it should give relative ease in pulling some wild manoeuvres in the woods or manualing through puddles. Do they get puddles in the Canary Islands? BB drop is a plentyful 55mm and should result in around a 309mm BB height with 27.5 x 2.8" tyres and a 322mm BB height with 29 x 2.5" tyres.
Frame Kits & Price
The Bardino 2 is available as just the frame, including the seat post clamp and rear axle, or as a frame kit, including Cane Creek 40 headset and a choice of Fox 36 Factory or Marzocchi Z1 Bomber.
If you're in the EU then the prices include shipping. Custom painting is €150 extra.
• Frame Only – €599 (≈$664)
• Frame Kit with Fox 36 Factory – €1,578 (≈$1,749)
• Frame Kit with Marzocchi Z1 Bomber – €1,279 (≈$1,417)
More information at Nordest Cycles
