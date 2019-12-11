Nordest Cycles Introduce New Bardino 2 Steel Enduro Hardtail

There's no hiding from bad geometry with a hardtail. But one notable point is that in comparison to a full suspension bike, the geometry will move in the opposite direction when going through the travel. Head and seat angles will steepen and reach will increase. Also important is that the Bardino's geometry is stated for when the bike is sagged (20% on a 160mm fork), this is much more useful than the static geometry as the changes on a hardtail when a rider hops on can be fairly significant.



Frames come in M, ML and L sizes with reach numbers ranging from 444mm to 485mm. Nordest offer a sizing guide ranging from 168cm to 193cm (5'6" to 6'4"). Head angle is generously slack at 64.5˚ and there's a 75˚ seat angle too.



425mm chain stays are, well, 425mm. You can make your own call on if that's on trend or not. But it should give relative ease in pulling some wild manoeuvres in the woods or manualing through puddles. Do they get puddles in the Canary Islands? BB drop is a plentyful 55mm and should result in around a 309mm BB height with 27.5 x 2.8" tyres and a 322mm BB height with 29 x 2.5" tyres.

