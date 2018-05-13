VIDEOS

Nordic Survival with Martin Söderström - Video

May 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Film by: Simon Berggren
Photos by: Adam Klingeteg


It's still snowy and Icy in Scandinavia but the temperature is rising. Which makes it very frustrating for us bike riders, the weather is nice but you can't ride your bike. That's why me, Simon Berggren and Adam Klingeteg decided to go creative with it! We all agreed that the only benefit winter has over summer is that you can actually ride on water. Said and done! We packed up the car with spiked tires, spiked shoes and a whole lot of warm clothes if something would go terribly wrong. The drive to Stockholm Archipelago took about 30 minutes and the only thing going through our mind was hundreds of questions. Will the ice hold up? Is this actually dangerous? Will I have any grip? What can I ride on? A deck? A boat?


Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg

Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg

Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg

Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg
Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg

Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg

Nordic Survival. Photos by Adam Klingeteg


