North Carolina Trails Closed After Coyote Attacks on Mountain Bikers & Hikers

A cluster of coyote attacks has led to the closure of trails near Lake Brandt Marina in Greensboro, North Carolina.
On Friday and Saturday, six attacks were recorded and four people were bitten according to witnesses who spoke with the local press. The news was shared by Piedmont Fat Tire Society
on social media and by Sunday, police tape and warning signs had been placed to block off trails. The group said at least three of the attacks occurred on the Owl’s Roost, Shady Side, and Wild Turkey trails.
One of the mountain bikers attacked was David Broach, who told his story to WFMYNews2
. He said the attack was unprovoked and explained how he had to use his bike as a shield while defending himself using pepper spray. He said, "I stopped on my bike, and as soon as that thing saw me, it started running towards me, and that was terrifying. It was not defending itself, it was attacking, and that's what's very scary." Broach estimates the attack lasted 30 seconds and it left him with a punctured tire and scratched rim.
In another incident on Saturday, a woman identified only as Allison was sent to hospital for rabies shots after being bitten at a picnic. While it has been suggested the coyote or coyotes could be rabid, Gilford County Animal Control Officers believe that their aggression is more likely to be a result of it being the mating season.
Local police and Guilford County Animal Control are currently working together to try and humanely trap the animal. The trails will be closed until at least March 16. A statement from the City of Greensboro is below:During this period of closure, wildlife experts will investigate and implement any needed corrective measures to provide safer passage and usage of affected trails.
Coyotes are part of the natural habitat of Greensboro, however the animals rarely interact with humans, said Falyn Owens, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. “We do recommend closing the trails for 10 days in order to err on the side of caution and keep residents safe,” Owens said.
Residents are reminded to follow some basic safety measures while enjoying City trails.
‘When on trails and in outdoor areas remember to hike, bike, and walk with others. Do not wear headphones so you are able to be aware of your surroundings. Always carry your cell phone and make noise so as not to startle wildlife in their natural habitat,’ said Michael Romano, environmental education and lakes supervisor for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. ‘Always keep dogs leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.’
Remember to not approach wildlife on the trails or in other outside environments.
69 Comments
If coyotes surround you while playing, aggressively run at the closest one and kick it in the head as hard as you can. They'll run off like spooked cats
Can confirm it works and nobody closes any trails
12 year old stretch mark laden me would have done the same mind you. For me back then, it was a double Whopper with cheese at BK staring out the window across the street at the skinny kids who could still fit up inside the Grimace at Mickey D's outdoor playground.
As many of us take shots at them, they just keep breeding.
A wildlife officer told me that we can kill all we want, that they'll just have more babies next litter to fill in the food chain. He said if we didn't shoot them, they'd have less babies.
So yeah...we shoot them.
Where I live, you can't get within 100 yards of a deer or coyote without it running off. While I've never encountered a coyote on the Greensboro trails, it was pretty common for me to get just about close enough to touch the deer on these trails at times when I rode there. There were several times I rode up on a deer on the trail, and had to stop and wait for it to slowly get out of my way, where it then stood just a few feet off the trail and watched me ride by.
The safe bet would be that this was all done by a single, rabid yote.
Does this (closing the trail) fall under government trying to protect me from myself (in which it should ban alcohol, sugar, etc)?
Vancouver has a different problem where people are feeding these animals and then wondering why some runners are being bitten as the coyotes are looking for their "treat". City coyotes are in danger as idiots are feeding them.
People near me also feed coyotes.
Coyotes are not territorial by nature, which makes attacks on humans very rare,
so feeding could cause this.
The other possibility is breeding with dogs.
Domesticated dogs can be territorial, so when you combine them, voila,
you've got an aggressive coyote. Another reason to spay/neuter your pets.
But I'm not a zoologist!
Including during daytime?!?
Post a Comment