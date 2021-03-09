North Carolina Trails Closed After Coyote Attacks on Mountain Bikers & Hikers

Mar 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A cluster of coyote attacks has led to the closure of trails near Lake Brandt Marina in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Friday and Saturday, six attacks were recorded and four people were bitten according to witnesses who spoke with the local press. The news was shared by Piedmont Fat Tire Society on social media and by Sunday, police tape and warning signs had been placed to block off trails. The group said at least three of the attacks occurred on the Owl’s Roost, Shady Side, and Wild Turkey trails.

David Broach's wheel after it was bitten by the coyote.

One of the mountain bikers attacked was David Broach, who told his story to WFMYNews2. He said the attack was unprovoked and explained how he had to use his bike as a shield while defending himself using pepper spray. He said, "I stopped on my bike, and as soon as that thing saw me, it started running towards me, and that was terrifying. It was not defending itself, it was attacking, and that's what's very scary." Broach estimates the attack lasted 30 seconds and it left him with a punctured tire and scratched rim.

In another incident on Saturday, a woman identified only as Allison was sent to hospital for rabies shots after being bitten at a picnic. While it has been suggested the coyote or coyotes could be rabid, Gilford County Animal Control Officers believe that their aggression is more likely to be a result of it being the mating season.


Local police and Guilford County Animal Control are currently working together to try and humanely trap the animal. The trails will be closed until at least March 16. A statement from the City of Greensboro is below:

During this period of closure, wildlife experts will investigate and implement any needed corrective measures to provide safer passage and usage of affected trails.

Coyotes are part of the natural habitat of Greensboro, however the animals rarely interact with humans, said Falyn Owens, of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission. “We do recommend closing the trails for 10 days in order to err on the side of caution and keep residents safe,” Owens said.

Residents are reminded to follow some basic safety measures while enjoying City trails.

‘When on trails and in outdoor areas remember to hike, bike, and walk with others. Do not wear headphones so you are able to be aware of your surroundings. Always carry your cell phone and make noise so as not to startle wildlife in their natural habitat,’ said Michael Romano, environmental education and lakes supervisor for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department. ‘Always keep dogs leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations.’

Remember to not approach wildlife on the trails or in other outside environments.

Posted In:
Other


69 Comments

  • 38 1
 Small Town Dad Tip from childhood:
If coyotes surround you while playing, aggressively run at the closest one and kick it in the head as hard as you can. They'll run off like spooked cats

Can confirm it works and nobody closes any trails
  • 12 0
 This made me laugh before getting torn apart by my physics test. Wish me luck.
  • 4 0
 What happens if you miss?
  • 2 0
 @Canadmos: run.
  • 8 0
 @Canadmos: They all kick you in the head.
  • 2 0
 @Canadmos: They eat you, starting with your foot.
  • 2 0
 @Canadmos: They will leg sweep your sorry ass
  • 3 0
 Yeah seriously. When faced with predators, go primal. Better to beat down than be snacked on. When I was a kid we had to go long ways to ride bicycles with each other and dogs weren't on leashes or controlled in the back woods. You learned how to get a clean snap of the foot to the snout as you rode by. Only time I gave a dog the benefit of the doubt, it cost me said shoe.
  • 23 0
 It's all those new ACME bikes
  • 3 0
 Bugs Bunny to the rescue! Big Grin
  • 2 0
 underrated comment. kudos.
  • 22 10
 Have day and night gear and love to hunt coyotes. Will travel.
  • 14 1
 lol at the downvotes you got. modern day yuppies just don't get it. "don't shoot the doggies" sounds real nice, until they are luring your pets out of your yard and tearing them to shreds
  • 5 0
 @trialsracer: amen, we've lost a couple cats over the years...and when you have a kid you'll kill anything that tries to get at them.
  • 5 2
 The funny thing is, coyote culling actually leads to MORE coyotes. The US had massive Coyote culling campaigns throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Female coyotes produce larger litters when there are less coyotes in the area. Based off of come auditory response where when they howl, if they don't hear a response, it has a physiological response.... Turns out shooting them exacerbates the problem.
  • 3 0
 How can you downvoting a cougar that loves to hunt coyotes???? But the rabbit is ok....
  • 4 0
 @trialsracer: Hey everyone’s entitled to their opinion. Mine is that coyotes eat way too many things I would rather eat myself or not see eaten at all. They are impressive survivors though.
  • 1 0
 @shreddyloam: Sure any pop that’s low can grow faster. Leaving a problem pop high so trying to keep it low isn’t a problem instead makes no sense though.
  • 1 0
 @shreddyloam: Culling them CAN lead to more coyotes, there are many more variables than perceived population density that affect litter size and pup survival rates. One thing that coyotes do when they are actively being hunted is change their behavior and become more skidish around humans, and less likely to attack. The same response has been observed in bear populations.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: Course then again the absence of more bears, lions, and wolves means more coyotes. Makes the little song dogs not look like as bad an issue to manage too haha.
  • 14 5
 I love coyote hunting. Glad everyone is ok.
  • 9 0
 humans there be yummy
  • 30 1
 Steady diet of Cookout, Bojangles, Krispy Kreme and Chick Fil A
  • 6 0
 @SketchyD: Big Double Cheddar style, quesadilla, Cajun wrap, cheer wine float
  • 1 0
 Cheddar Style!? Not steakhouse style!? ;-) gotta love the cookout tray...best post ride coma inducing food.
  • 2 0
 @preach: for under $4.
  • 1 0
 @SketchyD: no doubt. the only thing on the menu I can't stand is the watermelon milkshake...that junk is just gross.
  • 2 0
 @preach: We don't have that in CA. My daughter goes to school in Virginia but I haven't made it to the Cookout there. I went to Foothill Momma's BBQ Juke Joint instead. Good stuff.
  • 1 0
 @preach: I find it sort of unnerving that you didn't stop after the first food item that slid down your gullet from that god awful place and went all in to try every single item on the menu and approved of it all???

12 year old stretch mark laden me would have done the same mind you. For me back then, it was a double Whopper with cheese at BK staring out the window across the street at the skinny kids who could still fit up inside the Grimace at Mickey D's outdoor playground.
  • 1 0
 @cuban-b-can-blow-me: hahaha, it's actually pretty quality "fast food" as far as that goes. But yeah, cardiac arrest inducing for sure.
  • 1 0
 Must be the fat marbling.
  • 1 0
 @cuban-b-can-blow-me: your user name! Hahaha
  • 12 6
 hate all you want but Coyotes are invasive and I shoot them onsite. if you are a dad with little kids, you'll understand too.
  • 4 2
 Preach!
  • 6 8
 Humans are invasive too. Sounds like you’re insecure like so many other villagers.
  • 2 0
 @vonb: ...ok?
  • 4 0
 I don't think "invasive" is the appropriate classification for coyotes. Their native range is pretty much all of North America
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: i've lived in NC all my life and I never heard or saw one until about 7 years ago. I'm 48.
  • 1 0
 @preach: Interesting. My understanding (or assumption) was that they were wiped out from the eastern US during initial European colonization. So if they are newly in NC, it'd be a return to the their native habitat. Happy to be wrong about that though.
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: my buddy and I went out the first weekend of muzzle loader season for deer back in October here in western NC and when the moon came up over the horizon the 'yotes went wild. I've never heard such a racket. Sounded like we were surrounded by a hundred of them. crazy.
  • 3 0
 We had some local trails “closed” a couple years ago because of coyotes. It was great! No dog walkers all summer long in there. I buddy of mine kept calling the city and “reporting more sitings” to see how long he could keep it going.
  • 3 0
 Honest question: are coyotes in that region a different variety than what we have here in Montana? Coyote's here are the slinky, very easily scared off. Tho, they also get shot at pretty often around here too.
  • 11 0
 They are probably 50% smaller but hyped up on Mountain Dew.
  • 2 0
 I hear and see coyotes in NC often enough. I've never seen one go anywhere near a human. Anytime I've seen them they take off running. The local speculation is that this coyote(s) is rabid.
  • 1 0
 @Highlander406: Sun Drop and Cheerwine...
  • 5 0
 Yeah, in WNC where we still have plenty of high ground and hidey holes, you hear them get cranked up at night and man...do they cover a lot of ground in a small amount of time. But they are skittish as heck.

As many of us take shots at them, they just keep breeding.

A wildlife officer told me that we can kill all we want, that they'll just have more babies next litter to fill in the food chain. He said if we didn't shoot them, they'd have less babies.

So yeah...we shoot them. Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Just about all animals in the vicinity of these trails have lost their fear of humans. The trails are in the city and near a large lake. There's no hunting allowed and near constant hiker/biker/trail runner traffic in the woods.

Where I live, you can't get within 100 yards of a deer or coyote without it running off. While I've never encountered a coyote on the Greensboro trails, it was pretty common for me to get just about close enough to touch the deer on these trails at times when I rode there. There were several times I rode up on a deer on the trail, and had to stop and wait for it to slowly get out of my way, where it then stood just a few feet off the trail and watched me ride by.

The safe bet would be that this was all done by a single, rabid yote.
  • 2 0
 Question- the basic purpose of government, according to peeps like John Locke, is to protect us from others. Government establishes basic rules on what constitutes damages (me calling you a farthead is not a damage to your person, but me lying about your business to potential clients is), provides basic security like police, and has a court system to adjudicate disputes. Never was government meant to protect me from myself, or protect me from natural risks (example, para gliding will always be more dangerous than riding on a trail with coyotes around).

Does this (closing the trail) fall under government trying to protect me from myself (in which it should ban alcohol, sugar, etc)?
  • 5 0
 Wile E. finally got his vitamins to work...
  • 1 0
 Definitely mating season if they’re not rabid. I have no real interest in killing coyotes, but also have a suppressed .22 in case one decides to come after one of my dogs. Even my pitbull and mastiff would make a nice snack for a pack of coyotes.
  • 4 0
 Thought that was a picture animal poo on a tyre.
  • 5 0
 Likely an EXO casing.
  • 1 0
 At best. Looks pretty thread bare too.
  • 1 2
 Stop interrupting mating season people :-)

Vancouver has a different problem where people are feeding these animals and then wondering why some runners are being bitten as the coyotes are looking for their "treat". City coyotes are in danger as idiots are feeding them.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that's a good thought.
People near me also feed coyotes.
Coyotes are not territorial by nature, which makes attacks on humans very rare,
so feeding could cause this.
The other possibility is breeding with dogs.
Domesticated dogs can be territorial, so when you combine them, voila,
you've got an aggressive coyote. Another reason to spay/neuter your pets.
But I'm not a zoologist!
  • 2 0
 We hit Wild Turkey first thing Saturday AM. I guess the beast was sleeping!
  • 2 1
 This article seems suspect without having PB's NC correspondent @danielsapp reporting it. Then again, Greensboro is creepy, so who knows? Hahahaha!!!
  • 2 0
 This is a learned behavior, and definitely a good reason to not allow the wildlife to observe your misbehaving children.
  • 1 0
 I get that joke. And I approve.
  • 2 1
 All y’all that think shooting coyotes will fix things don’t seem to get that killing them actually helps their population and territories increase.
  • 1 0
 "Be vewwwy quiet, I'm hunting coyotes."
  • 2 0
 Haha, my backyard trail made pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Rabid Coyotes biting rubber! Time to call ACME to deploy Bugs Bunny!
  • 1 0
 You humans are way too easy to catch, meep meep.
  • 1 0
 Training props are getting overly aggressive. More sprint training folks.
  • 2 1
 Shoot one every once in a while. That should work.
  • 2 2
 PEOPLE and Domestic Animals?!?!
Including during daytime?!?
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 Pedal fast

Post a Comment



