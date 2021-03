North Carolina Trails Closed After Coyote Attacks on Mountain Bikers & Hikers

David Broach's wheel after it was bitten by the coyote.

A cluster of coyote attacks has led to the closure of trails near Lake Brandt Marina in Greensboro, North Carolina.On Friday and Saturday, six attacks were recorded and four people were bitten according to witnesses who spoke with the local press. The news was shared by Piedmont Fat Tire Society on social media and by Sunday, police tape and warning signs had been placed to block off trails. The group said at least three of the attacks occurred on the Owl’s Roost, Shady Side, and Wild Turkey trails.One of the mountain bikers attacked was David Broach, who told his story to WFMYNews2 . He said the attack was unprovoked and explained how he had to use his bike as a shield while defending himself using pepper spray. He said, "I stopped on my bike, and as soon as that thing saw me, it started running towards me, and that was terrifying. It was not defending itself, it was attacking, and that's what's very scary." Broach estimates the attack lasted 30 seconds and it left him with a punctured tire and scratched rim.In another incident on Saturday, a woman identified only as Allison was sent to hospital for rabies shots after being bitten at a picnic. While it has been suggested the coyote or coyotes could be rabid, Gilford County Animal Control Officers believe that their aggression is more likely to be a result of it being the mating season.Local police and Guilford County Animal Control are currently working together to try and humanely trap the animal. The trails will be closed until at least March 16. A statement from the City of Greensboro is below: