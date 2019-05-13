EVENTS

North of Nightfall Nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Camera Work

May 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


North of Nightfall, a recent collaboration between Red Bull Media House and Freeride Entertainment, took Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom van Steenbergen on a mission to explore those remote, aggressive descents at the top of the world. Axel Heiberg Island, deep into the Arctic Circle, is one of the harshest, most volatile places on the planet. Normally devoid of human life, a short summer window allows the landscape to flourish under endless daylight.

The feature-length documentary is up for a Sports Emmy award for Outstanding Camera Work. The other nominees in the category are Being Serena (HBO/Endeavor Content), Hard Knocks Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns (HBO/NFL Films), XXIII Olympic Winter Games - Always Start with the Dreams (NBC), and Zion (Netflix/Bindery Films).


bigquotesWe are so privileged to have worked with so many incredibly talented individuals in the MTB industry over the years. Being recognized on the main stage at the Sports Emmy awards is a massive accolade for us and the entire action sports industry. It is eye-opening, to say the least, when you think back to the humble beginnings of New World Disorder and how a bunch of misfits helped change the sport of mountain biking forever. Although we’ve grown and branched outside of mountain biking, the sport is still core to who we are as a company. Mountain biking taught us that no matter the challenge anything is possible. The lessons we learned shooting mtb still influence how we work with major brands, NBA superstars, and Olympians. Our moto has always been work hard, have fun, and do cool shit with cool people. That’s what mountain biking has given us. We will never forget where we came from and continue to push ourselves and bring the radness of our sport to the masses.Derek Westerlund Founder - Freeride Entertainment


Cast & Crew

Cast: Darren Berrecloth, Cameron Zink, Carson Storch, Tom van Steenbergen
Director: Jeremy Grant
Producers: Ben Bryan, Shin Campos, Clark Fyans
Director of Photography: Greg Wheeler
Studio: Red Bull Media House & Freeride Entertainment

See the full team that worked on the film here.

See the Photo Epic from North of Nightfall here.

WATCH THE FULL FILM: Available Now For Digital Download


With the global demand for content production, Canadian born Freeride Recently recently opened their first US outpost in Seattle where it has expanded to a full-service content studio.


Watch Freeride Entertainment's 2019 Reel:




MENTIONS: @redbullbike @Freeride


