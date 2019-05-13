North of Nightfall Nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Camera Work

We are so privileged to have worked with so many incredibly talented individuals in the MTB industry over the years. Being recognized on the main stage at the Sports Emmy awards is a massive accolade for us and the entire action sports industry. It is eye-opening, to say the least, when you think back to the humble beginnings of New World Disorder and how a bunch of misfits helped change the sport of mountain biking forever. Although we’ve grown and branched outside of mountain biking, the sport is still core to who we are as a company. Mountain biking taught us that no matter the challenge anything is possible. The lessons we learned shooting mtb still influence how we work with major brands, NBA superstars, and Olympians. Our moto has always been work hard, have fun, and do cool shit with cool people. That’s what mountain biking has given us. We will never forget where we came from and continue to push ourselves and bring the radness of our sport to the masses. — Derek Westerlund Founder - Freeride Entertainment