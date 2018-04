Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen embark on a mission within a few hundred miles of the North Pole to explore the vast and remote Axel Heiberg Island. Harsh temperatures, volatile weather, and 9-month winters have left the area void of human life. However, each summer, this frozen landscape flourishes under endless daylight, revealing mountain bike lines too incredible to ignore.