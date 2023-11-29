North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian Made Idler Pulleys

Nov 29, 2023
by North Shore Billet  
photo
NSB’s alloy idler pulley on the high-pivot Norco Range of team rider, Ollie Lowthorpe.

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet

We’re proud to release our range of idler pulleys for high-pivot mountain bikes. A range that currently features sixteen alloy idler pulleys and nine extra durable steel options.

When we partnered with Forbidden to manufacture their replacement idlers, we didn’t anticipate producing an entire range for other high-pivot bikes. After a couple of years watching the high-pivot design become mainstream, we’ve chosen to offer idler pulley options for many popular high-pivot bikes such as Trek, Commencal, GT, Norco, Cannondale, Forbidden, Deviate and Devinci.

photo
A selection of the alloy idlers, including options for the GT Fury, Deviate Highlander, and Devinci Chainsaw.
photo
photo
Idlers sold as a kit include an Enduro bearing and retaining clip, and many of the idlers include a narrow-wide tooth profile,
photo
A selection of the nine steel idler pulleys that will be available.

Many of the idlers include our narrow-wide tooth profile, assisting with chain retention. We machine them from 7075 T6 aluminum and 4140 steel to give riders the most options. Each idler pulley, whether steel or aluminum, is available in a kit that includes an Enduro bearing and retaining clip or as an idler only, giving riders the choice of updating the bearing or using the one from their current idler. Aluminum idlers range in weight from 10g to 38g without the bearing. For those looking for the longest drivetrain life, our steel idlers feature a Nitrox coating, increasing surface hardness and decreasing wear on the pulley’s teeth. Steel pulleys range from 26g–40g without a bearing.

photo
Dave working on the design of one of our steel idler pulleys.
photo
In the machine with alloy idler pulleys.
photo

Like everything North Shore Billet, the idler pulleys are made in our Whistler machine shop from North American aluminum and steel. The growing range of idler pulleys is available now on our website and through our distribution partners.

22 Comments
  • 9 0
 They sure haven’t been idle this past year…
  • 2 0
 I was idling a long waiting for this...
  • 1 0
 @Trail2000: this is no time for idle chatter
  • 1 0
 Time to pull away from these puns.
  • 1 0
 It's an interesting pivot from their core business
  • 1 0
 Well spotted - Someone would have to get pretty early in the morning to pull(ey) the wool over your eyes..
  • 4 0
 I haven't needed to order much from NSB in the past, but when I have it's been (1) quality, (2) made in Canada, (3) price competitive and (4) an easy, quick, and very friendly process - PICK 4.
If possible give them your business and $$$
  • 1 0
 Are they just clones of the stock ones? Considering all the different tooth profiles, it looks like clones.

Interesting that they didn't try to improve many of them with different tooth profiles for retention or quiet... I expected to see a few different sizes (tooth count and center width) all with the same [optimized] teeth, not a bunch of copies.
  • 2 1
 All that work just to run enduro bearings. Do bike companies not know there are huge bearing companies that make a better product than enduro? We could have SKF bearings, but no…Enduro sounds like a bike part!
  • 1 0
 If you go to zero friction cycling, they're a big fan of Enduro bearings. If they like them, they're probably good...
  • 2 0
 Any reason to not be using solid lube bearings like Forbidden does on the new Druid?
  • 6 8
 Is there not a potential issue with running a narrow-wide chainring as well as a narrow-wide idler? In my mind you'd have to be very lucky with the axle/pivot centre-centre distances as well as the number of teeth on each not to have some kind of mismatch...
  • 6 0
 They rotate freely independently so no need to worry about timing.
  • 1 0
 They can rotate independently, so no there will never be an issue.
  • 1 0
 There is not.
  • 4 1
 Idk why people are downvoting this, it's a legitimate question.
  • 1 0
 I have an issue with my sram 11spd der, the middle pulley wheel the clocking gets off and it sounds and feels awful. I think that is what you were referring to. It really frustrating, ive thought about grinding down the narrow wide on the pulley
  • 1 0
 @axelsand5: Clean the gunk off of it.
  • 1 0
 @shunji180: from what i read its a known issue not gunk related
  • 1 0
 Psyched to see NSB doing this. Great people and fantastic machinists! Thank you.
  • 1 0
 the fashion item







