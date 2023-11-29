North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian Made Idler Pulleys

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet
We’re proud to release our range of idler pulleys for high-pivot mountain bikes. A range that currently features sixteen alloy idler pulleys and nine extra durable steel options.
When we partnered with Forbidden to manufacture their replacement idlers, we didn’t anticipate producing an entire range for other high-pivot bikes. After a couple of years watching the high-pivot design become mainstream, we’ve chosen to offer idler pulley options for many popular high-pivot bikes such as Trek, Commencal, GT, Norco, Cannondale, Forbidden, Deviate and Devinci.
Idlers sold as a kit include an Enduro bearing and retaining clip, and many of the idlers include a narrow-wide tooth profile,
Many of the idlers include our narrow-wide tooth profile, assisting with chain retention. We machine them from 7075 T6 aluminum and 4140 steel to give riders the most options. Each idler pulley, whether steel or aluminum, is available in a kit that includes an Enduro bearing and retaining clip or as an idler only, giving riders the choice of updating the bearing or using the one from their current idler. Aluminum idlers range in weight from 10g to 38g without the bearing. For those looking for the longest drivetrain life, our steel idlers feature a Nitrox coating, increasing surface hardness and decreasing wear on the pulley’s teeth. Steel pulleys range from 26g–40g without a bearing.
Like everything North Shore Billet, the idler pulleys are made in our Whistler machine shop from North American aluminum and steel. The growing range of idler pulleys is available now
on our website and through our distribution partners.
If possible give them your business and $$$
Interesting that they didn't try to improve many of them with different tooth profiles for retention or quiet... I expected to see a few different sizes (tooth count and center width) all with the same [optimized] teeth, not a bunch of copies.