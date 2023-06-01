North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks

The NSBillet Talon Cranks are available in four lengths, including the short 155mm here.

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet

Yoann Barelli has been riding the cranks for more than 12 months and has played a key role in their development.

Yoann has tested the Talon cranks all over the world on his enduro/freeride bikes. Into The Gnar athletes have also been part of our testing pool. Nate Spitz getting low.

Team rider Milton McConville has been valuable during real-world testing, providing great feedback while testing the cranks on his trail bike, DH bike and DJ.

The cranks use an aluminum pre-loader and feature a reasonably-sized bolt head to increase durability. An 8-lobe interface secures the crank arms to the spindle.

Features:

A threaded bottom bracket to fit our cranks. Available in 68/73mm and 83mm widths. The NSB bottom bracket tool fits anything the Park Tool BBT-79 does and secures chainrings to our Talon crank.

The Talon crank is 99% made in Whistler, BC, with only the bolt for the pre-loader not coming from our machines.

About North Shore Billet