North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks

Jun 1, 2023
by North Shore Billet  
The NSBillet Talon Cranks are available in four lengths, including the short 155mm here.

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Billet

Introducing the North Shore Billet Talon Cranks. We’ve dedicated two years to perfecting this product after it came to life as a personal project on a few of our machinist’s park, enduro, and DJ bikes. After catching the attention of our friends, team riders, and customers in Whistler and beyond, we proudly offer them to you.

To create the best product possible, we worked closely with our team of riders, including Yoann Barelli, Max Langille, Ben Wallace, and Milton McConville. Together, we refined the design to improve durability and usability while maintaining the sleek machined finish of the original cranks. After extensive real-world testing, we sent the cranks to EFBE Pruftechnik in Germany for further lab testing. They passed with flying colours, meeting and exceeding their comprehensive EFBE TRI-TEST Gravity standards.

Yoann Barelli has been riding the cranks for more than 12 months and has played a key role in their development.
Yoann has tested the Talon cranks all over the world on his enduro/freeride bikes.
Into The Gnar athletes have also been part of our testing pool. Nate Spitz getting low.
Team rider Milton McConville has been valuable during real-world testing, providing great feedback while testing the cranks on his trail bike, DH bike and DJ.

We’re excited to release the Talon cranks to riders everywhere and offer them in various sizes, including new shorter lengths for modern mountain bikes. Precision machined from 7075 T6 aluminum in our Whistler machine shop; the cranks are available in anodized black, clear anodized silver, and our anodized pewter colour.


The cranks use an aluminum pre-loader and feature a reasonably-sized bolt head to increase durability.
An 8-lobe interface secures the crank arms to the spindle.

Features:
• Built for Enduro and DH/Freeride and Dirt Jump bike applications
• Three-piece design
• 30mm crank spindle diameter
• Aluminum pre-loader
• Cinch chainring mount
• Four lengths currently available: 155mm, 160mm, 165mm, and 170mm
• Available for 68/73mm and 83mm bottom brackets
• Machined from billet 7075 T6 aluminum in Whistler
• Weight: 670g (170mm w/ 73mm spindle)
• Price: $420 USD

A threaded bottom bracket to fit our cranks. Available in 68/73mm and 83mm widths.
The NSB bottom bracket tool fits anything the Park Tool BBT-79 does and secures chainrings to our Talon crank.

As we produced our Talon cranks, we created a threaded bottom bracket and a tool for installation. This tool can also secure the direct mount chainring and follows Park Tool BBT-79 specifications, making it compatible with various bottom brackets such as SRAM DUB and Race Face.

The North Shore Billet Talon cranks, bottom bracket and tool are now available on our website; several distributors also have stock ready to roll. Head to the site for more information on this exciting new addition to our range.

The Talon crank is 99% made in Whistler, BC, with only the bolt for the pre-loader not coming from our machines.


About North Shore Billet

Since 2003, NSB has been making high-quality Canadian-made bicycle components. First located in North Vancouver, we were drawn to Whistler for its diverse riding and small mountain town atmosphere. While being a small company in Whistler has allowed us to stay close to the roots of mountain biking, we strive to keep up with the latest manufacturing technologies and remain globally competitive.

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Weight: 670g
Price: $420 USD

..... So close, so close.
  • 1 0
 I get so excited for the new cranks from small companies. Then I read on and see 30mm axle only. My heart is sad I guess everyone abandoned 24mm. I like the 24mm bearings are bigger and last longer no matter if press fit or threaded. Could somebody give us 24mm peeps some l9ve?
  • 1 0
 I've bought aftermarket derailleur hangers from NSB and have been very impressed. Their build quality far exceeded OEM.
  • 2 0
 670g Nice
  • 1 0
 looks like a hope Nice chain ring tho
  • 2 2
 $420
Nice
  • 2 2
 $420
Nice
  • 2 2
 $420
Nice
  • 2 2
 $420
Nice





