North Shore Racks Debuts 2023 Lineup of Racks

Jul 26, 2022
by NorthShoreRacks  

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Racks

Introducing our 2023 lineup of North Shore Racks. To their core, our latest generation stays true to what has made North Shore Racks beloved by mountain bikers worldwide: quick to load, light weight, burly in construction and sleek in design. The 2023 racks are now optimized to carry a wider array of mountain bikes. E-bikes? Yes. Downhill bikes? Yes. You and the whole crew’s bikes? Yes.


Bringing back the classic black, the 2023 lineup uses a new 3 stage finishing process for a more durable and lasting powder coat while keeping up with the highest environmental standards in North America.



Available in 2, 4 and 6 bike models, the proven patented crown cradle system is the most stable design with bikes supported through their center of gravity. Wheel diameter? Tire thickness? Direct mount handlebars? North Shore Racks has you covered.


North Shore Racks is rider owned and operated since 2004 and manufactured locally in North Vancouver, with North American sourced materials. No cheap plastic components, no need to purchase add-ons for different wheel sizes. Perfect for everyday family use or the epic road trip. We manufacture our racks with pride to handle all your adventures to come.


The complete 2023 lineup is available now at http://www.northshoreracks.com
Photo Credit: Kelsey Toevs

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Bikeracks


Must Read This Week
Fox Sues SRAM Over Fork Bleed Valves
83186 views
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
57610 views
Eurobike 2022: Even More Interesting Products from European Manufacturers
57245 views
Review: The 155mm Revel Rail 29 Wants More Uphill
52130 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards In Sync In 'Parallel II'
45743 views
No, Mondraker Isn't Working on a 31” Wheel Enduro Bike
34564 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
33804 views
Video: Remy Metailler Attempts the World's Steepest Trail
29439 views

38 Comments

  • 6 0
 Have the hooks been changed to fit modern oversized frames and forks better? My friend has an older one of these and my carbon frame and Lyrik fork struggle to fit in in due to their size.
  • 4 2
 Same and it wrecks the ridewrap on the fork too. And they're all rusted. Not a fan of NSR. Much better locally made stuff out there thats burlier and more efficient.
  • 3 0
 @Kango: can you give some recommendations for alternatives that are in the same price range? All others I have seen cost a load more...
  • 1 0
 @Paco77: And I've still seen the alternatives rusty. I think it's just the name of the game for steel racks in BC, the competition just hasn't been around long enough to see as many rusty racks.
  • 1 0
 @Kango: Rust is a given for the NSR rack but what rack doesn’t rust or weather or generally look like hell after a few seasons. Anything with plastic parts turns gray.

Also a rusty NSR still retains its structural integrity.
  • 1 0
 I would love to see an aluminum option for a few hundred $$ more, if only for the rust issue. And an anti-wobble cam in the hitch. Then it would be perfect.
  • 7 0
 How many watts can it carry?
  • 4 0
 Where is the road bike/drop bar adapter already? I understand COVID delays but it's been years. NSR is still a great value (especially for Canadians).
  • 1 0
 Yep, still waiting…
  • 1 0
 I've never used a North Shore and was looking at the design and wondering if a road bike would fit, I guess "no" is the answer.
  • 2 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: how am I supposed to run shuttle laps on my down gravel bike then???
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: You can fit a road bike backwards. I've carried mine with the handle bars in the cradle.
  • 4 2
 After trying a much more expensive Alta rack that has way too many steps and ways it can fail, I think this is the best hanging design. I've had some luck adapting to different head tubes by bending out the prongs, but what I don't have a great solution for is the way that squared off fork crowns like a 40 cut through the rubber tube and start grinding themselves away on the steel below. I wrap them in tape but it cuts through the tape pretty quick too. Need some kind of hard PVC crown guard
  • 1 0
 Yep I’m having that issue with the Zeb too
  • 2 1
 Recon racks (now owned by 1UP I believe) has a way better system of holding the bike in my opinion. I don't see the benefit of using the crown instead of the tire and it only creates fitting and wear issues.
  • 2 0
 Pick your hanging rack ... and be a dick about it. (lolo for the win).
  • 2 0
 Having owned both I cant disagree more. I much prefer the Alta rack.
  • 4 0
 Does it still wear the finish off of your fork crown? That was a great feature.
  • 4 0
 I guess if all you want to carry is mountain bikes...
  • 18 0
 No way, you can carry your groceries back there too, just slip the bag handles over the patented hooks!!
  • 4 0
 You could get the road bike adapter that’s been ‘coming soon’ for the past two years Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @mungbean: Smile right
  • 2 0
 I've carried BMX and road bikes by hanging them backwards from the handlebar
  • 1 0
 @tttyyler: That's how Lolo racks are designed. I built my own version, but they will also sell you just the hanger if you want to design something up for yourself. Seems like a cool company.
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: you might need the grocery bag adapter first.
  • 1 0
 @yogriffman: if it can't be fixed with duct tape, it can't be fixed!
  • 2 0
 @Bomadics: I hang my stinky jersey and pads on them after the ride.
  • 4 0
 Congrats on moving away from BBQ paint NSR. Innovation
  • 1 0
 I use bbq paint to cover the rust on my NSR! Perfect match!
  • 4 0
 @NorthShoreRacks can you confirm these will fit Evil's head tubes?
Thanks!
  • 2 0
 That’s what I was wondering
  • 3 0
 would be nice to have a 5 rack option with the width of a current 6 rack. More space between bikes would be welcomed.
  • 2 0
 I sold my NSR because It doesn't fit road/gravel bikes and the rear wheel would hit water bar ditches sometimes. So I got a Thule XTR, which I find better in many ways
  • 1 1
 Velocirax is the only hanging design worth considering in my opinion. NSR only lasted on my car for a few months before selling it.
  • 1 0
 That's the same rack my dentist uses on 'his' 3500XD Mercedes
  • 1 0
 1Up bought Recon Rack: www.1up-usa.com/product/recon-rack
  • 1 4
 E-bike rated?!?!?!?! Please say yes? How many ways can it carry?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010856
Mobile Version of Website