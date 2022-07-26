North Shore Racks Debuts 2023 Lineup of Racks

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Racks
Introducing our 2023 lineup of North Shore Racks. To their core, our latest generation stays true to what has made North Shore Racks beloved by mountain bikers worldwide: quick to load, light weight, burly in construction and sleek in design. The 2023 racks are now optimized to carry a wider array of mountain bikes. E-bikes? Yes. Downhill bikes? Yes. You and the whole crew’s bikes? Yes.
Bringing back the classic black, the 2023 lineup uses a new 3 stage finishing process for a more durable and lasting powder coat while keeping up with the highest environmental standards in North America.
Available in 2, 4 and 6 bike models, the proven patented crown cradle system is the most stable design with bikes supported through their center of gravity. Wheel diameter? Tire thickness? Direct mount handlebars? North Shore Racks has you covered.
North Shore Racks is rider owned and operated since 2004 and manufactured locally in North Vancouver, with North American sourced materials. No cheap plastic components, no need to purchase add-ons for different wheel sizes. Perfect for everyday family use or the epic road trip. We manufacture our racks with pride to handle all your adventures to come.
The complete 2023 lineup is available now at http://www.northshoreracks.com
Photo Credit: Kelsey Toevs
